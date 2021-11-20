NMI : Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Nov 01, 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 --

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. This compares with net income of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior quarter, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Bradley Shuster, Chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the third quarter, National MI delivered record financial results, including record new insurance written of $6.1 billion, record net premiums earned of $44.5 million, and record pre-tax income of $19.5 million. We were also pleased to deliver annualized return-on-average equity of 9.8%. National MI continued to build its portfolio of high-quality insurance in force at a rate that leads our industry, and we continued to make significant strides in customer development, activating 25 new customers in the third quarter and 98 new customers for the year-to-date."

As of September 30, 2017, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $43.3 billion, up 12% from $38.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 53% over $28.2 billion as of September 30, 2016.

Premiums earned for the quarter were $44.5 million, including $4.3 million attributable to cancellation of single premium policies, which compares with $37.9 million, including $3.8 million related to cancellations, in the prior quarter. Premiums earned in the third quarter of 2017 were up 40% over premium revenue of $31.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $5.8 million related to cancellations.

NIW mix was 79% monthly premium product, which compares with 81% in the prior quarter and 71% in the third quarter of 2016.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the third quarter were $24.6 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $28.0 million, including approximately $3.1 million of fees and expenses associated with the issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes in the prior quarter and $24.0 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Claims expense for the quarter was $1.0 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2.1%.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $713 million, including $62 million at the holding company, and book equity was $511 million, equal to $8.53 per share.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $495 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $356 million.

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Change Change 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 9/30/2016 Q/Q Y/Y Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) 43.26 38.63 28.22 12% 53% New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 4.83 4.10 4.16 18% 16% Single premium 1.28 0.94 1.70 36% -25% Total 6.11 5.04 5.86 21% 4% Premiums Earned ($millions) 44.52 37.92 31.81 17% 40% Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 24.65 28.05 24.04 -12% 3% Loss Expense ($millions) 0.96 1.37 0.66 -30% 45% Loss Ratio 2.1% 3.6% 2.1% Cash & Investments ($millions) 713 694 686 3% 4% Book Equity ($millions) 511 495 430 3% 19% Book Value per Share 8.53 8.27 7.28 3% 17%

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 1906690, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the business practices of the GSEs that may impact the use of private mortgage insurance as credit enhancement; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the PMIERs, including the financial requirements, and other requirements of the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (D.C.) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including governmental agencies like the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and the Veterans Administration (VA), and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world's financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators; changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the reinsurance market and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; emergence of unexpected claims and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from recent natural disasters, including, with respect to the affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards, which could be limited or eliminated in various ways, including if we experience an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 513-2721

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 44,519 $ 31,808 $ 115,661 $ 77,656 Net investment income 4,170 3,544 11,885 10,117 Net realized investment gains (losses) 69 66 198 (758 ) Other revenues 195 102 461 172 Total revenues 48,953 35,520 128,205 87,187 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 957 664 2,965 1,592 Underwriting and operating expenses 24,645 24,037 78,682 69,943 Total expenses 25,602 24,701 81,647 71,535 Other expense Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability (502 ) (797 ) (679 ) (187 ) Interest expense (3,352 ) (3,733 ) (10,146 ) (11,072 ) Total other expense (3,854 ) (4,530 ) (10,825 ) (11,259 ) Income before income taxes 19,497 6,289 35,733 4,393 Income tax expense 7,185 114 11,917 114 Net income $ 12,312 $ 6,175 $ 23,816 $ 4,279 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,883,629 59,130,401 59,680,166 59,047,758 Diluted 63,088,958 60,284,746 62,773,333 59,861,916 Loss Ratio(1) 2.1 % 2.1 % 2.6 % 2.1 % Expense Ratio(2) 55.4 75.6 68.0 90.1 Combined ratio 57.5 % 77.7 % 70.6 % 92.2 % Net income $ 12,312 $ 6,175 $ 23,816 $ 4,279 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Net unrealized gain (loss) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $366 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $2,439 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016











768















(82



)











4,786















17,690



Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax expense of $24 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $69 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016











(45



)











(66



)











(129



)











758



Other comprehensive income, net of tax 723 (148 ) 4,657 18,448 Comprehensive income $ 13,035 $ 6,027 $ 28,473 $ 22,727

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016(1) Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $687,284 and $630,688 as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) $

692,729 $

628,969 Cash and cash equivalents 20,698 47,746 Premiums receivable 21,056 13,728 Accrued investment income 4,598 3,421 Prepaid expenses 2,651 1,991 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 36,101 30,109 Software and equipment, net 21,767 20,402 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 39,915 37,921 Deferred tax asset, net 38,490 51,434 Other assets 4,973 542 Total assets $ 886,612 $ 839,897 Liabilities Term loan $ 143,969 $ 144,353 Unearned premiums 161,345 152,906 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,028 25,297 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 6,123 3,001 Reinsurance funds withheld 33,105 30,633 Deferred ceding commission 4,971 4,831 Warrant liability, at fair value 4,046 3,367 Total liabilities 375,587 364,388 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value;59,928,092 and 59,145,161 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)



599



591 Additional paid-in capital 583,447 576,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (630 ) (5,287 ) Accumulated deficit (72,391 ) (96,722 ) Total shareholders' equity 511,025 475,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 886,612 $ 839,897

(1)The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 for further details.

