  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
41.08 EUR   +1.11%
11/17Miners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
11/17Transcript : NN Group N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/17Insurer NN Group sets 2025 goals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Amsterdam

11/25/2022 | 03:14pm EST
Back NN Group N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction25 nov 2022
  • Issuing institutionNN Group N.V.
  • Chamber of Commerce52387534
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Total placed capital35.400.000,00 EUR Total votes295.000.000,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0010773842 Nominal value0,12 Total placed310.000.000 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Gewoon aandeel ISINNL0010773842 Nominal value0,12 Total placed295.000.000 Votes per stock1,00 Number certified0

Date last update: 25 November 2022

Share information
NN Group NV published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 162 M 14 726 M 14 726 M
Net income 2022 2 314 M 2 406 M 2 406 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 12 793 M 13 303 M 13 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 83,7%
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,63 €
Average target price 49,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.-14.66%13 165
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.64%113 250
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-24.22%110 514
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-15.33%105 100
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.06%27 751
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.98%27 730