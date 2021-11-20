NMI : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2 Million, Enters Into Reinsurance Treaty to Support Growth

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016. This compares with a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $10.4 million, or $(0.18) per share, in the second quarter of 2015. Total revenue for the quarter was $29.6 million, up 33% from $22.2 million in the prior quarter and up 171% from $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2015.
The company also announced today that it has entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a panel of third-party reinsurance providers. The company expects that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will allow full credit under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) for risk ceded under the agreement.
Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the second quarter we achieved GAAP profitability, a significant milestone for this young company just three years after writing our first mortgage insurance policy. It is a reflection of our dedication to customer service, our disciplined approach to account development, and diligent management of both risk and expenses. We are grateful to our customers for their belief in us, our employees for their hard work and loyalty, and our shareholders and other business partners for their support of National MI since its founding. We are at an exciting inflection point in our development as we now have visibility to rapid earnings growth for many years to come. Looking ahead, we now expect to report pre-tax income of $7 to $10 million for the full year 2016, and are reaffirming our guidance for pre-tax income of at least $60 million in 2017."
As of June 30, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $23.6 billion, up 27% from $18.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 229% over $7.2 billion as of June 30, 2015.
Premiums earned for the quarter were $26.0 million, up 31% from $19.8 million in the prior quarter and up 194% over $8.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Total NIW of $5.8 billion in the second quarter was up 37% over $4.3 billion in the prior quarter and up 129% over $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2015.
Monthly premium NIW was $3.7 billion, an increase of 49% over $2.5 billion in the prior quarter and an increase of 153% over the second quarter of 2015. Single premium NIW of $2.1 billion was up 21% from the prior quarter and up 96% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
Total underwriting and operating expenses in the second quarter were $23.2 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.8 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $22.7 million, including $1.4 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $20.9 million, including $2.1 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
Loss expense for the quarter was $0.4 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 1.8%.
As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,061 customers, up from 1,023 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 842 as of the end of the second quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 518, which compares with 469 in the prior quarter and 340 in the same quarter a year ago. On an ever-to-date basis, customers delivering NIW grew to 649.
At quarter-end, cash and investments were $654 million, including $78 million at the holding company, and book equity was $422 million, equal to $7.14 per share. This book value excludes any benefit attributable to the company's deferred tax asset of approximately $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2015.
At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $432 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $377 million.
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Growth
Growth
6/30/2016
3/31/2016
6/30/2015
Q/Q
Y/Y
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)
23.62
18.56
7.19
27
%
228
%
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)
Monthly premium
3.70
2.49
1.46
49
%
153
%
Single premium
2.14
1.76
1.09
21
%
96
%
Total
5.84
4.25
2.55
37
%
129
%
Premiums Earned ($millions)
26.04
19.81
8.86
31
%
194
%
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)
23.23
22.67
20.91
2
%
11
%
Loss Expense ($millions)
0.47
0.46
-
3
%
-
Loss Ratio
1.8
%
2.3
%
-
Cash & Investments ($millions)
654
630
434
4
%
51
%
Book Equity ($millions)
422
410
412
3
%
2
%
Book Value per Share
$
7.14
$
6.94
$
7.01
3
%
2
%
Approved Master Policies
1061
1023
842
4
%
26
%
Customers Generating NIW
518
469
340
10
%
52
%
Reinsurance Agreement Effective Sept. 1, 2016, the company's quota share reinsurance agreement covers the following components of its portfolio, subject to certain limitations and conditions:
Approximately 23% of existing policies written as of Aug. 31, 2016.
Approximately 95% of the company's pool agreement with Fannie Mae.
Approximately 23% of policies written from Sept. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017.
National MI will receive a 20% ceding commission for ceded premiums related to this transaction, as well as a profit commission provided that the loss ratio on the loans covered under the agreement generally remains below 60%. For risk ceded under the agreement, the implied after-tax cost of capital over the term of the transaction is expected to be approximately 3%.
Conference Call and Webcast Details The company will hold a conference call and live webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 40158937, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.