Historical Quarterly Data 2017 2016 September

30

June 30

March 31 December

31(4) September

30

June 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 44,519 $ 37,917 $ 33,225 $ 32,825 $ 31,808 $ 26,041 Net investment income 4,170 3,908 3,807 3,634 3,544 3,342 Net realized investment gains (losses) 69 188 (58 ) 65 66 61 Other revenues 195 185 80 105 102 37 Total revenues 48,953 42,198 37,054 36,629 35,520 29,481 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 957 1,373 635 800 664 470 Underwriting and operating expenses 24,645 28,048 25,989 23,281 24,037 23,234 Total expenses 25,602 29,421 26,624 24,081 24,701 23,704 Other expense (1) (3,854 ) (3,281 ) (3,690 ) (5,490 ) (4,530 ) (3,766 ) Income before income taxes 19,497 9,496 6,740 7,058 6,289 2,011 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,185 3,484 1,248 (52,664 ) 114 - Net income $ 12,312 $ 6,012 $ 5,492 $ 59,722 $ 6,175 $ 2,011 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 1.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.98 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,883,629 59,823,396 59,183,973 59,140,011 59,130,401 59,105,613 Diluted 63,088,958 63,010,362 62,338,856 61,229,338 60,284,746 59,830,899 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 2.1 % 3.6 % 1.9 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 1.8 % Expense Ratio (3) 55.4 % 74.0 % 78.2 % 70.9 % 75.6 % 89.2 % Combined ratio 57.5 % 77.6 % 80.1 % 73.3 % 77.7 % 91.0 %

(1) Other expense includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (4) The Q4 2016 quarterly data has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 for further details.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums The tables below present primary and pool NIW and IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated. Primary NIW Three months ended September 30,

2017

June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016 (In Millions) Monthly $ 4,833 $ 4,099 $ 2,892 $ 3,904 $ 4,162 $ 3,700 Single 1,282 938 667 1,336 1,695 2,138 Primary $ 6,115 $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 Primary and pool IIF As of September 30,

2017

June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016 (In Millions) Monthly $ 28,707 $ 24,865 $ 21,511 $ 19,205 $ 16,038 $ 12,529 Single 14,552 13,764 13,268 12,963 12,190 11,095 Primary 43,259 38,629 34,779 32,168 28,228 23,624 Pool 3,330 3,447 3,545 3,650 3,826 3,999 Total $ 46,589 $ 42,076 $ 38,324 $ 35,818 $ 32,054 $ 27,623 The following table presents the amounts related to the 2016 QSR transaction, for the last five quarters. September 30,

2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 (In Thousands) Ceded risk-in-force $ 2,682,982 $ 2,403,027 $ 2,167,745 $ 2,008,385 $ 1,778,235 Ceded premiums written (14,389) (12,034 ) (10,292 ) (11,576 ) (38,977 ) Ceded premiums earned (13,393) (11,463 ) (9,865 ) (9,746 ) (2,885 ) Ceded claims and claims expenses 277 342 268 206 90 Ceding commission written 2,878 2,407 2,058 2,316 7,795 Ceding commission earned 2,581 2,275 2,065 1,752 551 Profit commission 7,758 6,536 5,651 5,642 1,641

Portfolio Statistics The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated. Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2017 June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 June 30, 2016 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 6,115 $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 New risk written 1,496 1,242 868 1,244 1,415 1,411 Insurance in force (1) 43,259 38,629 34,779 32,168 28,228 23,624 Risk in force (1) 10,572 9,417 8,444 7,790 6,847 5,721 Policies in force (count) (1) 180,089 161,195 145,632 134,662 119,002 100,547 Average loan size (1) $ 0.240 0.240 0.239 0.239 0.237 0.235 Weighted-average coverage (2) 24.4 % 24.4 % 24.3 % 24.2 % 24.3 % 24.2 % Loans in default (count) 350 249 207 179 115 79 Percentage of loans in default 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Risk in force on defaulted loans $ 19 $ 14 $ 12 $ 10 $ 6 $ 4 Average premium yield (3) 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.47 % Earnings from cancellations $ 4.3 $ 3.8 $ 2.5 $ 5.1 $ 5.8 $ 3.5 Annual persistency (4) 85.1 % 83.1 % 81.3 % 80.7 % 81.8 % 83.3 % Quarterly run-off (5) 3.8 % 3.4 % 2.9 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 4.2 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF. (3) Calculated as net primary and pool premiums earned, net of reinsurance, divided by average gross IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period. (5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that are no longer on our books after any 3-month period

