Dated: 19/04/2024

The Manager- Listing

The Head-Listing & Compliance

The Department of Corporate Services

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,

Dalal Street,

G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla

Mumbai- 400001

Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai- 400098

Subject:

Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Ref:

BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC

Dear Sir,

As per the requirements of Regulation 13(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herein below the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 for your kind perusal:

Number of Investor

Number of Investor

Number of Investor

Number of Investor

Complaints

Complaints received

Complaints

Complaints remaining

pending at the

during the quarter

disposed of during

unresolved at the end

beginning of

ending on 31st March,

the quarter ending

of the quarter, i.e. on

quarter ending on

2024, i.e. from 01st

on 31st March, 2024,

31st March, 2024

31st March,2024,

January, 2024 to 31st

i.e. from 01st

i.e. on 01st January,

March, 2024

January, 2024 to

2024

31st March, 2024

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking You.

Yours Truly,

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)

Mr. Dhananjai Gupta

Director

DIN:- 09313878