About National MI National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base and to achieve a diversified mix of business across the spectrum of our product offerings; changes in the business practices of the GSEs that may impact the use of private mortgage insurance; our ongoing ability to comply with the financial requirements of the PMIERs; our ability to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our short- and long-term liquidity needs; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us and to the GSEs; heightened competition for our mortgage insurance business from other private mortgage insurers and the FHA; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations or their enforcement and implementation by regulators; changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; emergence of unexpected claims and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we expected to experience; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards, which could be limited or eliminated in various ways, including if we experience an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code; and general economic downturns and volatility. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417
Press Contact
Mary McGarity Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 513-2721
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums written
$
48,862
$
20,347
$
86,991
$
33,268
Increase in unearned premiums
(22,821
)
(11,491
)
(41,143
)
(17,476
)
Net premiums earned
26,041
8,856
45,848
15,792
Net investment income
3,342
1,688
6,573
3,283
Net realized investment gains (losses)
61
354
(824
)
967
Other revenues
37
-
69
-
Total revenues
29,481
10,898
51,666
20,042
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
470
(6
)
928
98
Underwriting and operating expenses
23,234
20,910
45,906
39,259
Total expenses
23,704
20,904
46,834
39,357
Other (expense) income
(Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant
liability
(59
)
(106
)
611
1,142
Interest expense
(3,707
)
-
(7,339
)
-
Total other (expense) income
(3,766
)
(106
)
(6,728
)
1,142
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,011
(10,112
)
(1,896
)
(18,173
)
Income tax expense
-
241
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
2,011
$
(10,353
)
$
(1,896
)
$
(18,173
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.03
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.31
)
Diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.31
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
59,105,613
58,720,095
59,005,983
58,603,644
Diluted
59,830,899
58,720,095
59,005,983
58,603,644
Loss Ratio(1)
2
%
-
%
2
%
1
%
Expense Ratio(2)
89
236
100
249
Combined ratio
91
%
236
%
102
%
249
%
Net income (loss)
$
2,011
$
(10,353
)
$
(1,896
)
$
(18,173
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 and ($1,431) for the three monthsended June 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively, and $0 for both the six months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015
8,670
(2,205
)
17,771
467
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented
(61
)
(354
)
824
(967
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
8,609
(2,559
)
18,595
(500
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
10,620
$
(12,912
)
$
16,699
$
(18,673
)
(1)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets
June 30, 2016
December 31, 2015
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $593,807 and $564,319 as of June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively)
$
607,318
$
559,235
Cash and cash equivalents
46,827
57,317
Premiums receivable
8,868
5,143
Accrued investment income
3,068
2,873
Prepaid expenses
1,810
1,428
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
25,128
17,530
Software and equipment, net
19,690
15,201
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Other assets
85
90
Total assets
$
716,428
$
662,451
Liabilities
Term loan
$
144,107
$
143,939
Unearned premiums
131,916
90,773
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
15,502
22,725
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
1,475
679
Warrant liability, at fair value
856
1,467
Deferred tax
137
137
Total liabilities
293,993
259,720
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,128,011 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
591
588
Additional paid-in capital
573,342
570,340
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
11,121
(7,474
)
Accumulated deficit
(162,619
)
(160,723
)
Total shareholders' equity
422,435
402,731
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
716,428
$
662,451
Historical Quarterly Data
2016
2015
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Revenues
