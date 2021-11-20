NMI : Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $61.6 Million

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $61.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016. Results for the quarter include a tax benefit of $54.5 million resulting from reversal of the valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax asset and a charge of $1.7 million related to the change in fair value of outstanding warrants as a result of the company's higher stock price at Dec. 31, 2016. The company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We are proud of our performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year. In 2016 we achieved profitability, more than doubled insurance in force and premiums earned, negotiated a reinsurance treaty to support our growth, and solidified our position as a strong, returns-oriented mortgage insurance provider. We are excited about our growing operating leverage and returns profile, realizing the business model we envisioned at our founding. We want to thank our customers and employees, as well as business partners, lenders and shareholders for making it possible."
Shuster added, "Looking ahead, we believe 2017 will be an even better year as we continue to layer on more high-quality insurance in force and drive strong revenue growth while prudently managing expenses and risk. With our largely fixed expense base, we expect that the operating leverage we already have demonstrated will drive increasing profits and returns throughout the year."
As of December 31, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $32.2 billion, up 14% from $28.2 billion at the prior quarter end and up 117% over $14.8 billion as of December 31, 2015.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $32.8 million, up 3% from $31.8 million in the prior quarter and up 94% over $16.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.
NIW mix was 75% monthly premium product, which compares with 71% in the prior quarter and 45% in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $23.3 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $24.0 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $21.7 million, including $2.3 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
Loss expense for the quarter was $0.8 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2%.
As of the end of the fourth quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,131 customers, up from 1,100 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 964 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 638, which compares with 525 in the prior quarter and 500 in the same quarter a year ago.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $677 million, including $74 million at the holding company, and book equity was $477 million, equal to $8.07 per share.
In 2016, the company generated $71.9 million of cash from operations, which compares with $41.5 million for 2015.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $454 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $367 million.
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Growth
Growth
Ended
Ended
Ended
Q/Q
Y/Y
12/31/2016
9/30/2016
12/31/2015
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
32.17
28.22
14.82
14
%
117
%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
3.90
4.16
2.03
-6
%
92
%
Single premium
1.34
1.70
2.52
-21
%
-47
%
Total
5.24
5.86
4.55
-11
%
15
%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
32.83
31.81
16.88
3
%
94
%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
23.28
24.04
21.69
-3
%
7
%
Loss Expense ($millions)
0.80
0.66
0.37
21
%
116
%
Loss Ratio
2
%
2
%
2
%
Cash & Investments ($millions)
677
686
617
-1
%
10
%
Book Equity ($millions)
477
430
403
11
%
18
%
Book Value per Share
8.07
7.28
6.85
11
%
18
%
Approved Master Policies
1,131
1,100
964
3
%
17
%
Customers Generating NIW
638
525
500
22
%
28
%
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The company will hold a conference call and live webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 41208251, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.
About National MI
National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base and to achieve a diversified mix of business across the spectrum of our product offerings; changes in the business practices of the GSEs that may impact the use of private mortgage insurance; our ongoing ability to comply with the financial requirements of the PMIERs; our ability to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our short- and long-term liquidity needs; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the reinsurance market and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; heightened competition for our mortgage insurance business from other private mortgage insurers and the FHA; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations or their enforcement and implementation by regulators; changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; emergence of unexpected claims and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we expected to experience; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards, which could be limited or eliminated in various ways, including if we experience an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code; and general economic downturns and volatility. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
Investor Contact John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417
Press Contact Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 513-2721
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
32,825
$
16,880
$
110,481
$
45,506
Net investment income
3,634
2,078
13,751
7,246
Net realized investment gains (losses)
65
(121
)
(693
)
831
Other revenues
105
25
276
25
Total revenues
36,629
18,862
123,815
53,608
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
800
371
2,392
650
Underwriting and operating expenses
23,281
21,686
93,223
80,599
Total expenses
24,081
22,057
95,615
81,249
Other (expense) income
(Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
(1,713
)
431
(1,900
)
1,905
Interest expense
(3,777
)
(2,057
)
(14,848
)
(2,057
)
Total other (expense)
(5,490
)
(1,626
)
(16,748
)
(152
