    NMIH   US6292093050

NMI HOLDINGS, INC.

(NMIH)
NMI : Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day on December 2, 2021

10/19/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2021 Investor Day and the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company’s website following the event.   

NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
December 2, 2021
9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
St. Regis Hotel, Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

To register for the event, please follow the link below:

Register Now

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 501 M - -
Net income 2021 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 080 M 2 080 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NMI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NMI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NMI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,27 $
Average target price 31,80 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudia J. Merkle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Pollitzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bradley M. Shuster Executive Chairman
Patrick L. Mathis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven L. Scheid Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.7.46%2 086
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED1.63%31 038
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.26.04%14 057
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION30.44%5 538
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION43.88%1 871
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED-7.95%682