NMI : Reports Record Third Quarter Net Income of $6.2 Million

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2016. This compares with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2015. Total revenue for the quarter was $35.5 million, up 20% from $29.5 million in the prior quarter and up 141% from $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2015.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We continued our positive momentum in the third quarter, delivering record net income and returns, trends that we expect will continue for the foreseeable future. We grew our high-quality insurance-in-force by 19% over the prior quarter and 166% over the third quarter last year. We also continued to shift our mix to high-return monthly product, which grew to 71% of total new insurance written in the quarter. Cessions commenced under our reinsurance agreement and we expect to continue to take advantage of the low cost of capital provided by reinsurance to support our future growth."
As of Sep. 30, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $28.2 billion, up 19% from $23.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 166% over $10.6 billion as of Sep. 30, 2015.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $31.8 million, up 22% from $26.0 million in the prior quarter and up 148% over $12.8 million in the same quarter a year ago
Monthly premium NIW was $4.16 billion, an increase of 12% over $3.70 billion in the prior quarter and an increase of 163% over the third quarter of 2015. Single premium NIW of $1.70 billion was down 21% from the prior quarter and down 17% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
Total NIW in the third quarter was $5.86 billion, which compares with $5.84 billion in the prior quarter and $3.63 billion in the third quarter of 2015.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the third quarter were $24.0 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.8 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $23.2 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $19.7 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
Loss expense for the quarter was $0.7 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2.1%.
As of the end of the third quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,100 customers, up from 1,061 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 906 as of the end of the third quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 525, which compares with 518 in the prior quarter and 391 in the same quarter a year ago.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $686 million, including $77 million at the holding company, and book equity was $430 million, equal to $7.28 per share. This book value excludes any benefit attributable to the company's deferred tax asset of approximately $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2015.
In the first nine months of 2016, the company generated $52.2 million of cash from operations, which compares with $16.2 million for the same period in 2015.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $489 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $321 million.
Quarter Ended 9/30/2016
Quarter Ended 6/30/2016
Quarter Ended 9/30/2015
Growth Q/Q
Growth Y/Y
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
28.22
23.62
10.60
19%
166%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
4.16
3.70
1.58
12%
163%
Single premium
1.70
2.14
2.05
-21%
-17%
Total
5.86
5.84
3.63
-
61%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
31.81
26.04
12.83
22%
148%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
24.04
23.23
19.65
3%
22%
Loss Expense ($millions)
0.66
0.47
0.18
40%
267%
Loss Ratio
2.1%
1.8%
1.4%
Cash & Investments ($millions)
686
654
447
5%
53%
Book Equity ($millions)
430
422
408
2%
5%
Book Value per Share
$
7.28
$
7.14
$
6.95
2%
5%
Approved Master Policies
1100
1061
906
4%
21%
Customers Generating NIW
525
518
391
1%
34%
About National MI National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
31,808
$
12,834
$
77,656
$
28,626
Net investment income
3,544
1,884
10,117
5,168
Net realized investment gains (losses)
66
(15)
(758)
952
Other revenues
102
-
172
-
Total revenues
35,520
14,703
87,187
34,746
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
664
181
1,592
279
Underwriting and operating expenses
24,037
19,653
69,943
58,912
Total expenses
24,701
19,834
71,535
59,191
Other (expense) income
(Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
(797)
332
(187)
1,473
Interest expense
(3,733)
-
(11,072)
-
Total other (expense) income
(4,530)
332
(11,259)
1,473
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,289
(4,799)
4,393
(22,972)
Income tax expense
114
-
114
-
Net income (loss)
$
6,175
$
(4,799)
$
4,279
$
(22,972)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.10
$
(0.08)
$
0.07
$
(0.39)
Diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.08)
$
0.07
$
(0.39)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,130,401
58,741,328
59,047,758
58,650,043
Diluted
60,284,746
58,741,328
59,861,916
58,650,043
Loss Ratio(1)
2%
1%
2%
1%
Expense Ratio(2)
76
153
90
206
Combined ratio
78%
155%
92%
207%
Net income (loss)
$
6,175
$
(4,799)
$
4,279
$
(22,972)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 for all periods presented
(82)
(483)
17,690
(15)
