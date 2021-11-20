NMI : Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results, Monthly Premium New Insurance Written Grows 23% Sequentially

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2016. In the first quarter, monthly premium new insurance written (NIW) was $2.5 billion, up 23% over $2.0 billion in the prior quarter and up 170% compared with the first quarter of 2015.
The company reported a net loss for the first quarter of $3.9 million, or $0.07 per share, which compares with a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $7.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in the first quarter of 2015. In the first quarter, total revenue was $22.2 million, which compares with $18.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2015.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "National MI delivered another excellent quarter, achieving total NIW of $4.3 billion, up more than 150% over the first quarter of 2015. Importantly, in the first quarter we grew monthly product by 23% over the prior quarter. This was on top of the 28% sequential increase achieved in the fourth quarter of 2015. Primary insurance-in-force grew 25% to $18.6 billion, driving record levels of earned premiums. We continue to expect GAAP profitability in the second half of 2016 and thereafter to demonstrate the growing earnings leverage this business produces as we scale into our largely fixed expense base. In addition, we currently are negotiating reinsurance relationships that we believe will provide substantial capital credit while allowing for continued growth in net premiums and the generation of internal capital. We expect that reinsurance will become a permanent part of our capital structure and will allow us to defer indefinitely an equity capital raise."
Total NIW of $4.3 billion in the first quarter compares with total NIW of $4.5 billion in the prior quarter and total NIW of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2015.
Monthly premium NIW was $2.5 billion, an increase of 23% over $2.0 billion in the prior quarter and an increase of 170% over the first quarter of 2015. Single premium NIW of $1.8 billion was down 30% from the prior quarter and up 128% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $19.8 million, up from $16.9 million in the prior quarter and $6.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Investment income in the first quarter was $3.2 million, up from $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2015.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the first quarter were $22.7 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.4 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $21.7 million, including $2.3 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $18.4 million, including $2.0 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
As of the end of the first quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,023 customers, up from 964 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 777 as of the end of the first quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 469, which compares with 427 in the prior quarter and 291 in the same quarter a year ago. On an ever-to-date basis, customers delivering NIW grew to 594.
As of Mar. 31, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $18.6 billion, which compares with $14.8 billion at the prior quarter end and $4.8 billion as of Mar. 31, 2015. Pool insurance-in-force as of the end of the first quarter was $4.1 billion, which compares with $4.2 billion at the prior quarter-end and $4.6 billion as of Mar. 31, 2015.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $630 million, including $84 million at the holding company, and book equity was $410 million, equal to $6.94 per share. This book value excludes any benefit attributable to the company's deferred tax asset of approximately $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2015.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $434 million and based on its current risk- in-force was required to maintain PMIERs assets of $303 million.
Outlook
The company currently expects to write in the range of $19- $20 billion of new insurance in 2016.
To support this growth, the company expects in 2016 to execute reinsurance arrangements that would defer indefinitely the need for additional equity capital.
The company currently expects to achieve GAAP profitability in the second half of 2016. This outlook includes the impact of expected NIW growth, growth in volume-related expenses, and reinsurance.
Conference Call and Webcast Details NMI Holdings, Inc. will hold a conference call today, April 26, 2016, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss results for the quarter. The conference call will be broadcast live on the company's website, on the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors" section at http://ir.nationalmi.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 inside the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 91518762, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc. Investors and analysts are asked to dial-in ten minutes before the conference call begins.
About National MI National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Consolidated statements of operations
For the three months ended March 31,
2016
2015
Revenues
(In Thousands)
Net premiums written
$
38,129
$
12,921
Increase in unearned premiums
(18,322
)
(5,985
)
Net premiums earned
19,807
6,936
Net investment income
3,231
1,596
Net realized investment (losses) gains
(885
)
613
Other revenues
32
-
Total revenues
22,185
9,145
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
458
104
Underwriting and operating expenses
22,672
18,350
Total expenses
23,130
18,454
Other (expense) income
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
670
1,248
Interest expense
(3,632
)
-
Loss before income taxes
(3,907
)
(8,061
)
Income tax benefit
-
(241
)
Net loss
$
(3,907
)
$
(7,820
)
Consolidated balance sheets
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Thousands)
Total investment portfolio
$
556,683
$
559,235
Cash and cash equivalents
73,302
57,317
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
20,948
17,530
Software and equipment, net
17,219
15,201
Other assets
16,162
13,168
Total assets
$
684,314
$
662,451
Term loan
$
143,982
$
143,939
Unearned premiums
109,095
90,773
Reserve for insurance claims and claims expenses
1,137
679
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
19,108
22,725
Warrant liability
797
1,467
Deferred tax liability
137
137
Total liabilities
274,256
259,720
Total shareholders' equity
410,058
402,731
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
684,314
$
662,451
New Insurance Written, Insurance in Force and Premiums
The table below shows primary and pool IIF, NIW and premiums written and earned.
