NMI : Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Results for the quarter include previously disclosed fees and expenses of approximately $3.1 million related to the May 2017 issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes (ILN). The company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2016.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the second quarter, National MI again delivered solid financial results, including record pre-tax income, and continued to advance the key metrics that will drive realization of our mid-teens return objectives. We made significant strides in customer development, activating 36 new customers in the second quarter and 73 new customers for the year-to-date. We also continued to build a high-quality portfolio of insurance-in-force at a growth rate that leads our industry, while maintaining our focus on prudently and proactively managing risk, expenses, and capital."
As of June 30, 2017, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $38.6 billion, up 11% from $34.8 billion at the prior quarter end and up 64% over $23.6 billion as of June 30, 2016.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $37.9 million, including $3.8 million attributable to cancellation of single premium policies, which compares with $33.2 million, including $2.5 million related to cancellations, in the prior quarter. Premiums earned in the second quarter of 2017 were up 46% over premium revenue of $26.0 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $3.5 million related to cancellations.
NIW mix was 81% monthly premium product, which compares with 81% in the prior quarter and 63% in the second quarter of 2016.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the second quarter were $28.0 million and include approximately $3.1 million of transaction costs related to the previously disclosed ILN issuance. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $26.0 million, including financing-related transaction costs of $1.6 million in the prior quarter, and $23.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Claims expense for the quarter was $1.4 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 3.6%.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $694 million, including $57 million at the holding company, and book equity was $495 million, equal to $8.27 per share.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $485 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $298 million.
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Change
Change
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
6/30/2016
Q/Q
Y/Y
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
38.63
34.78
23.62
11%
64%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
4.10
2.89
3.70
42%
11%
Single premium
0.94
0.67
2.14
40%
-56%
Total
5.04
3.56
5.84
42%
-14%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
37.92
33.23
26.04
14%
46%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
28.05
25.99
23.23
8%
21%
Claims Expense ($millions)
1.37
0.64
0.47
114%
191%
Loss Ratio
3.6%
1.9%
1.8%
Cash & Investments ($millions)
694
671
654
3%
6%
Book Equity ($millions)
495
484
422
2%
17%
Book Value per Share
8.27
8.09
7.14
2%
16%
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive
income
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
37,917
$
26,041
$
71,142
$
45,848
Net investment income
3,908
3,342
7,715
6,573
Net realized investment gains (losses)
188
61
130
(824
)
Other revenues
185
37
265
69
Total revenues
42,198
29,481
79,252
51,666
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
1,373
470
2,008
928
Underwriting and operating expenses
28,048
23,234
54,037
45,906
Total expenses
29,421
23,704
56,045
46,834
Other (expense) income
Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability
19
(59
)
(177
)
611
Interest expense
(3,300
)
(3,707
)
(6,794
)
(7,339
)
Total other expense
(3,281
)
(3,766
)
(6,971
)
(6,728
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,496
2,011
16,236
(1,896
)
Income tax expense
3,484
-
4,732
-
Net income (loss)
$
6,012
$
2,011
$
11,504
$
(1,896
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
0.19
$
(0.03
)
Diluted
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
0.18
$
(0.03
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,823,396
59,105,613
59,576,747
59,005,983
Diluted
63,010,362
59,830,899
62,688,563
59,005,983
Loss Ratio(1)
3.6
%
1.8
%
2.8
%
2.0
%
Expense Ratio(2)
74.0
89.2
76.0
100.1
Combined ratio
77.6
%
91.0
%
78.8
%
102.1
%
Net income (loss)
$
6,012
$
2,011
$
11,504
$
(1,896
)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Net unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $1,388 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $2,073 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016
2,822
8,670
4,017
17,771
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax expense of $66 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $45 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016
(122
)
(61
)
(84
)
824
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
2,700
8,609
3,933
18,595
Comprehensive income
$
8,712
$
10,620
$
15,437
$
16,699
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
June 30, 2017
December 31, 2016(1)
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $669,363 and $630,688 as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
$
673,695
$
628,969
Cash and cash equivalents
20,035
47,746
Premiums receivable
17,795
13,728
Accrued investment income
3,867
3,421
Prepaid expenses
2,072
1,991
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
34,206
30,109
Software and equipment, net
21,530
20,402
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
38,919
37,921
Deferred tax asset, net
45,771
51,434
Other assets
1,471
542
Total assets
$
862,995
$
839,897
Liabilities
Term loan
$
143,990
$
144,353
Unearned premiums
157,152
152,906
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
21,349
25,297
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
5,048
3,001
Reinsurance funds withheld
32,042
30,633
Deferred ceding commission
4,830
4,831
Warrant liability, at fair value
3,544
3,367
Deferred tax liability, net
-
-
Total liabilities
367,955
364,388
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,858,418 and 59,145,161 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
598
591
Additional paid-in capital
580,499
576,927
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(1,354
)
(5,287
)
Accumulated deficit
(84,703
)
(96,722
)
Total shareholders' equity
495,040
475,509
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
862,995
$
839,897
(1)The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for further details.