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 ($ In Millions) > = 760 $ 2,806 $ 2,376 $ 2,975 740-759 934 793 934 720-739 807 626 725 700-719 697 568 588 680-699 456 368 387 < =679 415 306 248 Total $ 6,115 $ 5,037 $ 5,857 Weighted average FICO 747 749 753

Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended September 30, 2017 June 20, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 722 $ 474 $ 347 90.01% to 95.00% 2,714 2,297 2,557 85.01% to 90.00% 1,765 1,506 1,844 85.00% and below 914 760 1,109 Total $ 6,115 $ 5,037 $ 5,857 Weighted average LTV 92.3 % 92.2 % 91.7 % Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) Purchase $ 5,387 $ 4,518 $ 4,400 Refinance 728 519 1,457 Total $ 6,115 $ 5,037 $ 5,857 The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of the dates indicated. Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2017 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2017 $ 14,315 $ 3,508 2016 18,684 4,520 2015 8,742 2,167 2014 1,479 368 2013 39 9 Total $ 43,259 $ 10,572 The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated. Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 21,329 $ 19,224 $ 14,258 740-759 6,983 6,269 4,612 720-739 5,547 4,927 3,648 700-719 4,505 3,973 2,813 680-699 2,942 2,615 1,863 < =679 1,953 1,621 1,034 Total $ 43,259 $ 38,629 $ 28,228

Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 5,251 $ 4,720 3,470 740-759 1,713 1,535 1,130 720-739 1,349 1,198 887 700-719 1,092 960 680 680-699 707 627 443 < =679 460 377 237 Total $ 10,572 $ 9,417 $ 6,847 Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 3,038 $ 2,367 $ 1,363 90.01% to 95.00% 19,562 17,441 12,644 85.01% to 90.00% 13,437 12,157 9,157 85.00% and below 7,222 6,664 5,064 Total $ 43,259 $ 38,629 $ 28,228 Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 822 $ 648 $ 380 90.01% to 95.00% 5,722 5,120 3,725 85.01% to 90.00% 3,205 2,893 2,174 85.00% and below 823 756 568 Total $ 10,572 $ 9,417 $ 6,847 Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 % The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated. Primary IIF For the three months ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 38,629 $ 34,779 $ 23,624 NIW 6,115 5,037 5,857 Cancellations and other reductions (1,485 ) (1,187 ) (1,253 ) IIF, end of period $ 43,259 $ 38,629 $ 28,228

Geographic Dispersion The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated. Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 California 13.6 % 13.8 % 13.2 % Texas 7.6 7.5 6.8 Virginia 5.6 6.0 6.6 Arizona 4.4 4.2 3.8 Florida 4.3 4.4 4.7 Colorado 3.8 3.9 4.0 Michigan 3.7 3.6 3.9 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.6 Utah 3.6 3.7 3.6 Maryland 3.6 3.7 3.6 Total 53.8 % 54.4 % 53.8 %

The following table shows portfolio data by book year, as of September 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2017 Book year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to

Date) (1) Cumulative

default rate (2) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 39 24% 655 201 - 1 0.2% 0.2% 2014 3,451 1,479 43% 14,786 7,451 54 9 3.8% 0.4% 2015 12,422 8,742 70% 52,548 39,727 164 14 2.9% 0.3% 2016 21,187 18,684 88% 83,626 76,095 119 3 1.6% 0.1% 2017 $ 14,711 $ 14,315 97% 57,800 56,615 13 - 0.5% - Total $ 51,933 $ 43,259 209,415 180,089 350 27

(1) The ratio of claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 5,048 $ 1,475 $ 3,001 $ 679 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (899 ) - (297 ) - Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 4,149 1,475 2,704 679 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 1,215 690 3,546 1,803 Prior years (3) (258 ) (29 ) (581 ) (214 ) Total claims and claims expenses incurred 957 661 2,965 1,589 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) - - - - Prior years (3) 157 93 720 225 Total claims and claim expenses paid 157 93 720 225 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables

4,949

2,043

4,949

2,043 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 1,174 90 1,174 90 Ending balance $ 6,123 $ 2,133 $ 6,123 $ 2,133

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction, included in "Other Assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default since that time.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Beginning default inventory 249 79 179 36 Plus: new defaults 208 69 479 158 Less: cures (103 ) (30 ) (292 ) (73 ) Less: claims paid (4 ) (3 ) (16 ) (6 ) Ending default inventory 350 115 350 115

The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves for the periods indicated, before claims paid covered under the 2016 QSR Transaction.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid 4 3 16 6 Total amount paid for claims $ 160 $ 93 $ 731 $ 225 Average amount paid per claim $ 40 $ 31 $ 46 $ 32 Severity(1) 73% 53 % 83% 62 % (1) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected.

Average reserve per default: As of September 30, 2017 As of September 30, 2016 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 16 $ 17 IBNR 1 1 Total $ 17 $ 18

(1)Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI as of the dates indicated.

As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 (In thousands) Available assets $ 495,182 $ 485,019 $ 488,635 Risk-based required assets 356,207 298,091 320,609



