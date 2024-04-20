Dated: 19/04/2024
The Manager- Listing
The Head-Listing & Compliance
The Department of Corporate Services
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
BSE Limited
Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,
Dalal Street,
G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla
Mumbai- 400001
Complex, Bandra(E)
Mumbai- 400098
Subject:
Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Ref:
BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC
Dear Sir,
As per the requirements of Regulation 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herein below the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 for your kind perusal:
Number of Investor
Number of Investor
Number of Investor
Number of Investor
Complaints
Complaints received
Complaints
Complaints remaining
pending at the
during the quarter
disposed of during
unresolved at the end
beginning of
ending on 31st March,
the quarter ending
of the quarter, i.e. on
quarter ending on
2024, i.e. from 01st
on 31st March, 2024,
31st March, 2024
31st March,2024,
January, 2024 to 31st
i.e. from 01st
i.e. on 01st January,
March, 2024
January, 2024 to
2024
31st March, 2024
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
This is for your information and records please.
Thanking You.
Yours Truly,
For NMS Global Limited
(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)
Mr. Dhananjai Gupta
Director
DIN:- 09313878
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NMS Resources Global Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 10:51:04 UTC.