Historical Quarterly Data
2017
2016
December
September
June 30
March 31
31(4)
30
June 30
March 31
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums earned
$
37,917
$
33,225
$
32,825
$
31,808
$
26,041
$
19,807
Net investment income
3,908
3,807
3,634
3,544
3,342
3,231
Net realized investment (losses) gains
188
(58
)
65
66
61
(885
)
Other revenues
185
80
105
102
37
32
Total revenues
42,198
37,054
36,629
35,520
29,481
22,185
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
1,373
635
800
664
470
458
Underwriting and operating expenses
28,048
25,989
23,281
24,037
23,234
22,672
Total expenses
29,421
26,624
24,081
24,701
23,704
23,130
Other expense
(3,281
)
(3,690
)
(5,490
)
(4,530
)
(3,766
)
(2,962
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
9,496
6,740
7,058
6,289
2,011
(3,907
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,484
1,248
(52,664
)
114
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
6,012
$
5,492
$
59,722
$
6,175
$
2,011
$
(3,907
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
1.01
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
Diluted
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.98
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
Basic
59,823,396
59,183,973
59,140,011
59,130,401
59,105,613
58,936,694
Diluted
63,010,362
62,338,856
61,229,338
60,284,746
59,830,899
58,936,694
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
3.6
%
1.9
%
2.4
%
2.1
%
1.8
%
2.3
%
Expense Ratio (3)
74.0
%
78.2
%
70.9
%
75.6
%
89.2
%
114.5
%
Combined ratio
77.6
%
80.1
%
73.3
%
77.7
%
91.0
%
116.8
%
(1) Other expense includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4) The Q4 2016 quarterly data has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for further details.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below present primary and pool NIW and IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
4,099
$
2,892
$
3,904
$
4,162
$
3,700
$
2,492
Single
938
667
1,336
1,695
2,138
1,762
Primary
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
Primary and pool IIF
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
24,865
$
21,551
$
19,205
$
16,038
$
12,529
$
9,210
Single
13,764
13,268
12,963
12,190
11,095
9,354
Primary
38,629
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
Pool
3,447
3,545
3,650
3,826
3,999
4,136
Total
$
42,076
$
38,324
$
35,818
$
32,054
$
27,623
$
22,700
The following table presents the amounts related to the 2016 QSR transaction, for the last four quarters.
For the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
In Thousands
Ceded risk-in-force
$
2,403,027
$
2,167,745
$
2,008,385
$
1,778,235
Ceded premiums written
(12,034
)
(10,292
)
(11,576
)
(38,977
)
Ceded premiums earned
(11,463
)
(9,865
)
(9,746
)
(2,885
)
Ceded claims and claims expenses
342
268
206
90
Ceding commission written
2,407
2,058
2,316
7,795
Ceding commission earned
2,275
2,065
1,752
551
Profit commission
6,536
5,651
5,642
1,641
Portfolio Statistics
The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
September 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,240
$
5,857
$
5,838
$
4,254
New risk written
1,242
868
1,244
1,415
1,411
1,016
Insurance in force (1)
38,629
34,779
32,168
28,228
23,624
18,564
Risk in force (1)
9,417
8,444
7,790
6,847
5,721
4,487
Policies in force (count) (1)
161,195
145,632
134,662
119,002
100,547
79,700
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.4
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.3
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
Loans in default (count)
249
207
179
115
79
55
Percentage of loans in default
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Risk in force on defaulted loans
$
14
$
12
$
10
$
6
$
4
$
3
Average premium yield (3)
0.41
%
0.40
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
Earnings from cancellations
$
3.8
$
2.5
$
5.1
$
5.8
$
3.5
2.3
%
Annual persistency
83.1
%
81.3
%
80.7
%
81.8
%
83.3
%
82.7
%
Quarterly run-off (4)
3.4
%
2.9
%
4.6
%
5.3
%
4.2
%
3.5
%
(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3) Calculated as net primary and pool premiums earned, net of reinsurance, divided by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that are no longer on our books after any 3-month period
The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.
