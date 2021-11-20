NMI : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2 Million, Enters Into Reinsurance Treaty to Support Growth

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2 Million, Enters Into Reinsurance Treaty to Support Growth

Aug 02, 2016

NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH)today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016. This compares with a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $10.4 million, or $(0.18) per share, in the second quarter of 2015. Total revenue for the quarter was $29.6 million, up 33% from $22.2 million in the prior quarter and up 171% from $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2015.

The company also announced today that it has entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a panel of third-party reinsurance providers. The company expects that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will allow full credit under the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) for risk ceded under the agreement.

Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "In the second quarter we achieved GAAP profitability, a significant milestone for this young company just three years after writing our first mortgage insurance policy. It is a reflection of our dedication to customer service, our disciplined approach to account development, and diligent management of both risk and expenses. We are grateful to our customers for their belief in us, our employees for their hard work and loyalty, and our shareholders and other business partners for their support of National MI since its founding. We are at an exciting inflection point in our development as we now have visibility to rapid earnings growth for many years to come. Looking ahead, we now expect to report pre-tax income of $7 to $10 million for the full year 2016, and are reaffirming our guidance for pre-tax income of at least $60 million in 2017."

As of June 30, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $23.6 billion, up 27% from $18.6 billion at the prior quarter end and up 229% over $7.2 billion as of June 30, 2015.

Premiums earned for the quarter were $26.0 million, up 31% from $19.8 million in the prior quarter and up 194% over $8.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Total NIW of $5.8 billion in the second quarter was up 37% over $4.3 billion in the prior quarter and up 129% over $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2015.

Monthly premium NIW was $3.7 billion, an increase of 49% over $2.5 billion in the prior quarter and an increase of 153% over the second quarter of 2015. Single premium NIW of $2.1 billion was up 21% from the prior quarter and up 96% compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the second quarter were $23.2 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.8 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $22.7 million, including $1.4 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $20.9 million, including $2.1 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.

Loss expense for the quarter was $0.4 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 1.8%.

As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,061 customers, up from 1,023 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 842 as of the end of the second quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 518, which compares with 469 in the prior quarter and 340 in the same quarter a year ago. On an ever-to-date basis, customers delivering NIW grew to 649.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $654 million, including $78 million at the holding company, and book equity was $422 million, equal to $7.14 per share. This book value excludes any benefit attributable to the company's deferred tax asset of approximately $66 million as of Dec. 31, 2015.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $432 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $377 million.

Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Growth

Growth

6/30/2016 3/31/2016 6/30/2015 Q/Q Y/Y Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) 23.62 18.56 7.19 27 % 228 % New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 3.70 2.49 1.46 49 % 153 % Single premium 2.14 1.76 1.09 21 % 96 % Total 5.84 4.25 2.55 37 % 129 % Premiums Earned ($millions) 26.04 19.81 8.86 31 % 194 % Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 23.23 22.67 20.91 2 % 11 % Loss Expense ($millions) 0.47 0.46 - 3 % - Loss Ratio 1.8 % 2.3 % - Cash & Investments ($millions) 654 630 434 4 % 51 % Book Equity ($millions) 422 410 412 3 % 2 % Book Value per Share $ 7.14 $ 6.94 $ 7.01 3 % 2 % Approved Master Policies 1061 1023 842 4 % 26 % Customers Generating NIW 518 469 340 10 % 52 %

Reinsurance Agreement

Effective Sept. 1, 2016, the company's quota share reinsurance agreement covers the following components of its portfolio, subject to certain limitations and conditions:

Approximately 23% of existing policies written as of Aug. 31, 2016.

Approximately 95% of the company's pool agreement with Fannie Mae.

Approximately 23% of policies written from Sept. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017.