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,058
(4,821
)
11,452
(27,793
)
Income tax benefit
(54,502
)
-
(54,389
)
-
Net income (loss)
$
61,562
$
(4,821
)
$
65,841
$
(27,793
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
1.04
$
(0.08
)
$
1.11
$
(0.47
)
Diluted
$
1.01
$
(0.08
)
$
1.08
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,140,011
58,781,566
59,070,948
58,683,194
Diluted
61,229,338
58,781,566
60,829,372
58,683,194
Loss Ratio(1)
2
%
2
%
2
%
1
%
Expense Ratio(2)
71
128
84
177
Combined ratio
73
%
131
%
87
%
179
%
Net income (loss)
$
61,562
$
(4,821
)
$
65,841
$
(27,793
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Net unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax expense of $1,178, and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively and $1,178, and $0 for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015
(16,196
)
(3,503
)
1,429
(3,518
)
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented
(65)
603
758
(349
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(16,261
)
(2,900
)
2,187
(3,867
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
45,301
$
(7,700
)
$
68,028
$
(31,660
)
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
December 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $630,688 and $564,319 as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively)
$
628,969
$
559,235
Cash and cash equivalents
47,746
57,317
Premiums receivable
13,728
5,143
Accrued investment income
3,421
2,873
Prepaid expenses
1,991
1,428
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
30,109
17,530
Software and equipment, net
20,402
15,201
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
37,921
-
Deferred tax asset, net
53,274
-
Other assets
542
90
Total assets
$
841,737
$
662,451
Liabilities
Term loan
$
144,353
$
143,939
Unearned premiums
152,906
90,773
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
25,297
22,725
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
3,001
679
Reinsurance funds withheld
30,633
-
Deferred ceding commission
4,831
-
Warrant liability, at fair value
3,367
1,467
Deferred tax liability, net
-
137
Total liabilities
364,388
259,720
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,145,161 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
591
588
Additional paid-in capital
576,927
570,340
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(5,287
)
(7,474
)
Accumulated deficit
(94,882
)
(160,723
)
Total shareholders' equity
477,349
402,731
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
841,737
$
662,451
Historical Quarterly Data
2016
2015
December 31,
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
32,825
$
31,808
$
26,041
$
19,807
$
16,880
$
12,834
Net investment income
3,634
3,544
3,342
3,231
2,078
1,884
Net realized investment gains (losses)
65
66
61
(885
)
(121
)
(15
)
Other revenues
105
102
37
32
25
-
Total revenues
36,629
35,520
29,481
22,185
18,862
14,703
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
800
664
470
458
371
181
Underwriting and operating expenses
23,281
24,037
23,234
22,672
21,686
19,653
Total expenses
24,081
24,701
23,704
23,130
22,057
19,834
Other (expense) income (1)
(5,490
)
(4,530
)
(3,766
)
(2,962
)
(1,626
)
332
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,058
6,289
2,011
(3,907
)
(4,821
)
(4,799
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(54,502
)
114
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
61,562
$
6,175
$
2,011
$
(3,907
)
$
(4,821
)
$
(4,799
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
1.04
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
1.01
$
0.10
0.03
(0.07
)
(0.08
)
(0.08
)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
Basic
59,140,011
59,130,401
59,105,613
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
Diluted
61,229,338
60,284,746
59,830,899
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
1
%
Expense Ratio (3)
71
%
76
%
89
%
114
%
128
%
153
%
Combined ratio
73
%
78
%
91
%
117
%
131
%
155
%
(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
3,904
$
4,162
$
3,700
$
2,492
$
2,029
$
1,582
Single
1,336
1,695
2,138
1,762
2,518
2,051
Primary
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
Primary and pool IIF
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
19,205
$
16,038
$
12,529
$
9,210
$
6,958
$
5,087
Single
12,963
12,190
11,095
9,354
7,866
5,514
Primary
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
Pool
3,650
3,826
3,999
4,136
4,238
4,340
Total
$
35,818
$
32,054
$
27,623
$
22,700
$
19,062
$
14,941
Portfolio Statistics
The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the quarter ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
New risk written
1,244
1,415
1,411
1,016
1,105
887
Insurance in force (1)
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
Risk in force (1)
7,790
6,847
5,721
4,487
3,586
2,553
Policies in force (count) (1)
134,662
119,002
100,547
79,700
63,948
46,175
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.2
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.1
%
Loans in default (count)
179
115
79
55
36
20
Percentage of loans in default
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
-
%
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
10
$
6
$
4
$
3
$
2
$
1
Average premium yield (3)
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.49
%
0.52
%
Annual persistency (4)
80.7
%
81.8
%
83.3
%
82.7
%
79.6
%
71.6
%
(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF. (3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.
Primary NIW by FICO
Three months ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
2,566
$
2,975
$
2,315
740-759
846
934
754
720-739
647
725
569
700-719
560
588
485
680-699
375
387
277
< =679
246
248
147
Total
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
4,547
Primary NIW by LTV
Three months ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
355
$
347
$
219
90.01% to 95.00%
2,224
2,557
1,989
85.01% to 90.00%
1,580
1,844
1,559
85.00% and below
1,081
1,109
780
Total
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
4,547
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
Three months ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
3,776
$
4,400
$
3,138
Refinance
1,464
1,457
1,409
Total
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
4,547
The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.
