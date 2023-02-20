Advanced search
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
118.70 INR   -2.02%
02/20Nmdc : Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange
PU
02/20Nmdc : signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar
PU
02/15NMDC's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q3
MT
NMDC : Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange

02/20/2023 | 11:40pm EST
Press Release

NMDC Steel Limited listed at Bombay Stock Exchange

Hyderabad, 20 February 2023: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) was listed at Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. NSL, NMDC's 3 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh, was listed to become a public company today.

The listing ceremony was held at BSE, Mumbai in presence of Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC/NSL, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director, NSL, Shri D.K. Mohanty, Director, NSL, Independent Directors of NMDC and Senior Officials of NMDC and NSL. Shri Manoj Kumar, Joint Secretary, DIPAM, Government of India; Shri Nayan Mehta, CFO, BSE Limited; Shri Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, SBI Capital Markets Limited; and Shri Kamal Kant Upadhyay, MD & CEO, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited witnessed the listing ceremony.

NMDC Steel Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC Limited on January 2, 2015 under the Companies Act, 2013 with a registered office at NMDC Iron & Steel Plant Nagarnar Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The now demerged company NMDC Steel Limited is a central public sector enterprise with a paid-up capital of Rs. 2,930 crores owned by the Honourable President of India, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India. The Government owns 60.79% stake in this company.

Expressing his gratitude towards everyone involved in the listing of the company, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "Nagarnar Steel Plant is in the final stages of commissioning and is likely to be commissioned shortly. This plant will cater to the domestic steel needs and fulfil the vision of the National Steel Policy 2017 of the Government of India."

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 04:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 172 B 2 079 M 2 079 M
Net income 2023 49 573 M 599 M 599 M
Net cash 2023 63 402 M 767 M 767 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,96x
Yield 2023 7,68%
Capitalization 348 B 4 206 M 4 206 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 539
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
A. S. Pardha Saradhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED-3.57%4 290
VALE S.A.-1.06%77 048
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.53%46 911
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED11.13%9 442
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.21.08%5 189
BRADESPAR S.A.2.03%2 119