National MI will receive a 20% ceding commission for ceded premiums related to this transaction, as well as a profit commission provided that the loss ratio on the loans covered under the agreement generally remains below 60%. For risk ceded under the agreement, the implied after-tax cost of capital over the term of the transaction is expected to be approximately 3%.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 40158937, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base and to achieve a diversified mix of business across the spectrum of our product offerings; changes in the business practices of the GSEs that may impact the use of private mortgage insurance; our ongoing ability to comply with the financial requirements of the PMIERs; our ability to maintain sufficient holding company liquidity to meet our short- and long-term liquidity needs; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us and to the GSEs; heightened competition for our mortgage insurance business from other private mortgage insurers and the FHA; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations or their enforcement and implementation by regulators; changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; emergence of unexpected claims and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we expected to experience; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards, which could be limited or eliminated in various ways, including if we experience an ownership change as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code; and general economic downturns and volatility. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 513-2721

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums written $ 48,862 $ 20,347 $ 86,991 $ 33,268 Increase in unearned premiums (22,821 ) (11,491 ) (41,143 ) (17,476 ) Net premiums earned 26,041 8,856 45,848 15,792 Net investment income 3,342 1,688 6,573 3,283 Net realized investment gains (losses) 61 354 (824 ) 967 Other revenues 37 - 69 - Total revenues 29,481 10,898 51,666 20,042 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 470 (6 ) 928 98 Underwriting and operating expenses 23,234 20,910 45,906 39,259 Total expenses 23,704 20,904 46,834 39,357 Other (expense) income (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (59 ) (106 ) 611 1,142 Interest expense (3,707 ) - (7,339 ) - Total other (expense) income (3,766 ) (106 ) (6,728 ) 1,142 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,011 (10,112 ) (1,896 ) (18,173 ) Income tax expense - 241 - - Net income (loss) $ 2,011 $ (10,353 ) $ (1,896 ) $ (18,173 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,105,613 58,720,095 59,005,983 58,603,644 Diluted 59,830,899 58,720,095 59,005,983 58,603,644 Loss Ratio(1) 2 % - % 2 % 1 % Expense Ratio(2) 89 236 100 249 Combined ratio 91 % 236 % 102 % 249 % Net income (loss) $ 2,011 $ (10,353 ) $ (1,896 ) $ (18,173 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $0 and ($1,431) for the three monthsended June 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively, and $0 for both the six months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 8,670 (2,205 ) 17,771 467 Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented (61 ) (354 ) 824 (967 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,609 (2,559 ) 18,595 (500 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 10,620 $ (12,912 ) $ 16,699 $ (18,673 )

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets June 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $593,807 and $564,319 as of June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) $ 607,318 $ 559,235 Cash and cash equivalents 46,827 57,317 Premiums receivable 8,868 5,143 Accrued investment income 3,068 2,873 Prepaid expenses 1,810 1,428 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 25,128 17,530 Software and equipment, net 19,690 15,201 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Other assets 85 90 Total assets $ 716,428 $ 662,451 Liabilities Term loan $ 144,107 $ 143,939 Unearned premiums 131,916 90,773 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,502 22,725 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 1,475 679 Warrant liability, at fair value 856 1,467 Deferred tax 137 137 Total liabilities 293,993 259,720 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,128,011 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 591 588 Additional paid-in capital 573,342 570,340 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 11,121 (7,474 ) Accumulated deficit (162,619 ) (160,723 ) Total shareholders' equity 422,435 402,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 716,428 $ 662,451

Historical Quarterly Data 2016 2015 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums written $ 48,862 $ 38,129 $ 45,582 $ 35,360 $ 20,347 $ 12,921 Increase in unearned premiums (22,821 ) (18,322 ) (28,702 ) (22,526 ) (11,491 ) (5,985 ) Net premiums earned 26,041 19,807 16,880 12,834 8,856 6,936 Net investment income 3,342 3,231 2,078 1,884 1,688 1,596 Net realized investment gains (losses) 61 (885 ) (121 ) (15 ) 354 613 Other revenues 37 32 25 - - - Total revenues 29,481 22,185 18,862 14,703 10,898 9,145 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 470 458 371 181 (6 ) 104 Underwriting and operating expenses 23,234 22,672 21,686 19,653 20,910 18,350 Total expenses 23,704 23,130 22,057 19,834 20,904 18,454 Other (expense) income (1) (3,766 ) (2,962 ) (1,626 ) 332 (106 ) 1,248 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,011 (3,907 ) (4,821 ) (4,799 ) (10,112 ) (8,061 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - 241 (241 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,011 $ (3,907 ) $ (4,821 ) $ (4,799 ) $ (10,353 ) $ (7,820 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted 0.03 (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.18 ) (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,105,613 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 58,720,095 58,485,899 Diluted 59,830,899 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 58,720,095 58,485,899 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % - % 1 % Expense Ratio (3) 89 % 114 % 128 % 153 % 236 % 265 % Combined ratio 91 % 117 % 131 % 155 % 236 % 266 %

