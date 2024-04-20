Dated: 19-04-2024

The Manager- Listing

The Head-Listing & Compliance

The Department of Corporate Services

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No. C 62,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

G- Block, Opp Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla

Dalal Street,

Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai- 400098

Ref.: BSE Scrip Code: 522289 & MSEI Code: NMSRESRC

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Compliance of Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We hereby state and undertake that the website of the Company i.e. https://www.nmslimited.in/is functional and updated in accordance with Regulation 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

Kindly take the above information on your records.

Thanking You,

For NMS Global Limited

(formally known as NMS Resources Global Limited)

Mr. Dhananjai Gupta

Director

DIN:- 09313878

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NMS Resources Global Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 11:07:05 UTC.