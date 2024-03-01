Stock NN NN GROUP N.V.
NN Group N.V.

Equities

NN

NL0010773842

Life & Health Insurance

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:35:21 2024-02-29 am EST 		Pre-market 02:08:46 am
41.26 EUR +8.10% Intraday chart for NN Group N.V. 41.3 +0.08%
07:38am NN GROUP : High returns ahead, perhaps higher Alphavalue
Feb. 29 NN Group: operating profit up 8% in 2023 CF
Latest news about NN Group N.V.

Transcript : NN Group N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Insurer NN Group hikes dividend and share buybacks on capital generation growth RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. PCE Inflation Data DJ
Rusal to add Abramovich to lawsuit against Potanin over nickel miner pact RE
Achmea in talks with NN Group, Athora to sell life insurance business, sources say RE
NN Group Settles Legal Actions Linked to Sale of Insurance Products in Netherlands MT
NN Group reaches 360 million euro settlement on unit-linked products RE
Prudential Financial Gets $9.2 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Deal With NN Life MT
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed DJ
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of European Manufacturing PMI DJ
European shares snap 4-day losing streak, insurers lag as NN Group falls RE
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mostly Flat DJ
NN Group shares fall 11% after unfavourable court ruling RE
European shares open marginally lower; H&M's September sales slide RE
NN Group N.V. (ENXTAM:NN) commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on June 2, 2023. CI
Tranche Update on NN Group N.V. (ENXTAM:NN)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 16, 2023. CI
NN GROUP : H1 23 results: dispelling scepticism Alphavalue
European shares touch two-week highs as miners lead gains; NN Group shines RE
Transcript : NN Group N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023
Dutch insurer NN Group's solvency improves helped by benign weather RE
European shares rise at open with miners leading gains; NN Group shines RE
US Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Gain on Slight Risk-On Mood DJ

Company Profile

NN Group N.V. is an insurance and investment management group with leading positions in life and non-life insurance in the Netherlands, a strong life and pensions presence in a number of other European markets (such as Poland, Hungary and Romania) and in Japan. NN Group N.V.'s insurance business is active in mature markets in Western Europe and Japan as well as growth markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). NN Group N.V.'s investment management business offers its products and services globally, with the Netherlands as its main investment management hub. NN Group N.V. offers a comprehensive range of retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to its retail, small or medium sized enterprises (SME), corporate and institutional customers.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
2024-05-24 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for NN Group N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
41.26 EUR
Average target price
47.88 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.04%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Life Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
NN GROUP N.V. Stock NN Group N.V.
+15.41% 12.21B
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. Stock Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
+6.45% 97B
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Life Insurance Company Limited
-4.55% 97.02B
AIA GROUP LIMITED Stock AIA Group Limited
-7.94% 91.44B
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA Stock Life Insurance Corporation of India
+24.40% 78.04B
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+4.94% 31.4B
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
+18.06% 31.15B
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. Stock China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
+7.74% 29.69B
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
+8.14% 18.75B
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
-8.73% 15.1B
Life Insurance
