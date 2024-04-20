Dated: 19/04/2024

The Manager- Listing The Head-Listing & Compliance The Department of Corporate Services Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Dalal Street, Complex, Bandra(E) Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai- 400098

Subject : SDD Compliance Certificate for the for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Ref : BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5), 3(6) and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

Thanking You.

Yours Truly,

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)