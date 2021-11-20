NMI : Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2017. Results for the quarter include fees and expenses of approximately $1.6 million related to repricing and extension of the company's Term Loan and the previously announced issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes. The company reported a net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2016.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We had another great quarter at National MI, achieving new records in the important metrics of insurance in force, premiums earned, master policies and customers generating NIW. Also, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we executed an Insurance-Linked Notes transaction that enhances National MI's financial strength by providing a layer of protection against adverse losses, while at the same time providing expected additional writing capacity under PMIERs of approximately $200 million. Our estimated after-tax cost of this coverage and capital relief is approximately three percent."
As of March 31, 2017, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $34.8 billion, up 8% from $32.2 billion at the prior quarter end and up 87% over $18.6 billion as of March 31, 2016.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $33.2 million, including $2.5 million attributable to cancellation of single premium policies, which compares with $32.8 million, including $5.1 million related to cancellations, in the prior quarter. Premiums earned in the first quarter of 2017 were up 68% over premium revenue of $19.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $2.3 million related to cancellations.
NIW mix was 81% monthly premium product, which compares with 75% in the prior quarter and 59% in the first quarter of 2016.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the first quarter were $26.0 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million. Expense in the quarter includes fees and expenses of approximately $1.6 million related to repricing and extension of the company's Term Loan and the previously announced issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $23.3 million, including $1.9 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $22.7 million, including $1.4 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
Loss expense for the quarter was $0.6 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2%.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $671 million, including $59 million at the holding company, and book equity was $484 million, equal to $8.09 per share.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $467 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $399 million.
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Growth
Growth
Ended
Ended
Ended
Q/Q
Y/Y
3/31/2017
12/31/2016(1)
3/31/2016
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
34.78
32.17
18.56
8
%
87
%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
2.89
3.9
2.49
-26
%
16
%
Single premium
0.67
1.34
1.76
-50
%
-62
%
Total
3.56
5.24
4.25
-32
%
-16
%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
33.23
32.83
19.81
1
%
68
%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
25.99
23.28
22.67
12
%
15
%
Loss Expense ($millions)
0.64
0.80
0.46
-20
%
39
%
Loss Ratio
2
%
2
%
2
%
Cash & Investments ($millions)
671
677
630
-1
%
7
%
Book Equity ($millions)
484
476
410
2
%
18
%
Book Value per Share
8.09
8.04
6.94
1
%
17
%
Approved Master Policies
1,174
1,131
1,023
4
%
15
%
Customers Generating NIW
537
532
469
1
%
14
%
(1) The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 for further details.
About National MI National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
For the three months ended March 31,
2017
2016
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
33,225
$
19,807
Net investment income
3,807
3,231
Net realized investment gains (losses)
(58
)
(885
)
Other revenues
80
32
Total revenues
37,054
22,185
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
635
458
Underwriting and operating expenses
25,989
22,672
Total expenses
26,624
23,130
Other (expense) income
(Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
(196
)
670
Interest expense
(3,494
)
(3,632
)
Total other (expense)
(3,690
)
(2,962
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,740
(3,907
)
Income tax expense
1,248
-
Net income (loss)
$
5,492
$
(3,907
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.09
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
0.09
$
(0.07
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,183,973
58,936,694
Diluted
62,338,856
58,936,694
Loss Ratio(1)
2
%
2
%
Expense Ratio(2)
78
114
Combined ratio
80
%
117
%
Net income (loss)
$
5,492
$
(3,907
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Net unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $664 and $0 for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016, respectively
1,175
9,101
Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net loss (gain), net of tax expense of $0 for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and 2016
58
885
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
1,233
9,986
Comprehensive income
$
6,725
$
6,079
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016(1)
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $658,463 and
$630,688 as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
$
658,640
$
628,969
Cash and cash equivalents
12,543
47,746
Premiums receivable
15,566
13,728
Accrued investment income
3,900
3,421
Prepaid expenses
2,935
1,991
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
32,165
30,109
Software and equipment, net
21,168
20,402
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
38,348
37,921
Deferred tax asset, net
50,529
51,434
Other assets
734
542
Total assets
$
840,162
$
839,897
Liabilities
Term loan
$
144,010
$
144,353
Unearned premiums
154,711
152,906
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,175
25,297
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
3,761
3,001
Reinsurance funds withheld
31,243
30,633
Deferred ceding commission
4,790
4,831
Warrant liability, at fair value
3,563
3,367
Deferred tax liability, net
-
-
Total liabilities
356,253
364,388
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,783,358 and 59,145,161 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
598
591
Additional paid-in capital
578,081
576,927
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,054
)
(5,287
)
Accumulated deficit
(90,716
)
(96,722
)
Total shareholders' equity
483,909
475,509
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
840,162
$
839,897
(1) The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 for further details.