(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense. (2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters. Primary NIW Three months ended June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 September 30, 2015 June 30 2015 March 31, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 3,700 $ 2,492 $ 2,029 $ 1,582 $ 1,460 $ 919 Single 2,138 1,762 2,518 2,051 1,089 777 Primary $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633 $ 2,549 $ 1,696 Primary and pool IIF As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 September 30, 2015 June 30 2015 March 31, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 12,529 $ 9,210 $ 6,958 $ 5,087 $ 3,617 $ 2,259 Single 11,095 9,354 7,866 5,514 3,573 2,576 Primary 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 7,190 4,835 Pool 3,999 4,136 4,238 4,340 4,476 4,621 Total $ 27,623 $ 22,700 $ 19,062 $ 14,941 $ 11,666 $ 9,457

Portfolio Statistics The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters. Primary portfolio trends As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 September 30,

2015 June 30,

2015 March 31,

2015 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633 $ 2,549 $ 1,696 New risk written 1,411 1,016 1,105 887 615 396 Insurance in force (1) 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 7,190 4,835 Risk in force (1) 5,721 4,487 3,586 2,553 1,715 1,146 Policies in force (count) (1) 100,547 79,700 63,948 46,175 31,682 21,225 Weighted-average coverage (2) 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.1 % 23.9 % 23.7 % Loans in default (count) 79 55 36 20 9 6 Percentage of loans in default 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % - % - % Risk in force on defaulted loans $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 $ 1 $ 1 $ - Average premium yield (3) 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.55 % Annual persistency (4) 83.3 % 82.7 % 79.6 % 71.6 % 65.5 % 59.2 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period. (2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF. (3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned by average IIF for the period, annualized. (4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.

The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, LTV, and purchase/refinance mix. Primary NIW by FICO Three months ended June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 3,160 $ 2,283 $ 1,182 740-759 961 712 377 720-739 672 473 422 700-719 541 411 242 680-699 308 245 203 < =679 196 130 123 Total $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 2,549 Primary NIW by LTV Three months ended June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 362 $ 209 $ 84 90.01% to 95.00% 2,633 1,816 1,149 85.01% to 90.00% 1,732 1,420 842 85.00% and below 1,111 809 474 Total $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 2,549 Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix Three months ended June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) Purchase $ 4,199 $ 2,919 $ 1,619 Refinance 1,639 1,335 930 Total $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 2,549 The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average loan-to-value ratio (LTV), by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented. Weighted Average FICO June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 Monthly 752 753 742 Single 762 759 760 Weighted Average LTV June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 Monthly 92 % 92 % 92 % Single 91 91 91

The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year. Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2016 IIF RIF (In Millions) June 30, 2016 $ 9,951 $ 2,393 2015 11,348 2,762 2014 2,266 552 2013 59 14 Total $ 23,624 $ 5,721 The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type. Primary IIF by FICO As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 11,929 $ 9,146 $ 3,323 740-759 3,876 3,045 1,153 720-739 3,082 2,515 1,109 700-719 2,341 1,877 706 680-699 1,561 1,305 595 < =679 835 676 304 Total $ 23,624 $ 18,564 $ 7,190 Primary RIF by FICO As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 2,895 $ 2,206 $ 772 740-759 951 747 276 720-739 750 614 273 700-719 566 453 173 680-699 369 312 147 < =679 190 155 74 Total $ 5,721 $ 4,487 $ 1,715 Primary Average Loan Size by FICO As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) > = 760 $ 249 $ 247 $ 241 740-759 239 237 233 720-739 234 232 227 700-719 232 229 221 680-699 223 220 217 < =679 209 206 205

