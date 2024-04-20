Dated: 19/04/2024

The Manager- Listing

The Head-Listing & Compliance

The Department of Corporate Services

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla

Dalal Street,

Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai- 400098

Subject : SDD Compliance Certificate for the for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Ref : BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5), 3(6) and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

Thanking You.

Yours Truly,

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)

DHANANJ AI GUPTA

Digitally signed by

DHANANJAI GUPTA Date: 2024.04.19 20:43:27 +05'30'

Dhananjai Gupta

Director

DIN:- 09313878

Encl: As Above