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Net premiums written
$
48,862
$
38,129
$
45,582
$
35,360
$
20,347
$
12,921
Increase in unearned premiums
(22,821
)
(18,322
)
(28,702
)
(22,526
)
(11,491
)
(5,985
)
Net premiums earned
26,041
19,807
16,880
12,834
8,856
6,936
Net investment income
3,342
3,231
2,078
1,884
1,688
1,596
Net realized investment gains
(losses)
61
(885
)
(121
)
(15
)
354
613
Other revenues
37
32
25
-
-
-
Total revenues
29,481
22,185
18,862
14,703
10,898
9,145
Expenses
Insurance claims and claims expenses
470
458
371
181
(6
)
104
Underwriting and operating expenses
23,234
22,672
21,686
19,653
20,910
18,350
Total expenses
23,704
23,130
22,057
19,834
20,904
18,454
Other (expense) income (1)
(3,766
)
(2,962
)
(1,626
)
332
(106
)
1,248
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,011
(3,907
)
(4,821
)
(4,799
)
(10,112
)
(8,061
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
241
(241
)
Net income (loss)
$
2,011
$
(3,907
)
$
(4,821
)
$
(4,799
)
$
(10,353
)
$
(7,820
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.03
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.13
)
Diluted
0.03
(0.07
)
(0.08
)
(0.08
)
(0.18
)
(0.13
)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
Basic
59,105,613
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
58,720,095
58,485,899
Diluted
59,830,899
58,936,694
58,781,566
58,741,328
58,720,095
58,485,899
Other data
Loss Ratio (2)
2
%
2
%
2
%
1
%
-
%
1
%
Expense Ratio (3)
89
%
114
%
128
%
153
%
236
%
265
%
Combined ratio
91
%
117
%
131
%
155
%
236
%
266
%
(1)
Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums
The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary NIW
Three months ended
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30 2015
March 31, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
3,700
$
2,492
$
2,029
$
1,582
$
1,460
$
919
Single
2,138
1,762
2,518
2,051
1,089
777
Primary
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
$
2,549
$
1,696
Primary and pool IIF
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30 2015
March 31, 2015
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
12,529
$
9,210
$
6,958
$
5,087
$
3,617
$
2,259
Single
11,095
9,354
7,866
5,514
3,573
2,576
Primary
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
7,190
4,835
Pool
3,999
4,136
4,238
4,340
4,476
4,621
Total
$
27,623
$
22,700
$
19,062
$
14,941
$
11,666
$
9,457
Portfolio Statistics
The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the quarter ended
June 30,
2016
March 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
September 30, 2015
June 30,
2015
March 31, 2015
($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
4,547
$
3,633
$
2,549
$
1,696
New risk written
1,411
1,016
1,105
887
615
396
Insurance in force (1)
23,624
18,564
14,824
10,601
7,190
4,835
Risk in force (1)
5,721
4,487
3,586
2,553
1,715
1,146
Policies in force (count) (1)
100,547
79,700
63,948
46,175
31,682
21,225
Weighted-average coverage (2)
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.2
%
24.1
%
23.9
%
23.7
%
Loans in default (count)
79
55
36
20
9
6
Percentage of loans in default
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Risk in force on defaulted
loans
$
4
$
3
$
2
$
1
$
1
$
-
Average premium yield (3)
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.49
%
0.52
%
0.51
%
0.55
%
Annual persistency (4)
83.3
%
82.7
%
79.6
%
71.6
%
65.5
%
59.2
%
(1)
Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)
End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3)
Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned by average IIF for the period, annualized.
(4)
Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.
The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, LTV, and purchase/refinance mix.
Primary NIW by FICO
Three months ended
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
3,160
$
2,283
$
1,182
740-759
961
712
377
720-739
672
473
422
700-719
541
411
242
680-699
308
245
203
< =679
196
130
123
Total
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
2,549
Primary NIW by LTV
Three months ended
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
362
$
209
$
84
90.01% to 95.00%
2,633
1,816
1,149
85.01% to 90.00%
1,732
1,420
842
85.00% and below
1,111
809
474
Total
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
2,549
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
Three months ended
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
4,199
$
2,919
$
1,619
Refinance
1,639
1,335
930
Total
$
5,838
$
4,254
$
2,549
The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average loan-to-value ratio (LTV), by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.
