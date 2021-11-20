NMI : Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. This compares with net income of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior quarter, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.
Bradley Shuster, Chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the third quarter, National MI delivered record financial results, including record new insurance written of $6.1 billion, record net premiums earned of $44.5 million, and record pre-tax income of $19.5 million. We were also pleased to deliver annualized return-on-average equity of 9.8%. National MI continued to build its portfolio of high-quality insurance in force at a rate that leads our industry, and we continued to make significant strides in customer development, activating 25 new customers in the third quarter and 98 new customers for the year-to-date."
As of September 30, 2017, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $43.3 billion, up 12% from $38.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 53% over $28.2 billion as of September 30, 2016.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $44.5 million, including $4.3 million attributable to cancellation of single premium policies, which compares with $37.9 million, including $3.8 million related to cancellations, in the prior quarter. Premiums earned in the third quarter of 2017 were up 40% over premium revenue of $31.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $5.8 million related to cancellations.
NIW mix was 79% monthly premium product, which compares with 81% in the prior quarter and 71% in the third quarter of 2016.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the third quarter were $24.6 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $28.0 million, including approximately $3.1 million of fees and expenses associated with the issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes in the prior quarter and $24.0 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Claims expense for the quarter was $1.0 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2.1%.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $713 million, including $62 million at the holding company, and book equity was $511 million, equal to $8.53 per share.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $495 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $356 million.
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Change
Change
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
9/30/2016
Q/Q
Y/Y
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
43.26
38.63
28.22
12%
53%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
4.83
4.10
4.16
18%
16%
Single premium
1.28
0.94
1.70
36%
-25%
Total
6.11
5.04
5.86
21%
4%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
44.52
37.92
31.81
17%
40%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
24.65
28.05
24.04
-12%
3%
Loss Expense ($millions)
0.96
1.37
0.66
-30%
45%
Loss Ratio
2.1%
3.6%
2.1%
Cash & Investments ($millions)
713
694
686
3%
4%
Book Equity ($millions)
511
495
430
3%
19%
Book Value per Share
8.53
8.27
7.28
3%
17%
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
44,519
$
31,808
$
115,661
$
77,656
Net investment income
4,170
3,544
11,885
10,117
Net realized investment gains (losses)
69
66
198
(758
)
Other revenues
195
102
461
172
Total revenues
48,953
35,520
128,205
87,187
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
957
664
2,965
1,592
Underwriting and operating expenses
24,645
24,037
78,682
69,943
Total expenses
25,602
24,701
81,647
71,535
Other expense
Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability
(502
)
(797
)
(679
)
(187
)
Interest expense
(3,352
)
(3,733
)
(10,146
)
(11,072
)
Total other expense
(3,854
)
(4,530
)
(10,825
)
(11,259
)
Income before income taxes
19,497
6,289
35,733
4,393
Income tax expense
7,185
114
11,917
114
Net income
$
12,312
$
6,175
$
23,816
$
4,279
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.40
$
0.07
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.10
$
0.38
$
0.07
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,883,629
59,130,401
59,680,166
59,047,758
Diluted
63,088,958
60,284,746
62,773,333
59,861,916
Loss Ratio(1)
2.1
%
2.1
%
2.6
%
2.1
%
Expense Ratio(2)
55.4
75.6
68.0
90.1
Combined ratio
57.5
%
77.7
%
70.6
%
92.2
%
Net income
$
12,312
$
6,175
$
23,816
$
4,279
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Net unrealized gain (loss) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $366 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $2,439 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
768
(82
)
4,786
17,690
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax expense of $24 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $69 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016
(45
)
(66
)
(129
)
758
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
723
(148
)
4,657
18,448
Comprehensive income
$
13,035
$
6,027
$
28,473
$
22,727
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
September 30, 2017
December 31, 2016(1)
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $687,284 and $630,688 as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
$
692,729
$
628,969
Cash and cash equivalents
20,698
47,746
Premiums receivable
21,056
13,728
Accrued investment income
4,598
3,421
Prepaid expenses
2,651
1,991
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
36,101
30,109
Software and equipment, net
21,767
20,402
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
39,915
37,921
Deferred tax asset, net
38,490
51,434
Other assets
4,973
542
Total assets
$
886,612
$
839,897
Liabilities
Term loan
$
143,969
$
144,353
Unearned premiums
161,345
152,906
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
22,028
25,297
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
6,123
3,001
Reinsurance funds withheld
33,105
30,633
Deferred ceding commission
4,971
4,831
Warrant liability, at fair value
4,046
3,367
Total liabilities
375,587
364,388
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value;59,928,092 and 59,145,161 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
599
591
Additional paid-in capital
583,447
576,927
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(630
)
(5,287
)
Accumulated deficit
(72,391
)
(96,722
)
Total shareholders' equity
511,025
475,509
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
886,612
$
839,897
(1)The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 for further details.
