NMI : Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Aug 01, 2017

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Results for the quarter include previously disclosed fees and expenses of approximately $3.1 million related to the May 2017 issuance of Insurance-Linked Notes (ILN). The company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in the second quarter of 2016.

Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the second quarter, National MI again delivered solid financial results, including record pre-tax income, and continued to advance the key metrics that will drive realization of our mid-teens return objectives. We made significant strides in customer development, activating 36 new customers in the second quarter and 73 new customers for the year-to-date. We also continued to build a high-quality portfolio of insurance-in-force at a growth rate that leads our industry, while maintaining our focus on prudently and proactively managing risk, expenses, and capital."

As of June 30, 2017, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $38.6 billion, up 11% from $34.8 billion at the prior quarter end and up 64% over $23.6 billion as of June 30, 2016.

Premiums earned for the quarter were $37.9 million, including $3.8 million attributable to cancellation of single premium policies, which compares with $33.2 million, including $2.5 million related to cancellations, in the prior quarter. Premiums earned in the second quarter of 2017 were up 46% over premium revenue of $26.0 million in the same quarter a year ago, which included $3.5 million related to cancellations.

NIW mix was 81% monthly premium product, which compares with 81% in the prior quarter and 63% in the second quarter of 2016.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the second quarter were $28.0 million and include approximately $3.1 million of transaction costs related to the previously disclosed ILN issuance. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $26.0 million, including financing-related transaction costs of $1.6 million in the prior quarter, and $23.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Claims expense for the quarter was $1.4 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 3.6%.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $694 million, including $57 million at the holding company, and book equity was $495 million, equal to $8.27 per share.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $485 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $298 million.

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Change Change 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 6/30/2016 Q/Q Y/Y Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) 38.63 34.78 23.62 11% 64% New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 4.10 2.89 3.70 42% 11% Single premium 0.94 0.67 2.14 40% -56% Total 5.04 3.56 5.84 42% -14% Premiums Earned ($millions) 37.92 33.23 26.04 14% 46% Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 28.05 25.99 23.23 8% 21% Claims Expense ($millions) 1.37 0.64 0.47 114% 191% Loss Ratio 3.6% 1.9% 1.8% Cash & Investments ($millions) 694 671 654 3% 6% Book Equity ($millions) 495 484 422 2% 17% Book Value per Share 8.27 8.09 7.14 2% 16%

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 37,917 $ 26,041 $ 71,142 $ 45,848 Net investment income 3,908 3,342 7,715 6,573 Net realized investment gains (losses) 188 61 130 (824 ) Other revenues 185 37 265 69 Total revenues 42,198 29,481 79,252 51,666 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 1,373 470 2,008 928 Underwriting and operating expenses 28,048 23,234 54,037 45,906 Total expenses 29,421 23,704 56,045 46,834 Other (expense) income Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability 19 (59 ) (177 ) 611 Interest expense (3,300 ) (3,707 ) (6,794 ) (7,339 ) Total other expense (3,281 ) (3,766 ) (6,971 ) (6,728 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,496 2,011 16,236 (1,896 ) Income tax expense 3,484 - 4,732 - Net income (loss) $ 6,012 $ 2,011 $ 11,504 $ (1,896 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,823,396 59,105,613 59,576,747 59,005,983 Diluted 63,010,362 59,830,899 62,688,563 59,005,983 Loss Ratio(1) 3.6 % 1.8 % 2.8 % 2.0 % Expense Ratio(2) 74.0 89.2 76.0 100.1 Combined ratio 77.6 % 91.0 % 78.8 % 102.1 % Net income (loss) $ 6,012 $ 2,011 $ 11,504 $ (1,896 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Net unrealized gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense of $1,388 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $2,073 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 2,822 8,670 4,017 17,771 Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net income, net of tax expense of $66 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $45 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (122 ) (61 ) (84 ) 824 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,700 8,609 3,933 18,595 Comprehensive income $ 8,712 $ 10,620 $ 15,437 $ 16,699 (1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016(1) Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $669,363 and $630,688 as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) $ 673,695 $ 628,969 Cash and cash equivalents 20,035 47,746 Premiums receivable 17,795 13,728 Accrued investment income 3,867 3,421 Prepaid expenses 2,072 1,991 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 34,206 30,109 Software and equipment, net 21,530 20,402 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 38,919 37,921 Deferred tax asset, net 45,771 51,434 Other assets 1,471 542 Total assets $ 862,995 $ 839,897 Liabilities Term loan $ 143,990 $ 144,353 Unearned premiums 157,152 152,906 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,349 25,297 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 5,048 3,001 Reinsurance funds withheld 32,042 30,633 Deferred ceding commission 4,830 4,831 Warrant liability, at fair value 3,544 3,367 Deferred tax liability, net - - Total liabilities 367,955 364,388 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,858,418 and 59,145,161 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 598 591 Additional paid-in capital 580,499 576,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,354 ) (5,287 ) Accumulated deficit (84,703 ) (96,722 ) Total shareholders' equity 495,040 475,509 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 862,995 $ 839,897 (1)The 2016 prior period balance sheet has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for further details.