Weighted Average FICO
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
Monthly
752
753
742
Single
762
759
760
Weighted Average LTV
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
Monthly
92
%
92
%
92
%
Single
91
91
91
The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of June 30, 2016
IIF
RIF
(In Millions)
June 30, 2016
$
9,951
$
2,393
2015
11,348
2,762
2014
2,266
552
2013
59
14
Total
$
23,624
$
5,721
The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
11,929
$
9,146
$
3,323
740-759
3,876
3,045
1,153
720-739
3,082
2,515
1,109
700-719
2,341
1,877
706
680-699
1,561
1,305
595
< =679
835
676
304
Total
$
23,624
$
18,564
$
7,190
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
2,895
$
2,206
$
772
740-759
951
747
276
720-739
750
614
273
700-719
566
453
173
680-699
369
312
147
< =679
190
155
74
Total
$
5,721
$
4,487
$
1,715
Primary Average Loan Size by FICO
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
> = 760
$
249
$
247
$
241
740-759
239
237
233
720-739
234
232
227
700-719
232
229
221
680-699
223
220
217
< =679
209
206
205
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
1,049
$
699
$
122
90.01% to 95.00%
10,574
8,220
3,132
85.01% to 90.00%
7,754
6,326
2,534
85.00% and below
4,247
3,319
1,402
Total
$
23,624
$
18,564
$
7,190
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
293
$
196
$
36
90.01% to 95.00%
3,116
2,423
927
85.01% to 90.00%
1,838
1,498
598
85.00% and below
474
370
154
Total
$
5,721
$
4,487
$
1,715
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
Fixed
98
%
98
%
97
%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Less than five years
-
-
-
Five years and longer
2
2
3
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
As of June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2015, 100% of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.
The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.
Primary IIF
Three months ended
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
18,564
$
14,824
$
4,835
NIW
5,838
4,254
2,548
Cancellations and other reductions
(778
)
(514
)
(193
)
IIF, end of period
$
23,624
$
18,564
$
7,190
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
California
13.0
%
13.2
%
13.6
%
Texas
6.8
6.8
7.4
Virginia
6.4
5.8
5.3
Florida
5.0
5.3
4.8
Colorado
4.1
4.3
4.2
Michigan
4.1
4.1
3.6
Arizona
3.8
3.8
3.7
Pennsylvania
3.5
3.5
3.3
Maryland
3.4
3.6
3.5
North Carolina
3.4
3.1
2.1
Total
53.5
%
53.5
%
51.5
%
The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.
Origination year
As of June 30, 2016
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1)
Cumulative default rate(2)
($ Values in Millions)
2013
$
162
$
59
36
%
655
289
-
1
-
%
0.2
%
2014
3,451
2,266
66
%
14,786
10,640
30
2
2.0
%
-
%
2015
12,422
11,348
91
%
52,550
49,180
47
2
1.9
%
0.4
%
2016 (through June 30)
10,092
9,951
99
%
40,862
40,438
2
-
0.2
%
-
%
Total
$
26,127
$
23,624
108,853
100,547
79
5
(1)
The ratio of total losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by the total premiums earned.
(2)
The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
1,137
$
187
$
679
$
83
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year
560
59
1,113
139
Prior years
(90
)
(65
)
(185
)
(41
)
Total claims and claims expenses incurred
470
(6
)
928
98
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year
-
-
-
-
Prior years
132
-
132
-
Total claims and claim expenses paid
132
-
132
-
Balance, June 30
$
1,475
$
181
$
1,475
$
181
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
Beginning default inventory
55
6
36
4
Plus: new defaults
50
5
89
10
Less: cures
(23
)
(2
)
(43
)
(5
)
Less: claims paid
(3
)
-
(3
)
-
Ending default inventory
79
9
79
9
The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2015
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid
3
-
3
-
Total amount paid for claims
$
132
$
-
$
132
$
-
Average amount paid per claim
$
44
$
-
$
44
$
-
Severity
71
%
-
71
%
-
Average reserve per default:
As of June 30, 2016
As of June 30, 2015
(In Thousands)
Case
$
17
$
19
IBNR
1
1
Total
$
18
$
20
The following table provides a trended comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.
As of
June 30, 2016
March 31, 2016
June 30, 2015
(In thousands
)
Available Assets
$
432,074
$
434,138
$
431,411
Risk-Based Required Assets
377,468
302,852
249,805
Asset charge % (1)
6.10
%
6.12
%
6.17
%
(1)
Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.
