NN N : Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Total capital allocation
-
Date of transaction25 nov 2022
-
Issuing institutionNN Group N.V.
-
Chamber of Commerce52387534
-
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous notification
Month
|
Total placed capital
|
Total votes
Total placed capital35.400.000,00 EUR
Total votes295.000.000,00
New notification
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
|
ISINNL0010773842
Nominal value0,12
|
Total placed310.000.000
Votes per stock1,00
|
Number certified0
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
|
Total placed
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
Gewoon aandeel
ISINNL0010773842
Nominal value0,12
|
Total placed295.000.000
Votes per stock1,00
Number certified0
Share information
Date last update: 25 November 2022
Disclaimer
NN Group NV published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:13:05 UTC.
|Sales 2022
|
14 162 M
14 726 M
14 726 M
|Net income 2022
|
2 314 M
2 406 M
2 406 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 408 M
4 584 M
4 584 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,18x
|Yield 2022
|6,72%
|Capitalization
|
12 793 M
13 303 M
13 303 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,21x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 182
|Free-Float
|83,7%
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|40,63 €
|Average target price
|49,38 €
|Spread / Average Target
|21,5%