Weighted Average FICO
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
Monthly
746
748
750
Single
764
763
756
Weighted Average LTV
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
Monthly
92
%
91
%
92
%
Single
90
90
91
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of December 31, 2016
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
December 31, 2016
$
20,193
$
4,850
2015
10,071
2,472
2014
1,856
457
2013
48
11
Total
$
32,168
$
7,790
The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
16,166
$
14,258
$
7,124
740-759
5,248
4,612
2,406
720-739
4,130
3,648
2,111
700-719
3,245
2,813
1,515
680-699
2,151
1,863
1,100
< =679
1,228
1,034
568
Total
$
32,168
$
28,228
$
14,824
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
3,934
$
3,470
$
1,707
740-759
1,281
1,130
590
720-739
1,000
887
519
700-719
782
680
369
680-699
511
443
267
< =679
282
237
134
Total
$
7,790
$
6,847
$
3,586
Primary Average Loan Size by FICO
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Thousands)
> = 760
$
250
$
250
$
246
740-759
241
240
235
720-739
235
235
229
700-719
233
233
228
680-699
224
224
219
< =679
210
209
207
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
1,686
$
1,363
$
498
90.01% to 95.00%
14,358
12,644
6,583
85.01% to 90.00%
10,282
9,157
5,098
85.00% and below
5,842
5,064
2,645
Total
$
32,168
$
28,228
$
14,824
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
467
$
380
$
139
90.01% to 95.00%
4,226
3,725
1,943
85.01% to 90.00%
2,439
2,174
1,210
85.00% and below
658
568
294
Total
$
7,790
$
6,847
$
3,586
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
Fixed
99
%
98
%
98
%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Less than five years
-
-
-
Five years and longer
1
2
2
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
As of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.
Primary IIF
Three months ended
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
28,228
$
23,624
$
10,601
NIW
5,240
5,857
4,547
Cancellations and other reductions
(1,300
)
(1,253
)
(324
)
IIF, end of period
$
32,168
$
28,228
$
14,824
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
California
13.6
%
13.2
%
12.9
%
Texas
7.0
6.8
6.8
Virginia
6.5
6.6
5.2
Florida
4.5
4.7
5.3
Arizona
3.9
3.8
3.7
Colorado
3.9
4.0
4.2
Maryland
3.7
3.6
2.8
Michigan
3.7
3.9
4.4
Utah
3.7
3.6
3.0
Pennsylvania
3.6
3.6
3.7
Total
54.1
%
53.8
%
52.0
%
The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.
As of December 31, 2016
Origination year
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
48
30
%
655
239
-
1
-
%
0.2
%
2014
3,451
1,857
54
%
14,786
9,003
48
3
2.6
%
0.3
%
2015
12,422
10,071
81
%
52,548
44,716
103
7
2.4
%
0.2
%
2016
21,189
20,192
95
%
83,633
80,704
28
-
0.6
%
-
%
Total
$
37,224
$
32,168
151,622
134,662
179
11
(1) The ratio of losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2016
2015
2016
2015
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
2,133
$
358
$
679
$
83
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
(90
)
-
-
-
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
2,043
358
679
83
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
654
341
2,457
699
Prior years (3)
149
30
(65
)
(49
)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
803
371
2,392
650
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
171
50
171
50
Prior years (3)
(29
)
-
196
4
Total claims and claim expenses paid
142
50
367
54
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables
2,704
679
2,704
679
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
297
-
297
-
Balance, December 31
$
3,001
$
679
$
3,001
$
679
(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial. (2) Related to defaults occurring in the current year. (3) Related to defaults occurring in prior years.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Beginning default inventory
115
20
36
4
Plus: new defaults
126
27
284
51
Less: cures
(59
)
(10
)
(132
)
(17
)
Less: claims paid
(3
)
(1
)
(9
)
(2
)
Ending default inventory
179
36
179
36
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2016
2015
2016
2015
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
3
1
9
2
Total amount paid for claims
$
136
$
50
$
367
$
54
Average amount paid per claim
$
45
$
50
$
41
$
27
Severity
65
%
104
%
64
%
44
%
Average reserve per default:
As of December 31, 2016
As of December 31, 2015
(In Thousands)
Case
$
15
$
18
IBNR
2
1
Total
$
17
$
19
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.
As of
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In thousands)
Available Assets
$
453,523
$
488,635
$
431,411
Net Risk-Based Required Assets
366,584
320,609
249,805
Asset charge % (1)
6.15
%
6.14
%
6.17
%
(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.
Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417
Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 513-2721
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com
NMI Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 11:33:01 UTC.