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented
(66)
15
758
(952)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(148)
(468)
18,448
(967)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
6,027
$
(5,267)
$
22,727
$
(23,939)
(1)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $628,209 and $564,319 as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively)
$
641,572
$
559,235
Cash and cash equivalents
44,522
57,317
Premiums receivable
11,378
5,143
Accrued investment income
3,615
2,873
Prepaid expenses
2,313
1,428
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
28,911
17,530
Software and equipment, net
19,924
15,201
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
36,091
-
Other assets
206
90
Total assets
$
792,166
$
662,451
Liabilities
Term loan
$
144,230
$
143,939
Unearned premiums
145,401
90,773
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
32,568
22,725
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
2,133
679
Reinsurance funds withheld
28,963
-
Deferred ceding commission
6,697
-
Warrant liability, at fair value
1,654
1,467
Current tax payable
114
-
Deferred tax
137
137
Total liabilities
361,897
259,720
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,138,663 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
591
588
Additional paid-in capital
575,148
570,340
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
10,974
(7,474)
Accumulated deficit
(156,444)
(160,723)
Total shareholders' equity
430,269
402,731
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
792,166
$
662,451
Historical Quarterly Data
2016
2015
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
31,808
$
26,041
$
19,807
$
16,880
$
12,834
$
8,856
Net investment income
3,544
3,342
3,231
2,078
1,884
1,688
Net realized investment gains (losses)
66
61
(885
)
(121
)
(15
)
354
Other revenues
102
37
32
25
-
-
Total revenues
35,520
29,481
22,185
18,862
14,703
10,898
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
664
470
458
371
181
(6
)
Underwriting and operating expenses
24,037
23,234
22,672
21,686
19,653
20,910
Total expenses
24,701
23,704
23,130
22,057
19,834
20,903
Other (expense) income (1)
(4,530
)
(3,766
)
(2,962
)
(1,626
)
332
(106
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,289
2,011
(3,907
)
(4,821
)
(4,799
)
(10,112
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
114
-
-
-
-
241
Net income (loss)
$
6,175
$
2,011
$
(3,907
)
$
(4,821
)
$
(4,799
)
$
(10,353
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.18
)
Diluted
$
0.10
0.03
(0.07
)
(0.08
)
(0.08
)
(0.18
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,130,401
59,105,613
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
58,720,095
Diluted
60,284,746
59,830,899
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
58,720,095
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
1
%
-
%
Expense Ratio (3)
76
%
89
%
114
%
128
%
153
%
236
%
Combined ratio
78
%
91
%
117
%
131
%
155
%
236
%
(1)
Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
4,162
$
3,700
$
2,492
$
2,029
$
1,582
$
1,460
Single
1,695
2,138
1,762
2,518
2,051
1,089
Primary
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
$
2,549
Primary and pool IIF
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
16,038
$
12,529
$
9,210
$
6,958
$
5,087
$
3,617
Single
12,190
11,095
9,354
7,866
5,514
3,573
Primary
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
7,190
Pool
3,826
3,999
4,136
4,238
4,340
4,476
Total
$
32,054
$
27,623
$
22,700
$
19,062
$
14,941
$
11,666
Portfolio Statistics The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30, 2015
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
$
2,549
New risk written
1,415
1,411
1,016
1,105
887
615
Insurance in force (1)
28,228
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
7,190
Risk in force (1)
6,847
5,721
4,487
3,586
2,553
1,715
Policies in force (count) (1)
119,002
100,547
79,700
63,948
46,175
31,682
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.1
%
23.9
%
Loans in default (count)
115
79
55
36
20
9
Percentage of loans in default
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
6
$
4
$
3
$
2
$
1
$
1
Average premium yield (3)
0.48
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.49
%
0.52
%
0.51
%
Annual persistency (4)
81.8
%
83.3
%
82.7
%
79.6
%
71.6
%
65.5
%
(1)
Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)
End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3)
Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.
(4)
Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.
Primary NIW by FICO
Three months ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
2,975
$
3,160
$
1,755
740-759
934
961
583
720-739
725
672
505
700-719
588
541
376
680-699
387
308
271
< = 679
248
196
143
Total
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
3,633
Primary NIW by LTV
Three months ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
347
$
362
$
162
90.01% to 95.00%
2,557
2,633
1,656
85.01% to 90.00%
1,844
1,732
1,208
85.00% and below
1,109
1,111
607
Total
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
3,633
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
Three months ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
4,400
$
4,199
$
2,604
Refinance
1,457
1,639
1,029
Total
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
3,633
The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.
