Dated: 19/04/2024
The Manager- Listing
The Head-Listing & Compliance
The Department of Corporate Services
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla
Dalal Street,
Complex, Bandra(E)
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai- 400098
Subject : SDD Compliance Certificate for the for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Ref : BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5), 3(6) and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.
Thanking You.
Yours Truly,
For NMS Global Limited
(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)
DHANANJ AI GUPTA
Digitally signed by
DHANANJAI GUPTA Date: 2024.04.19 20:43:27 +05'30'
Dhananjai Gupta
Director
DIN:- 09313878
Encl: As Above
Disclaimer
NMS Resources Global Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 11:07:05 UTC.