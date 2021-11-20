NMI : Reports Record Third Quarter Net Income of $6.2 Million

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Net Income of $6.2 Million

Nov 01, 2016

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2016. This compares with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the third quarter of 2015. Total revenue for the quarter was $35.5 million, up 20% from $29.5 million in the prior quarter and up 141% from $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2015.

Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We continued our positive momentum in the third quarter, delivering record net income and returns, trends that we expect will continue for the foreseeable future. We grew our high-quality insurance-in-force by 19% over the prior quarter and 166% over the third quarter last year. We also continued to shift our mix to high-return monthly product, which grew to 71% of total new insurance written in the quarter. Cessions commenced under our reinsurance agreement and we expect to continue to take advantage of the low cost of capital provided by reinsurance to support our future growth."

As of Sep. 30, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $28.2 billion, up 19% from $23.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 166% over $10.6 billion as of Sep. 30, 2015.

Premiums earned for the quarter were $31.8 million, up 22% from $26.0 million in the prior quarter and up 148% over $12.8 million in the same quarter a year ago

Monthly premium NIW was $4.16 billion, an increase of 12% over $3.70 billion in the prior quarter and an increase of 163% over the third quarter of 2015. Single premium NIW of $1.70 billion was down 21% from the prior quarter and down 17% compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Total NIW in the third quarter was $5.86 billion, which compares with $5.84 billion in the prior quarter and $3.63 billion in the third quarter of 2015.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the third quarter were $24.0 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.8 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $23.2 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $19.7 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.

Loss expense for the quarter was $0.7 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2.1%.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,100 customers, up from 1,061 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 906 as of the end of the third quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 525, which compares with 518 in the prior quarter and 391 in the same quarter a year ago.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $686 million, including $77 million at the holding company, and book equity was $430 million, equal to $7.28 per share. This book value excludes any benefit attributable to the company's deferred tax asset of approximately $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2015.

In the first nine months of 2016, the company generated $52.2 million of cash from operations, which compares with $16.2 million for the same period in 2015.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $489 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $321 million.

Quarter

Ended

9/30/2016 Quarter

Ended

6/30/2016 Quarter

Ended

9/30/2015 Growth

Q/Q

Growth

Y/Y

Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) 28.22 23.62 10.60 19% 166% New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 4.16 3.70 1.58 12% 163% Single premium 1.70 2.14 2.05 -21% -17% Total 5.86 5.84 3.63 - 61% Premiums Earned ($millions) 31.81 26.04 12.83 22% 148% Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 24.04 23.23 19.65 3% 22% Loss Expense ($millions) 0.66 0.47 0.18 40% 267% Loss Ratio 2.1% 1.8% 1.4% Cash & Investments ($millions) 686 654 447 5% 53% Book Equity ($millions) 430 422 408 2% 5% Book Value per Share $ 7.28 $ 7.14 $ 6.95 2% 5% Approved Master Policies 1100 1061 906 4% 21% Customers Generating NIW 525 518 391 1% 34%

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended September

30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 31,808 $ 12,834 $ 77,656 $ 28,626 Net investment income 3,544 1,884 10,117 5,168 Net realized investment gains (losses) 66 (15) (758) 952 Other revenues 102 - 172 - Total revenues 35,520 14,703 87,187 34,746 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 664 181 1,592 279 Underwriting and operating expenses 24,037 19,653 69,943 58,912 Total expenses 24,701 19,834 71,535 59,191 Other (expense) income (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (797) 332 (187) 1,473 Interest expense (3,733) - (11,072) - Total other (expense) income (4,530) 332 (11,259) 1,473 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,289 (4,799) 4,393 (22,972) Income tax expense 114 - 114 - Net income (loss) $ 6,175 $ (4,799) $ 4,279 $ (22,972) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.08) $ 0.07 $ (0.39) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.08) $ 0.07 $ (0.39) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,130,401 58,741,328 59,047,758 58,650,043 Diluted 60,284,746 58,741,328 59,861,916 58,650,043 Loss Ratio(1) 2% 1% 2% 1% Expense Ratio(2) 76 153 90 206 Combined ratio 78% 155% 92% 207% Net income (loss) $ 6,175 $ (4,799) $ 4,279 $ (22,972) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 for all periods presented (82) (483) 17,690 (15) Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented (66) 15 758 (952) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (148) (468) 18,448 (967) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,027 $ (5,267) $ 22,727 $ (23,939)