Historical Quarterly Data
2017
2016
2015
March 31
December 31,(4)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
33,225
$
32,825
$
31,808
$
26,041
$
19,807
$
16,880
Net investment income
3,807
3,634
3,544
3,342
3,231
2,078
Net realized investment (losses) gains
(58
)
65
66
61
(885
)
(121
)
Other revenues
80
105
102
37
32
25
Total revenues
37,054
36,629
35,520
29,481
22,185
18,862
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
635
800
664
470
458
371
Underwriting and operating expenses
25,989
23,281
24,037
23,234
22,672
21,686
Total expenses
26,624
24,081
24,701
23,704
23,130
22,057
Other (expense) income (1)
(3,690
)
(5,490
)
(4,530
)
(3,766
)
(2,962
)
(1,626
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,740
7,058
6,289
2,011
(3,907
)
(4,821
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,248
(52,664
)
114
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
5,492
$
59,722
$
6,175
$
2,011
$
(3,907
)
$
(4,821
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.09
$
1.01
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.98
$
0.10
0.03
(0.07
)
(0.08
)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
Basic
59,183,973
59,140,011
59,130,401
59,105,613
58,936,694
58,781,566
Diluted
62,338,856
61,229,338
60,284,746
59,830,899
58,936,694
58,781,566
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Expense Ratio (3)
78
%
71
%
76
%
89
%
114
%
128
%
Combined ratio
80
%
73
%
78
%
91
%
117
%
131
%
(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4) The Q4 2016 quarterly data has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 for further details.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2016
2016
2016
2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
2,892
$
3,904
$
4,162
$
3,700
$
2,492
$
2,029
Single
667
1,336
1,695
2,138
1,762
2,518
Primary
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
Primary and pool IIF
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2016
2016
2016
2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
21,511
$
19,205
$
16,038
$
12,529
$
9,210
$
6,958
Single
13,268
12,963
12,190
11,095
9,354
7,866
Primary
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
Pool
3,545
3,650
3,826
3,999
4,136
4,238
Total
$
38,324
$
35,818
$
32,054
$
27,623
$
22,700
$
19,062
Portfolio Statistics
The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2016
2016
2016
2015
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
New risk written
868
1,244
1,415
1,411
1,016
1,105
Insurance in force (1)
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
Risk in force (1)
8,444
7,790
6,847
5,721
4,487
3,586
Policies in force (count) (1)
145,632
134,662
119,002
100,547
79,700
63,948
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
Loans in default (count)
207
179
115
79
55
36
Percentage of loans in default
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
12
$
10
$
6
$
4
$
3
$
2
Average premium yield (3)
0.40
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.49
%
Earnings from cancellations
$
2.5
$
5.1
$
5.8
$
3.5
$
2.3
$
1.4
Annual persistency (4)
81.3
%
80.7
%
81.8
%
83.3
%
82.7
%
79.6
%
Quarterly persistency (5)
88.2
%
81.6
%
78.8
%
83.2
%
86.1
%
87.8
%
(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing net primary and pool premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 3-month period, annualized.
The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.
Primary NIW by FICO
Three months ended
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
1,683
$
2,566
$
2,283
740-759
551
846
712
720-739
456
647
473
700-719
396
560
411
680-699
264
375
245
< =679
209
246
130
Total
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
4,254
Primary NIW by LTV
Three months ended
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
274
$
355
$
209
90.01% to 95.00%
1,612
2,224
1,816
85.01% to 90.00%
1,101
1,580
1,420
85.00% and below
572
1,081
809
Total
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
4,254
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
Three months ended
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
2,984
$
3,776
$
2,919
Refinance
575
1,464
1,335
Total
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
4,254
The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.