Historical Quarterly Data 2017 2016 December September June 30 March 31 31(4) 30 June 30 March 31 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 37,917 $ 33,225 $ 32,825 $ 31,808 $ 26,041 $ 19,807 Net investment income 3,908 3,807 3,634 3,544 3,342 3,231 Net realized investment (losses) gains 188 (58 ) 65 66 61 (885 ) Other revenues 185 80 105 102 37 32 Total revenues 42,198 37,054 36,629 35,520 29,481 22,185 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 1,373 635 800 664 470 458 Underwriting and operating expenses 28,048 25,989 23,281 24,037 23,234 22,672 Total expenses 29,421 26,624 24,081 24,701 23,704 23,130 Other expense (3,281 ) (3,690 ) (5,490 ) (4,530 ) (3,766 ) (2,962 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,496 6,740 7,058 6,289 2,011 (3,907 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,484 1,248 (52,664 ) 114 - - Net income (loss) $ 6,012 $ 5,492 $ 59,722 $ 6,175 $ 2,011 $ (3,907 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 1.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.98 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,823,396 59,183,973 59,140,011 59,130,401 59,105,613 58,936,694 Diluted 63,010,362 62,338,856 61,229,338 60,284,746 59,830,899 58,936,694 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 3.6 % 1.9 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 1.8 % 2.3 % Expense Ratio (3) 74.0 % 78.2 % 70.9 % 75.6 % 89.2 % 114.5 % Combined ratio 77.6 % 80.1 % 73.3 % 77.7 % 91.0 % 116.8 % (1) Other expense includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned. (4) The Q4 2016 quarterly data has been revised. Please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for further details.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums The tables below present primary and pool NIW and IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated. Primary NIW Three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September

30, 2016 June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 (In Millions) Monthly $ 4,099 $ 2,892 $ 3,904 $ 4,162 $ 3,700 $ 2,492 Single 938 667 1,336 1,695 2,138 1,762 Primary $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254

Primary and pool IIF As of

June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September

30, 2016

June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 (In Millions) Monthly $ 24,865 $ 21,551 $ 19,205 $ 16,038 $ 12,529 $ 9,210 Single 13,764 13,268 12,963 12,190 11,095 9,354 Primary 38,629 34,779 32,168 28,228 23,624 18,564 Pool 3,447 3,545 3,650 3,826 3,999 4,136 Total $ 42,076 $ 38,324 $ 35,818 $ 32,054 $ 27,623 $ 22,700

The following table presents the amounts related to the 2016 QSR transaction, for the last four quarters.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 In Thousands Ceded risk-in-force $ 2,403,027 $ 2,167,745 $ 2,008,385 $ 1,778,235 Ceded premiums written (12,034 ) (10,292 ) (11,576 ) (38,977 ) Ceded premiums earned (11,463 ) (9,865 ) (9,746 ) (2,885 ) Ceded claims and claims expenses 342 268 206 90 Ceding commission written 2,407 2,058 2,316 7,795 Ceding commission earned 2,275 2,065 1,752 551 Profit commission 6,536 5,651 5,642 1,641

Portfolio Statistics The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated. Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended

June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254 New risk written 1,242 868 1,244 1,415 1,411 1,016 Insurance in force (1) 38,629 34,779 32,168 28,228 23,624 18,564 Risk in force (1) 9,417 8,444 7,790 6,847 5,721 4,487 Policies in force (count) (1) 161,195 145,632 134,662 119,002 100,547 79,700 Weighted-average coverage (2) 24.4 % 24.3 % 24.2 % 24.3 % 24.2 % 24.2 % Loans in default (count) 249 207 179 115 79 55 Percentage of loans in default 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Risk in force on defaulted loans $ 14 $ 12 $ 10 $ 6 $ 4 $ 3 Average premium yield (3) 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.45 % Earnings from cancellations $ 3.8 $ 2.5 $ 5.1 $ 5.8 $ 3.5 2.3 % Annual persistency 83.1 % 81.3 % 80.7 % 81.8 % 83.3 % 82.7 % Quarterly run-off (4) 3.4 % 2.9 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 4.2 % 3.5 % (1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) Calculated as end of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF. (3) Calculated as net primary and pool premiums earned, net of reinsurance, divided by average gross IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period. (5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that are no longer on our books after any 3-month period

The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 ($ In Millions) > = 760 $ 2,376 $ 1,683 $ 3,160 740-759 793 551 961 720-739 626 456 672 700-719 568 396 541 680-699 368 264 308 < =679 306 209 196 Total $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,838 Weighted average FICO 749 749 756

Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 474 $ 274 $ 362 90.01% to 95.00% 2,297 1,612 2,633 85.01% to 90.00% 1,506 1,101 1,732 85.00% and below 760 572 1,111 Total $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,838 Weighted average LTV 92.18 % 92.00 % 91.73 % Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) Purchase $ 4,518 $ 2,984 $ 4,199 Refinance 519 575 1,639 Total $ 5,037 $ 3,559 $ 5,838

The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2017 IIF RIF (In Millions) June 30, 2017 $ 8,460 $ 2,078 2016 19,288 4,650 2015 9,243 2,284 2014 1,596 395 2013 42 10 Total $ 38,629 $ 9,417

The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 19,224 $ 17,408 $ 11,929 740-759 6,269 5,658 3,876 720-739 4,927 4,460 3,082 700-719 3,973 3,533 2,341 680-699 2,615 2,336 1,561 < =679 1,621 1,384 835 Total $ 38,629 $ 34,779 $ 23,624

Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 4,720 $ 4,253 $ 2,895 740-759 1,535 1,383 951 720-739 1,198 1,081 750 700-719 960 851 566 680-699 627 556 369 < =679 377 320 190 Total $ 9,417 $ 8,444 $ 5,721 Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,367 $ 1,931 $ 1,049 90.01% to 95.00% 17,441 15,601 10,574 85.01% to 90.00% 12,157 11,058 7,754 85.00% and below 6,664 6,189 4,247 Total $ 38,629 $ 34,779 $ 23,624 Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 648 $ 533 $ 293 90.01% to 95.00% 5,120 4,585 3,116 85.01% to 90.00% 2,893 2,626 1,838 85.00% and below 756 700 474 Total $ 9,417 $ 8,444 $ 5,721 Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 Fixed 98% 99% 98% Adjustable rate mortgages: Five years and longer 2 1 2 Total 100% 100% 100%

The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 34,779 $ 32,168 $ 18,564 NIW 5,037 3,559 5,838 Cancellations and other reductions (1,187 ) (948 ) (778 ) IIF, end of period $ 38,629 $ 34,779 $ 23,624

Geographic Dispersion The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated. Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 California 13.8 % 13.8 % 13.0 % Texas 7.5 7.2 6.8 Virginia 6.0 6.3 6.4 Florida 4.4 4.4 5.0 Arizona 4.2 4.1 3.8 Colorado 3.9 3.9 4.1 Maryland 3.7 3.7 3.4 Utah 3.7 3.6 3.4 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.5 Michigan 3.6 3.7 4.1 Total 54.4 % 54.3 % 53.5 %

The following table shows portfolio data by book year, as of June 30, 2017.

As of June 30, 2017

Original

Insurance

Written

Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance

Policies

Ever in

Force

Number of

Policies in

Force

Number

of Loans

in Default

# of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to

Date) (1)



Cumulative

default rate (2) Book year ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 42 26 % 655 212 1 1 0.2 % 0.3 % 2014 3,451 1,596 46 % 14,786 7,963 53 7 3.5 % 0.4 % 2015 12,422 9,243 74 % 52,548 41,747 128 13 2.7 % 0.3 % 2016 21,187 19,288 91 % 83,626 78,111 67 2 1.3 % 0.1 % 2017 $ 8,596 $ 8,460 98 % 33,593 33,162 - - - % - % Total $ 45,818 $ 38,629 185,208 161,195 249 23 (1) The ratio of claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance. (2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 3,761 $ 1,137 $ 3,001 $ 679 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (564 ) - (297 ) - Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 3,197 1,137 2,704 679 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 1,376 560 2,331 1,113 Prior years (3 ) (90 ) (323 ) (185 ) Total claims and claims expenses incurred 1,373 470 2,008 928 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) - - - - Prior years (3) 421 132 563 132 Total claims and claim expenses paid 421 132 563 132 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 4,149 1,475 4,149 1,475 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 899 - 899 - Balance, June 30 $ 5,048 $ 1,475 $ 5,048 $ 1,475 (1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction, included in "Other Assets" on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, that default would be included in the current year. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default since that time.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Beginning default inventory 207 55 179 36 Plus: new defaults 147 50 271 89 Less: cures (97 ) (23 ) (189 ) (43 ) Less: claims paid (8 ) (3 ) (12 ) (3 ) Ending default inventory 249 79 249 79

The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid 8 3 12 3 Total amount paid for claims $ 429 $ 132 $ 571 $ 132 Average amount paid per claim $ 54 $ 44 $ 48 $ 44 Severity 86 % 71 % 87 % 71 % Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2017 As of June 30, 2016 (In Thousands) Case $ 19 $ 17 IBNR 1 1 Total $ 20 $ 18

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI as of the dates indicated.

As of June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 June 30, 2016 (In thousands) Available assets $ 485,019 $ 466,982 $ 432,074 Risk-based required assets 298,091 398,859 377,468