Weighted Average FICO
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
Monthly
748
752
742
Single
763
762
758
Weighted Average LTV
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
Monthly
91
%
92
%
92
%
Single
90
91
91
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of September 30, 2016
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
September 30, 2016
$
15,433
$
3,719
2015
10,679
2,610
2014
2,062
505
2013
54
13
Total
$
28,228
$
6,847
The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
14,258
$
11,929
$
4,969
740-759
4,612
3,876
1,703
720-739
3,648
3,082
1,582
700-719
2,813
2,341
1,063
680-699
1,863
1,561
848
< =679
1,034
835
436
Total
$
28,228
$
23,624
$
10,601
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
3,470
$
2,895
$
1,174
740-759
1,130
951
413
720-739
887
750
391
700-719
680
566
260
680-699
443
369
209
< =679
237
190
106
Total
$
6,847
$
5,721
$
2,553
Primary Average Loan Size by FICO
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Thousands)
> = 760
$
250
$
249
$
244
740-759
240
239
234
720-739
235
234
227
700-719
233
232
225
680-699
224
223
218
< =679
209
209
207
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
1,363
$
1,049
$
282
90.01% to 95.00%
12,644
10,574
4,710
85.01% to 90.00%
9,157
7,754
3,658
85.00% and below
5,064
4,247
1,951
Total
$
28,228
$
23,624
$
10,601
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
380
$
293
$
80
90.01% to 95.00%
3,725
3,116
1,392
85.01% to 90.00%
2,174
1,838
866
85.00% and below
568
474
215
Total
$
6,847
$
5,721
$
2,553
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
Fixed
98
%
98
%
97
%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Less than five years
-
-
-
Five years and longer
2
2
3
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
As of September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2015, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.
Primary IIF
Three months ended
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
23,624
$
18,564
$
7,190
NIW
5,857
5,838
3,633
Cancellations and other reductions
(1,253)
(778)
(222)
IIF, end of period
$
28,228
$
23,624
$
10,601
Geographic Dispersion The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
September 30, 2015
California
13.2
%
13.0
%
13.2
%
Texas
6.8
6.8
7.1
Virginia
6.6
6.4
3.9
Florida
4.7
5.0
5.4
Colorado
4.0
4.1
4.3
Michigan
3.9
4.1
4.6
Arizona
3.8
3.8
3.6
Maryland
3.6
3.4
3.5
Pennsylvania
3.6
2.3
3.9
Utah
3.6
3.3
2.6
Total
53.8
%
52.2
%
52.1
%
The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.
As of September 30, 2016
Origination year
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
54
33
%
655
264
-
1
-
%
0.2
%
2014
3,451
2,062
60
%
14,786
9,824
46
2
2.7
%
0.3
%
2015
12,422
10,678
86
%
52,550
46,902
61
5
1.7
%
0.1
%
2016 (through September 30)
15,949
15,434
97
%
63,519
62,012
8
-
0.3
%
-
%
Total
$
31,984
$
28,228
131,510
119,002
115
8
(1)
The ratio of total losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, without the effects of reinsurance.
(2)
The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
For the three months ended September 30,
For the nine months ended September 30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
1,475
$
181
$
679
$
83
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
-
-
-
-
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
1,475
181
679
83
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
690
219
1,803
358
Prior years (3)
(29)
(38)
(214)
(79)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
661
181
1,589
279
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
-
-
-
-
Prior years (3)
93
4
225
4
Total claims and claim expenses paid
93
4
225
4
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables
2,043
358
2,043
358
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
90
-
90
-
Balance, September 30
$
2,133
$
358
$
2,133
$
358
(1)
Related to ceded losses recoverable on the 2016 QSR Transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial.
(2)
Related to defaults occurring in the current year.
(3)
Related to defaults occurring in prior years.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Beginning default inventory
79
9
36
4
Plus: new defaults
69
21
158
24
Less: cures
(30
)
(9
)
(73
)
(7
)
Less: claims paid
(3
)
(1
)
(6
)
(1
)
Ending default inventory
115
20
115
20
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
3
1
6
1
Total amount paid for claims
$
93
$
4
$
225
$
4
Average amount paid per claim
$
31
$
4
$
32
$
4
Severity
53
%
5
%
62
%
5
%
Average reserve per default:
As of September 30, 2016
As of September 30, 2015
(In Thousands)
Case
$
17
$
17
IBNR
1
1
Total
$
18
$
18
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.
As of
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
(In thousands)
Available Assets
$
488,635
$
432,074
$
431,411
Net Risk-Based Required Assets
320,609
377,468
249,805
Asset charge % (1)
6.14%
6.10%
6.17%
(1)
Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.