Weighted Average FICO
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
Monthly
745
746
753
Single
764
764
759
Weighted Average LTV
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
Monthly
92
%
92
%
92
%
Single
91
90
91
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of March 31, 2017
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
March 31, 2017
$
3,544
$
865
2016
19,774
4,756
2015
9,681
2,384
2014
1,735
428
2013
45
11
Total
$
34,779
$
8,444
The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
17,408
$
16,166
$
9,146
740-759
5,658
5,248
3,045
720-739
4,460
4,130
2,515
700-719
3,533
3,245
1,877
680-699
2,336
2,151
1,305
< =679
1,384
1,228
676
Total
$
34,779
$
32,168
$
18,564
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
4,253
$
3,934
$
2,206
740-759
1,383
1,281
747
720-739
1,081
1,000
614
700-719
851
782
453
680-699
556
511
312
< =679
320
282
155
Total
$
8,444
$
7,790
$
4,487
Primary Average Loan Size by FICO
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Thousands)
> = 760
$
250
$
250
$
247
740-759
241
241
237
720-739
235
235
232
700-719
233
233
229
680-699
224
224
220
< =679
210
210
206
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
1,931
$
1,686
$
699
90.01% to 95.00%
15,601
14,358
8,220
85.01% to 90.00%
11,058
10,282
6,326
85.00% and below
6,189
5,842
3,319
Total
$
34,779
$
32,168
$
18,564
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
533
$
467
$
196
90.01% to 95.00%
4,585
4,226
2,423
85.01% to 90.00%
2,626
2,439
1,498
85.00% and below
700
658
370
Total
$
8,444
$
7,790
$
4,487
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
Fixed
99%
99%
98%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Less than five years
-
-
-
Five years and longer
1
1
2
Total
100%
100%
100%
As of March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.
Primary IIF
Three months ended
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
32,168
$
28,228
$
14,824
NIW
3,559
5,240
4,254
Cancellations and other reductions
(948
)
(1,300
)
(514
)
IIF, end of period
$
34,779
$
32,168
$
18,564
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
California
13.8
%
13.6
%
13.2
%
Texas
7.2
7.0
6.8
Virginia
6.3
6.5
5.8
Florida
4.4
4.5
5.3
Arizona
4.1
3.9
3.8
Colorado
3.9
3.9
4.1
Maryland
3.7
3.7
3.1
Michigan
3.7
3.7
4.3
Utah
3.6
3.7
3.6
Pennsylvania
3.6
3.6
3.6
Total
54.3
%
54.1
%
53.6
%
The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.
As of March 31, 2017
Origination year
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
45
28
%
655
224
-
1
0.2
%
0.2
%
2014
3,451
1,735
50
%
14,786
8,527
47
5
2.7
%
0.4
%
2015
12,422
9,681
78
%
52,548
43,414
114
9
2.5
%
0.2
%
2016
21,188
19,774
93
%
83,628
79,595
46
-
0.9
%
0.1
%
2017
$
3,559
$
3,544
100
%
13,926
13,872
-
-
-
%
-
%
Total
$
40,782
$
34,779
165,543
145,632
207
15
(1) The ratio of losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
For the three months ended
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2016
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
3,001
$
679
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
(297
)
-
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
2,704
679
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
955
553
Prior years (3)
(320
)
(95
)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
635
458
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
-
-
Prior years (3)
142
-
Total claims and claim expenses paid
142
-
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables
3,197
1,137
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
564
-
Balance, March 31
$
3,761
$
1,137
(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial.
(2) Related to defaults occurring in the current year.
(3) Related to defaults occurring in prior years.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.
For the three months ended
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2016
Beginning default inventory
179
36
Plus: new defaults
124
39
Less: cures
(92
)
(20
)
Less: claims paid
(4
)
-
Ending default inventory
207
55
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.
For the three months ended
March 31, 2017
March 31, 2016
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
4
-
Total amount paid for claims
$
42
$
-
Average amount paid per claim
$
35
$
-
Severity
88
%
-
%
Average reserve per default:
As of March 31, 2017
As of March 31, 2016
(In Thousands)
Case
$
16
$
19
IBNR
2
2
Total
$
18
$
21
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.
As of
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In thousands)
Available Assets
$
466,982
$
453,523
$
434,138
Net Risk-Based Required Assets
398,859
366,584
302,852
Asset charge % (1)
6.14
%
6.15
%
6.12
%
(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.