Historical Quarterly Data
2017
2016
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31(4)
September 30
June 30
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
44,519
$
37,917
$
33,225
$
32,825
$
31,808
$
26,041
Net investment income
4,170
3,908
3,807
3,634
3,544
3,342
Net realized investment gains (losses)
69
188
(58
)
65
66
61
Other revenues
195
185
80
105
102
37
Total revenues
48,953
42,198
37,054
36,629
35,520
29,481
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
957
1,373
635
800
664
470
Underwriting and operating expenses
24,645
28,048
25,989
23,281
24,037
23,234
Total expenses
25,602
29,421
26,624
24,081
24,701
23,704
Other expense (1)
(3,854
)
(3,281
)
(3,690
)
(5,490
)
(4,530
)
(3,766
)
Income before income taxes
19,497
9,496
6,740
7,058
6,289
2,011
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,185
3,484
1,248
(52,664
)
114
-
Net income
$
12,312
$
6,012
$
5,492
$
59,722
$
6,175
$
2,011
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
1.01
$
0.10
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.98
$
0.10
$
0.03
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,883,629
59,823,396
59,183,973
59,140,011
59,130,401
59,105,613
Diluted
63,088,958
63,010,362
62,338,856
61,229,338
60,284,746
59,830,899
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
2.1
%
3.6
%
1.9
%
2.4
%
2.1
%
1.8
%
Expense Ratio (3)
55.4
%
74.0
%
78.2
%
70.9
%
75.6
%
89.2
%
Combined ratio
57.5
%
77.6
%
80.1
%
73.3
%
77.7
%
91.0
%
(1) Other expense includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4) The Q4 2016 quarterly data has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 for further details.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below present primary and pool NIW and IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
4,833
$
4,099
$
2,892
$
3,904
$
4,162
$
3,700
Single
1,282
938
667
1,336
1,695
2,138
Primary
$
6,115
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
Primary and pool IIF
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
28,707
$
24,865
$
21,511
$
19,205
$
16,038
$
12,529
Single
14,552
13,764
13,268
12,963
12,190
11,095
Primary
43,259
38,629
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
Pool
3,330
3,447
3,545
3,650
3,826
3,999
Total
$
46,589
$
42,076
$
38,324
$
35,818
$
32,054
$
27,623
The following table presents the amounts related to the 2016 QSR transaction, for the last five quarters.
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
(In Thousands)
Ceded risk-in-force
$
2,682,982
$
2,403,027
$
2,167,745
$
2,008,385
$
1,778,235
Ceded premiums written
(14,389)
(12,034
)
(10,292
)
(11,576
)
(38,977
)
Ceded premiums earned
(13,393)
(11,463
)
(9,865
)
(9,746
)
(2,885
)
Ceded claims and claims expenses
277
342
268
206
90
Ceding commission written
2,878
2,407
2,058
2,316
7,795
Ceding commission earned
2,581
2,275
2,065
1,752
551
Profit commission
7,758
6,536
5,651
5,642
1,641
Portfolio Statistics
The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
6,115
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
New risk written
1,496
1,242
868
1,244
1,415
1,411
Insurance in force (1)
43,259
38,629
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
Risk in force (1)
10,572
9,417
8,444
7,790
6,847
5,721
Policies in force (count) (1)
180,089
161,195
145,632
134,662
119,002
100,547
Average loan size (1)
$
0.240
0.240
0.239
0.239
0.237
0.235
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.4
%
24.4
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
Loans in default (count)
350
249
207
179
115
79
Percentage of loans in default
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
19
$
14
$
12
$
10
$
6
$
4
Average premium yield (3)
0.43
%
0.41
%
0.40
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
Earnings from cancellations
$
4.3
$
3.8
$
2.5
$
5.1
$
5.8
$
3.5
Annual persistency (4)
85.1
%
83.1
%
81.3
%
80.7
%
81.8
%
83.3
%
Quarterly run-off (5)
3.8
%
3.4
%
2.9
%
4.6
%
5.3
%
4.2
%
(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3) Calculated as net primary and pool premiums earned, net of reinsurance, divided by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that are no longer on our books after any 3-month period
Primary NIW by FICO
For the three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
($ In Millions)
> = 760
$
2,806
$
2,376
$
2,975
740-759
934
793
934
720-739
807
626
725
700-719
697
568
588
680-699
456
368
387
< =679
415
306
248
Total
$
6,115
$
5,037
$
5,857
Weighted average FICO
747
749
753
Primary NIW by LTV
For the three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 20, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
722
$
474
$
347
90.01% to 95.00%
2,714
2,297
2,557
85.01% to 90.00%
1,765
1,506
1,844
85.00% and below
914
760
1,109
Total
$
6,115
$
5,037
$
5,857
