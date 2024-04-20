Dated: 19.04.2024 The Manager- Listing The Head-Listing & Compliance The Department of Corporate Services Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62, PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, BandraKurla Dalal Street, Complex, Bandra(E) Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai- 400098

Ref.: BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Non- applicability certificate as per regulation 27(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

This has reference to Regulation 27(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In this regard, please note that the compliance of Corporate Governance Report is not applicable on our Company as Paid- up Share Capital and Net Worth as per Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 is Rs.3,00,56,000 and Rs. 71,59,386 respectively which does not exceed the required Paid- up Share Capital and Net Worth as per Regulation 15(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Therefore, the Company in terms of aforesaid regulation 27(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is not under obligation to submit Corporate Governance Report with the Stock Exchange on quarterly basis as on date. Whenever this regulation will attract to Company at a later stage, we will comply with the same requirements.

Kindly take the above information on your records.

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)

Mr. Dhananjai Gupta

Director

DIN:- 09313878