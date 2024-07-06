PRESS RELEASE

Steel Secretary Visits NMDC's New State-of-the-art R&D Centre

Hyderabad, July 5, 2024: Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, visited NMDC's new state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) facility in Patancheru, Hyderabad today.

The Steel Secretary reviewed the innovations, sustainable mineral processing technology, and future roadmap of the Research and Development wing. He was accompanied by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); Shri V Suresh, Director (Commercial); Shri B Vishwanath, CVO and senior officers from NMDC.

Speaking to the officers, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha said, "NMDC's R&D Centre will mark a new chapter in the field of mineral exploration and development, creating opportunities for sustainable and innovative technology to thrive. This leading-edge facility should serve as a gateway for international and domestic collaborations while bringing a futuristic approach to the Indian mining industry."

Contributing to the field of mineral processing since 1970, NMDC R&D has been recognized as a Centre of Excellence by both UNIDO and DSIR for its knowledge and technology transfer to the domestic and global industry.

"NMDC strives to stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and building an ecosystem that empowers Responsible Mining. Our new R&D facility houses cutting-edge technology and is manned by a team of experts, committed to bring game changing interventions in ore beneficiation and mineral processing technology," said Shri Amitava Mukherjee.

In its standing as the nerve centre of the industry, the Centre will serve as a hub for collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry experts. NMDC R&D is poised to support the mining and metallurgy industry players from both private and public sectors, paving the way towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.