Primary NIW by FICO
For the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
($ In Millions)
> = 760
$
2,376
$
1,683
$
3,160
740-759
793
551
961
720-739
626
456
672
700-719
568
396
541
680-699
368
264
308
< =679
306
209
196
Total
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,838
Weighted average FICO
749
749
756
Primary NIW by LTV
For the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
474
$
274
$
362
90.01% to 95.00%
2,297
1,612
2,633
85.01% to 90.00%
1,506
1,101
1,732
85.00% and below
760
572
1,111
Total
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,838
Weighted average LTV
92.18
%
92.00
%
91.73
%
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
For the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
4,518
$
2,984
$
4,199
Refinance
519
575
1,639
Total
$
5,037
$
3,559
$
5,838
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of the dates indicated.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of June 30, 2017
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
June 30, 2017
$ 8,460
$ 2,078
2016
19,288
4,650
2015
9,243
2,284
2014
1,596
395
2013
42
10
Total
$ 38,629
$ 9,417
The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
19,224
$
17,408
$
11,929
740-759
6,269
5,658
3,876
720-739
4,927
4,460
3,082
700-719
3,973
3,533
2,341
680-699
2,615
2,336
1,561
< =679
1,621
1,384
835
Total
$
38,629
$
34,779
$
23,624
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
4,720
$
4,253
$
2,895
740-759
1,535
1,383
951
720-739
1,198
1,081
750
700-719
960
851
566
680-699
627
556
369
< =679
377
320
190
Total
$
9,417
$
8,444
$
5,721
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
2,367
$
1,931
$
1,049
90.01% to 95.00%
17,441
15,601
10,574
85.01% to 90.00%
12,157
11,058
7,754
85.00% and below
6,664
6,189
4,247
Total
$
38,629
$
34,779
$
23,624
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
648
$
533
$
293
90.01% to 95.00%
5,120
4,585
3,116
85.01% to 90.00%
2,893
2,626
1,838
85.00% and below
756
700
474
Total
$
9,417
$
8,444
$
5,721
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
Fixed
98%
99%
98%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Five years and longer
2
1
2
Total
100%
100%
100%
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.
Primary IIF
For the three months ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
34,779
$
32,168
$
18,564
NIW
5,037
3,559
5,838
Cancellations and other reductions
(1,187
)
(948
)
(778
)
IIF, end of period
$
38,629
$
34,779
$
23,624
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
California
13.8
%
13.8
%
13.0
%
Texas
7.5
7.2
6.8
Virginia
6.0
6.3
6.4
Florida
4.4
4.4
5.0
Arizona
4.2
4.1
3.8
Colorado
3.9
3.9
4.1
Maryland
3.7
3.7
3.4
Utah
3.7
3.6
3.4
Pennsylvania
3.6
3.6
3.5
Michigan
3.6
3.7
4.1
Total
54.4
%
54.3
%
53.5
%
The following table shows portfolio data by book year, as of June 30, 2017.
As of June 30, 2017
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
Book year
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
42
26
%
655
212
1
1
0.2
%
0.3
%
2014
3,451
1,596
46
%
14,786
7,963
53
7
3.5
%
0.4
%
2015
12,422
9,243
74
%
52,548
41,747
128
13
2.7
%
0.3
%
2016
21,187
19,288
91
%
83,626
78,111
67
2
1.3
%
0.1
%
2017
$
8,596
$
8,460
98
%
33,593
33,162
-
-
-
%
-
%
Total
$
45,818
$
38,629
185,208
161,195
249
23
(1) The ratio of claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
3,761
$
1,137
$
3,001
$
679
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
(564
)
-
(297
)
-
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
3,197
1,137
2,704
679
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
1,376
560
2,331
1,113
Prior years
(3
)
(90
)
(323
)
(185
)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
1,373
470
2,008
928
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
-
-
-
-
Prior years (3)
421
132
563
132
Total claims and claim expenses paid
421
132
563
132
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance
recoverables
4,149
1,475
4,149
1,475
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
899
-
899
-
Balance, June 30
$
5,048
$
1,475
$
5,048
$
1,475
(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction, included in "Other Assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default since that time.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
Beginning default inventory
207
55
179
36
Plus: new defaults
147
50
271
89
Less: cures
(97
)
(23
)
(189
)
(43
)
Less: claims paid
(8
)
(3
)
(12
)
(3
)
Ending default inventory
249
79
249
79
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves for the periods indicated.
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2016
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
8
3
12
3
Total amount paid for claims
$
429
$
132
$
571
$
132
Average amount paid per claim
$
54
$
44
$
48
$
44
Severity
86
%
71
%
87
%
71
%
Average reserve per default:
As of June 30, 2017
As of June 30, 2016
(In Thousands)
Case
$
19
$
17
IBNR
1
1
Total
$
20
$
18
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI as of the dates indicated.
As of
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2016
(In thousands)
Available assets
$
485,019
$
466,982
$
432,074
Risk-based required assets
298,091
398,859
377,468