Primary and pool IIF and NIW
As of and for the quarter ended
March 31, 2016
March 31, 2015
IIF
NIW
IIF
NIW
(In Thousands)
Monthly
$
9,209,600
$
2,491,671
$
2,258,776
$
918,697
Single
9,354,522
1,762,403
2,576,472
777,445
Primary
18,564,122
4,254,074
4,835,248
1,696,142
Pool
4,135,620
-
4,621,346
-
Total
$
22,699,742
$
4,254,074
$
9,456,594
$
1,696,142
Primary and pool premiums written and earned
For the quarter ended
March 31, 2016
March 31, 2015
(In Thousands)
Net premiums written
$
38,129
$
12,921
Net premiums earned
19,807
6,936
Portfolio Statistics
The table below shows primary NIW, IIF, RIF, policies in force, the weighted average coverage and loans in default, by quarter, for the last five quarters.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the quarter ended
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30, 2015
March 31, 2015
(Dollars in Thousands)
New insurance written
$
4,254,074
$
4,546,759
$
3,632,740
$
2,548,515
$
1,696,142
Insurance in force(1)
$
18,564,122
$
14,823,926
$
10,601,492
$
7,190,414
$
4,835,248
Risk in force(1)
$
4,487,456
$
3,586,462
$
2,553,347
$
1,715,442
$
1,145,602
Policies in force(1)
79,700
63,948
46,175
31,682
21,225
Weighted average coverage (2)
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.1
%
23.9
%
23.7
%
Loans in default (count)
55
36
20
9
6
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
2,765
$
1,705
$
962
$
528
$
350
(1)
Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)
End of period RIF divided by IIF.
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the three months ended March 31, 2016 and 2015.
Primary IIF
For the three months ended March 31,
2016
2015
(In Thousands)
IIF, beginning of period
$
14,823,926
$
3,369,664
NIW
4,254,074
1,696,142
Cancellations and other reductions
(513,878
)
(230,558
)
IIF, end of period
$
18,564,122
$
4,835,248
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of March 31, 2016
IIF
RIF
(In Thousands)
2016
$
4,232,299
$
1,010,827
2015
11,805,280
2,864,146
2014
2,461,156
597,166
2013
65,387
15,317
Total
$
18,564,122
$
4,487,456
The table below reflects our total primary IIF, RIF and average loan size, by FICO.
As of March 31, 2016
Average primary
Primary
IIF
RIF
loan size
(Dollars in Thousands)
> = 740
$
12,191,260
65.7
%
$
2,954,383
65.8
%
$
239
680 - 739
5,696,679
30.7
1,378,197
30.7
224
620 - 679
676,183
3.6
154,876
3.5
203
< = 619
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
18,564,122
100.0
%
$
4,487,456
100.0
%
As of March 31, 2016, 98% of our primary RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages, with the remaining 2% of our primary RIF consisting of insurance on adjustable rate mortgages of five years or greater. As of March 31, 2016, 100% of our pool RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.
The following table reflects the percentage and policy count of our RIF by LTV.
Total RIF by LTV
As of March 31, 2016
% of Total RIF
Policy Count
Primary
95.01% and above
4.4
%
3,741
90.01% to 95.00%
54.0
37,304
85.01% to 90.00%
33.4
25,197
85.00% and below
8.2
13,458
Total primary
100.0
%
79,700
Pool
80.00% and below
100.0
%
18,629
Total pool
100.0
%
18,629
Geographic Dispersion
The following tables show the distribution by state of our IIF and RIF, for both primary and pool insurance.
Top 10 primary IIF and RIF by state
IIF
RIF
As of March 31, 2016
1.
California
14.0
%
13.2
%
2.
Texas
6.6
6.8
3.
Virginia
5.9
5.8
4.
Florida
5.1
5.3
5.
Michigan
4.2
4.3
6.
Colorado
4.0
4.1
7.
Arizona
3.7
3.8
8.
Pennsylvania
3.5
3.6
9.
North Carolina
3.5
3.5
10.
Maryland
3.2
3.1
Total
53.7
%
53.5
%
Top 10 pool IIF and RIF by state
IIF
RIF
As of March 31, 2016
1.
California
20.8
%
20.7
%
2.
Texas
6.1
6.1
3.
Illinois
4.4
4.3
4.
Colorado
3.8
3.8
5.
Washington
3.6
3.6
6.
Florida
3.6
3.6
7.
Pennsylvania
3.1
3.1
8.
Massachusetts
3.1
3.1
9.
Michigan
3.1
3.1
10.
Wisconsin
3.0
3.0
Total
54.6
%
54.4
%
