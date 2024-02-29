AMSTERDAM, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group announced on Thursday a 15% hike in annual dividend and a structural increase of its share buyback programme to 300 million euros as its operating capital generation last year exceeded the goal originally set for 2025.

The Netherlands' largest insurer said capital generation rose 13% to 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion), ahead of the 1.8 billion euros target for 2025. NN reported a net profit of 1.2 billion euros over 2023. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)