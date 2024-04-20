Dated: 19/04/2024 The Manager- Listing The Head-Listing & Compliance The Department of Corporate Services Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India BSE Limited Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62, Dalal Street, G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Mumbai- 400001 Complex, Bandra(E) Mumbai- 400098 Subject: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 Ref: BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC Dear Sir,

As per the requirements of Regulation 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herein below the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 for your kind perusal:

Number of Investor Number of Investor Number of Investor Number of Investor Complaints Complaints received Complaints Complaints remaining pending at the during the quarter disposed of during unresolved at the end beginning of ending on 31st March, the quarter ending of the quarter, i.e. on quarter ending on 2024, i.e. from 01st on 31st March, 2024, 31st March, 2024 31st March,2024, January, 2024 to 31st i.e. from 01st i.e. on 01st January, March, 2024 January, 2024 to 2024 31st March, 2024 Nil Nil Nil Nil

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking You.

Yours Truly,

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)

Mr. Dhananjai Gupta

Director

DIN:- 09313878