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $628,209 and $564,319 as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) $ 641,572 $ 559,235 Cash and cash equivalents 44,522 57,317 Premiums receivable 11,378 5,143 Accrued investment income 3,615 2,873 Prepaid expenses 2,313 1,428 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 28,911 17,530 Software and equipment, net 19,924 15,201 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 36,091 - Other assets 206 90 Total assets $ 792,166 $ 662,451 Liabilities Term loan $ 144,230 $ 143,939 Unearned premiums 145,401 90,773 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,568 22,725 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 2,133 679 Reinsurance funds withheld 28,963 - Deferred ceding commission

6,697 - Warrant liability, at fair value 1,654 1,467 Current tax payable 114 - Deferred tax 137 137 Total liabilities 361,897 259,720 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,138,663 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 591 588 Additional paid-in capital 575,148 570,340 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 10,974 (7,474) Accumulated deficit (156,444) (160,723) Total shareholders' equity 430,269 402,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 792,166 $ 662,451

Historical Quarterly Data 2016 2015 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 31,808 $ 26,041 $ 19,807 $ 16,880 $ 12,834 $ 8,856 Net investment income 3,544 3,342 3,231 2,078 1,884 1,688 Net realized investment gains (losses) 66 61 (885 ) (121 ) (15 ) 354 Other revenues 102 37 32 25 - - Total revenues 35,520 29,481 22,185 18,862 14,703 10,898 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 664 470 458 371 181 (6 ) Underwriting and operating expenses 24,037 23,234 22,672 21,686 19,653 20,910 Total expenses 24,701 23,704 23,130 22,057 19,834 20,903 Other (expense) income (1) (4,530 ) (3,766 ) (2,962 ) (1,626 ) 332 (106 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,289 2,011 (3,907 ) (4,821 ) (4,799 ) (10,112 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 114 - - - - 241 Net income (loss) $ 6,175 $ 2,011 $ (3,907 ) $ (4,821 ) $ (4,799 ) $ (10,353 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ 0.10 0.03 (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,130,401 59,105,613 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 58,720,095 Diluted 60,284,746 59,830,899 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 58,720,095 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % - % Expense Ratio (3) 76 % 89 % 114 % 128 % 153 % 236 % Combined ratio 78 % 91 % 117 % 131 % 155 % 236 %

(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

Primary NIW Three months ended September

30, 2016

June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 September

30, 2015

June 30, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 4,162 $ 3,700 $ 2,492 $ 2,029 $ 1,582 $ 1,460 Single 1,695 2,138 1,762 2,518 2,051 1,089 Primary $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633 $ 2,549 Primary and pool IIF As of September

30, 2016

June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 September

30, 2015

June 30, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 16,038 $ 12,529 $ 9,210 $ 6,958 $ 5,087 $ 3,617 Single 12,190 11,095 9,354 7,866 5,514 3,573 Primary 28,228 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 7,190 Pool 3,826 3,999 4,136 4,238 4,340 4,476 Total $ 32,054 $ 27,623 $ 22,700 $ 19,062 $ 14,941 $ 11,666

Portfolio Statistics

The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the quarter ended September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 September

30, 2015

June 30, 2015 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633 $ 2,549 New risk written 1,415 1,411 1,016 1,105 887 615 Insurance in force (1) 28,228 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 7,190 Risk in force (1) 6,847 5,721 4,487 3,586 2,553 1,715 Policies in force (count) (1) 119,002 100,547 79,700 63,948 46,175 31,682 Weighted-average coverage (2) 24.3 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.1 % 23.9 % Loans in default (count) 115 79 55 36 20 9 Percentage of loans in default 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % - % Risk in force on defaulted loans $ 6 $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 $ 1 $ 1 Average premium yield (3) 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.51 % Annual persistency (4) 81.8 % 83.3 % 82.7 % 79.6 % 71.6 % 65.5 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF. (3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.

The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.

Primary NIW by FICO Three months ended September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 2,975 $ 3,160 $ 1,755 740-759 934 961 583 720-739 725 672 505 700-719 588 541 376 680-699 387 308 271 < = 679 248 196 143 Total $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 3,633 Primary NIW by LTV Three months ended September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 347 $ 362 $ 162 90.01% to 95.00% 2,557 2,633 1,656 85.01% to 90.00% 1,844 1,732 1,208 85.00% and below 1,109 1,111 607 Total $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 3,633 Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix Three months ended September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) Purchase $ 4,400 $ 4,199 $ 2,604 Refinance 1,457 1,639 1,029 Total $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 3,633

The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.

