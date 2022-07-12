Log in
    NMIH   US6292093050

NMI HOLDINGS, INC.

(NMIH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-07-12 pm EDT
16.98 USD   +0.83%
02:50pNMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022
GL
02:50pNMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022
GL
07/06National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Seventh Consecutive Year
GL
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022

07/12/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 270-2148 in the U.S. or (412) 902-6510 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 537 M - -
Net income 2022 276 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 450 M 1 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 98,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,84 $
Average target price 29,06 $
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Managers and Directors
Adam Pollitzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ravi Mallela Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley M. Shuster Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammad Yousaf Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Steven L. Scheid Lead Independent Director