Primary IIF by LTV As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,049 $ 699 $ 122 90.01% to 95.00% 10,574 8,220 3,132 85.01% to 90.00% 7,754 6,326 2,534 85.00% and below 4,247 3,319 1,402 Total $ 23,624 $ 18,564 $ 7,190 Primary RIF by LTV As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 293 $ 196 $ 36 90.01% to 95.00% 3,116 2,423 927 85.01% to 90.00% 1,838 1,498 598 85.00% and below 474 370 154 Total $ 5,721 $ 4,487 $ 1,715 Primary RIF by Loan Type As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 Fixed 98 % 98 % 97 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years - - - Five years and longer 2 2 3 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

As of June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2015, 100% of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages. The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods. Primary IIF Three months ended June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 18,564 $ 14,824 $ 4,835 NIW 5,838 4,254 2,548 Cancellations and other reductions (778 ) (514 ) (193 ) IIF, end of period $ 23,624 $ 18,564 $ 7,190

Geographic Dispersion The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF. Top 10 primary RIF by state As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 California 13.0 % 13.2 % 13.6 % Texas 6.8 6.8 7.4 Virginia 6.4 5.8 5.3 Florida 5.0 5.3 4.8 Colorado 4.1 4.3 4.2 Michigan 4.1 4.1 3.6 Arizona 3.8 3.8 3.7 Pennsylvania 3.5 3.5 3.3 Maryland 3.4 3.6 3.5 North Carolina 3.4 3.1 2.1 Total 53.5 % 53.5 % 51.5 %

The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.

Origination year As of June 30, 2016

Original

Insurance

Written

Remaining

Insurance in

Force

% Remaining

of Original

Insurance

Policies

Ever in

Force

Number of

Policies in

Force

Number of

Loans in

Default



# of Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to

Date) (1)



Cumulative

default rate (2) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 59 36 % 655 289 - 1 - % 0.2 % 2014 3,451 2,266 66 % 14,786 10,640 30 2 2.0 % - % 2015 12,422 11,348 91 % 52,550 49,180 47 2 1.9 % 0.4 % 2016 (through June 30) 10,092 9,951 99 % 40,862 40,438 2 - 0.2 % - % Total $ 26,127 $ 23,624 108,853 100,547 79 5

(1) The ratio of total losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by the total premiums earned. (2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,137 $ 187 $ 679 $ 83 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year 560 59 1,113 139 Prior years (90 ) (65 ) (185 ) (41 ) Total claims and claims expenses incurred 470 (6 ) 928 98 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year - - - - Prior years 132 - 132 - Total claims and claim expenses paid 132 - 132 - Balance, June 30 $ 1,475 $ 181 $ 1,475 $ 181

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 Beginning default inventory 55 6 36 4 Plus: new defaults 50 5 89 10 Less: cures (23 ) (2 ) (43 ) (5 ) Less: claims paid (3 ) - (3 ) - Ending default inventory 79 9 79 9 The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 June 30, 2016 June 30, 2015 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid 3 - 3 - Total amount paid for claims $ 132 $ - $ 132 $ - Average amount paid per claim $ 44 $ - $ 44 $ - Severity 71 % - 71 % -

Average reserve per default: As of June 30, 2016 As of June 30, 2015 (In Thousands) Case $ 17 $ 19 IBNR 1 1 Total $ 18 $ 20

The following table provides a trended comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI. As of June 30, 2016 March 31, 2016 June 30, 2015 (In thousands ) Available Assets $ 432,074 $ 434,138 $ 431,411 Risk-Based Required Assets 377,468 302,852 249,805 Asset charge % (1) 6.10 % 6.12 % 6.17 %

(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.

