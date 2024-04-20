Dated: 19-04-2024
The Manager- Listing
The Head-Listing & Compliance
The Department of Corporate Services
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla
Dalal Street,
Complex, Bandra(E)
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai- 400098
Ref.: BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Compliance of Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We hereby state and undertake that the website of the Company i.e. https://www.nmslimited.in/is functional and updated in accordance with Regulation 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
Kindly take the above information on your records.
Thanking You,
For NMS Global Limited
(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)
Mr. Dhananjai Gupta
Director
DIN:- 09313878