Weighted average LTV
92.3
%
92.2
%
91.7
%
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
For the three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
5,387
$
4,518
$
4,400
Refinance
728
519
1,457
Total
$
6,115
$
5,037
$
5,857
The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of the dates indicated.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of September 30, 2017
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
September 30, 2017
$
14,315
$
3,508
2016
18,684
4,520
2015
8,742
2,167
2014
1,479
368
2013
39
9
Total
$
43,259
$
10,572
The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
21,329
$
19,224
$
14,258
740-759
6,983
6,269
4,612
720-739
5,547
4,927
3,648
700-719
4,505
3,973
2,813
680-699
2,942
2,615
1,863
< =679
1,953
1,621
1,034
Total
$
43,259
$
38,629
$
28,228
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
5,251
$
4,720
3,470
740-759
1,713
1,535
1,130
720-739
1,349
1,198
887
700-719
1,092
960
680
680-699
707
627
443
< =679
460
377
237
Total
$
10,572
$
9,417
$
6,847
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
3,038
$
2,367
$
1,363
90.01% to 95.00%
19,562
17,441
12,644
85.01% to 90.00%
13,437
12,157
9,157
85.00% and below
7,222
6,664
5,064
Total
$
43,259
$
38,629
$
28,228
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
822
$
648
$
380
90.01% to 95.00%
5,722
5,120
3,725
85.01% to 90.00%
3,205
2,893
2,174
85.00% and below
823
756
568
Total
$
10,572
$
9,417
$
6,847
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
Fixed
98
%
98
%
98
%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Five years and longer
2
2
2
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.
Primary IIF
For the three months ended
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
38,629
$
34,779
$
23,624
NIW
6,115
5,037
5,857
Cancellations and other reductions
(1,485
)
(1,187
)
(1,253
)
IIF, end of period
$
43,259
$
38,629
$
28,228
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
California
13.6
%
13.8
%
13.2
%
Texas
7.6
7.5
6.8
Virginia
5.6
6.0
6.6
Arizona
4.4
4.2
3.8
Florida
4.3
4.4
4.7
Colorado
3.8
3.9
4.0
Michigan
3.7
3.6
3.9
Pennsylvania
3.6
3.6
3.6
Utah
3.6
3.7
3.6
Maryland
3.6
3.7
3.6
Total
53.8
%
54.4
%
53.8
%
The following table shows portfolio data by book year, as of September 30, 2017.
As of September 30, 2017
Book year
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
39
24%
655
201
-
1
0.2%
0.2%
2014
3,451
1,479
43%
14,786
7,451
54
9
3.8%
0.4%
2015
12,422
8,742
70%
52,548
39,727
164
14
2.9%
0.3%
2016
21,187
18,684
88%
83,626
76,095
119
3
1.6%
0.1%
2017
$
14,711
$
14,315
97%
57,800
56,615
13
-
0.5%
-
Total
$
51,933
$
43,259
209,415
180,089
350
27
(1) The ratio of claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
September 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
5,048
$
1,475
$
3,001
$
679
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
(899
)
-
(297
)
-
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
4,149
1,475
2,704
679
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
1,215
690
3,546
1,803
Prior years (3)
(258
)
(29
)
(581
)
(214
)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
957
661
2,965
1,589
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
-
-
-
-
Prior years (3)
157
93
720
225
Total claims and claim expenses paid
157
93
720
225
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables
4,949
2,043
4,949
2,043
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
1,174
90
1,174
90
Ending balance
$
6,123
$
2,133
$
6,123
$
2,133
(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction, included in "Other Assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default since that time.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Beginning default inventory
249
79
179
36
Plus: new defaults
208
69
479
158
Less: cures
(103
)
(30
)
(292
)
(73
)
Less: claims paid
(4
)
(3
)
(16
)
(6
)
Ending default inventory
350
115
350
115
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves for the periods indicated, before claims paid covered under the 2016 QSR Transaction.
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2016
2017
2016
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
4
3
16
6
Total amount paid for claims
$
160
$
93
$
731
$
225
Average amount paid per claim
$
40
$
31
$
46
$
32
Severity(1)
73%
53
%
83%
62
%
(1) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected.
Average reserve per default:
As of September 30, 2017
As of September 30, 2016
(In Thousands)
Case (1)
$
16
$
17
IBNR
1
1
Total
$
17
$
18
(1)Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI as of the dates indicated.
As of
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 30, 2016
(In thousands)
Available assets
$
495,182
$
485,019
$
488,635
Risk-based required assets
356,207
298,091
320,609
