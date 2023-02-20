Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NMDC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526371   INE584A01023

NMDC LIMITED

(526371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
121.15 INR   -0.37%
02/20Nmdc : signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar
PU
02/15NMDC's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/15Transcript : NMDC Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NMDC : signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

02/20/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Hyderabad, 18 February 2023: National Miner NMDC signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on "Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite Tailings" today at its Head Office in Hyderabad. The Agreement was signed between Shri S.K. Chaurasiya, GM, R&D from NMDC and Dr. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Chief Scientist and Head, Strategy Planning & Business Development, from CSIR-IMMT in the presence of NMDC's Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, senior officials of NMDC and Dr. Kali Sanjay, Chief Scientist and Head, Hydro & Electrometallurgy Department, CSIR-IMMT.

NMDC operates the only mechanized diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. This mine produces around 10 carats of diamond (2g) per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, which is dumped as waste after recovery of diamonds. Kimberlite tailings are used for development of value-added products and are also known to be a good source of caustic magnesia. Addressing this research gap for the best utilization of Kimberlite that is available and accumulated over the years at Panna Diamond Mines, NMDC has initiated the Research Agreement to study the processing and preparation of fused MgO and TiO2.

Speaking on this project, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "NMDC is tapping on the opportunity to utilize Kimberlite tailings from our Panna Mines as a resource to produce high cost fused magnesia. We are confident that our endeavor will lead to convert waste to wealth and import substitution proving to be a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Disclaimer

NMDC Limited published this content on 18 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NMDC LIMITED
02/20Nmdc : signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar
PU
02/15NMDC's Consolidated Net Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q3
MT
02/15Transcript : NMDC Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14Nmdc Limited Declares First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
02/14NMDC Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09NMDC Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/02NMDC Hikes Lump Ores, Fines Prices
MT
02/01NMDC's Iron Ore Sales, Production Drop in January
MT
01/26Nmdc : releases its Sustainability Report on 74th Republic Day
PU
01/23India's Jindal Stainless profit falls 28% on lower exports
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 171 B 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net income 2023 49 073 M 593 M 593 M
Net cash 2023 63 402 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,17x
Yield 2023 7,53%
Capitalization 355 B 4 290 M 4 290 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 539
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NMDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NMDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NMDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 121,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Deb Chairman & Managing Director
Amitava Mukherjee Finance Director & Director
T. M. Balaji General Manager-Information Technology
S. Surender Executive Director-Engineering & Projects
A. S. Pardha Saradhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMDC LIMITED-1.58%4 290
VALE S.A.-1.06%77 048
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED8.53%46 911
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.98%9 442
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.21.08%5 189
BRADESPAR S.A.2.03%2 119