Weighted Average FICO September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 Monthly 748 752 742 Single 763 762 758 Weighted Average LTV September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 Monthly 91 % 92 % 92 % Single 90 91 91

The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2016 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2016 $ 15,433 $ 3,719 2015 10,679 2,610 2014 2,062 505 2013 54 13 Total $ 28,228 $ 6,847

The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 14,258 $ 11,929 $ 4,969 740-759 4,612 3,876 1,703 720-739 3,648 3,082 1,582 700-719 2,813 2,341 1,063 680-699 1,863 1,561 848 < =679 1,034 835 436 Total $ 28,228 $ 23,624 $ 10,601 Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 3,470 $ 2,895 $ 1,174 740-759 1,130 951 413 720-739 887 750 391 700-719 680 566 260 680-699 443 369 209 < =679 237 190 106 Total $ 6,847 $ 5,721 $ 2,553 Primary Average Loan Size by FICO As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Thousands) > = 760 $ 250 $ 249 $ 244 740-759 240 239 234 720-739 235 234 227 700-719 233 232 225 680-699 224 223 218 < =679 209 209 207

Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,363 $ 1,049 $ 282 90.01% to 95.00% 12,644 10,574 4,710 85.01% to 90.00% 9,157 7,754 3,658 85.00% and below 5,064 4,247 1,951 Total $ 28,228 $ 23,624 $ 10,601 Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 380 $ 293 $ 80 90.01% to 95.00% 3,725 3,116 1,392 85.01% to 90.00% 2,174 1,838 866 85.00% and below 568 474 215 Total $ 6,847 $ 5,721 $ 2,553 Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 Fixed 98 % 98 % 97 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years - - - Five years and longer 2 2 3 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

As of September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2015, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.

The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.

Primary IIF Three months ended September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 23,624 $ 18,564 $ 7,190 NIW 5,857 5,838 3,633 Cancellations and other reductions (1,253) (778) (222) IIF, end of period $ 28,228 $ 23,624 $ 10,601

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 September 30, 2015 California 13.2 % 13.0 % 13.2 % Texas 6.8 6.8 7.1 Virginia 6.6 6.4 3.9 Florida 4.7 5.0 5.4 Colorado 4.0 4.1 4.3 Michigan 3.9 4.1 4.6 Arizona 3.8 3.8 3.6 Maryland 3.6 3.4 3.5 Pennsylvania 3.6 2.3 3.9 Utah 3.6 3.3 2.6 Total 53.8 % 52.2 % 52.1 %

The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.

As of September 30, 2016



Origination year

Original

Insurance

Written

Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance

Policies

Ever in

Force

Number of

Policies in

Force

Number

of Loans

in Default

# of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to

Date) (1)



Cumulative

default rate (2) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 54 33 % 655 264 - 1 - % 0.2 % 2014 3,451 2,062 60 % 14,786 9,824 46 2 2.7 % 0.3 % 2015 12,422 10,678 86 % 52,550 46,902 61 5 1.7 % 0.1 % 2016 (through September 30) 15,949 15,434 97 % 63,519 62,012 8 - 0.3 % - % Total $ 31,984 $ 28,228 131,510 119,002 115 8

(1) The ratio of total losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, without the effects of reinsurance. (2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:

For the three months ended September

30, For the nine months ended September

30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,475 $ 181 $ 679 $ 83 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) - - - - Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 1,475 181 679 83 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 690 219 1,803 358 Prior years (3) (29) (38) (214) (79) Total claims and claims expenses incurred 661 181 1,589 279 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) - - - - Prior years (3) 93 4 225 4 Total claims and claim expenses paid 93 4 225 4 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 2,043 358 2,043 358 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 90 - 90 - Balance, September 30 $ 2,133 $ 358 $ 2,133 $ 358

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on the 2016 QSR Transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial. (2) Related to defaults occurring in the current year. (3) Related to defaults occurring in prior years.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Beginning default inventory 79 9 36 4 Plus: new defaults 69 21 158 24 Less: cures (30 ) (9 ) (73 ) (7 ) Less: claims paid (3 ) (1 ) (6 ) (1 ) Ending default inventory 115 20 115 20

The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid 3 1 6 1 Total amount paid for claims $ 93 $ 4 $ 225 $ 4 Average amount paid per claim $ 31 $ 4 $ 32 $ 4 Severity 53 % 5 % 62 % 5 %

Average reserve per default: As of September 30, 2016 As of September 30, 2015 (In Thousands) Case $ 17 $ 17 IBNR 1 1 Total $ 18 $ 18

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.

As of September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In thousands) Available Assets $ 488,635 $ 432,074 $ 431,411 Net Risk-Based Required Assets 320,609 377,468 249,805 Asset charge % (1) 6.14% 6.10% 6.17%

(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.

