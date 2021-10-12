NN N : Annemiek van Melick to succeed Delfin Rueda as CFO of NN Group

Today, NN Group announces that its Supervisory Board intends to appoint Annemiek van Melick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and vice-chair of the Executive Board of NN Group for a term of four years.

The appointment of Annemiek van Melick is subject to approval of the Dutch Central Bank and, if approved, will be effective as of 1 July 2022, after notification to the General Meeting of NN Group at the annual general meeting to be held on 19 May 2022 (AGM).

Annemiek van Melick will succeed Delfin Rueda who will leave NN Group as of 1 July 2022, after being CFO and vice-chair of the Executive Board of NN Group since 2014. To ensure a smooth transition, Annemiek van Melick will join NN Group on 1 June 2022 as member of the Management Board, subject to approval of the Dutch Central Bank.

Annemiek van Melick is currently member of the executive board and CFO of a.s.r. in the Netherlands. Prior to joining a.s.r. in February 2020, she served as CFO of de Volksbank from 2014 to 2019. From 2012 to 2014 she was Chief Financial & Risk Officer of SNS Retail Bank, and Director of Corporate Strategy and M&A at SNS REAAL from 2008 to 2012. After graduating, she started her career in investment banking in London.

David Cole, chair of the NN Group Supervisory Board: 'We are pleased to have found a strong successor for Delfin Rueda. Annemiek van Melick joins NN Group with extensive executive experience in the financial industry, and is well-placed to help drive our strategy in the years to come. At the same time, we are extremely grateful for Delfin's commitment to NN Group over many years. During his ten years at NN Group and its predecessor ING Insurance Eurasia, Delfin has played an instrumental role in shaping NN Group's strategy and in transforming the company into the strong international player that it is today. With his focus on NN Group's robust financial and risk profile, Delfin played a key role in the IPO of the company in 2014, the implementation of Solvency II, and several acquisitions and divestments which further strengthened the company's footprint. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and all NN Group employees, I want to thank Delfin for his valuable contribution and continuous dedication to the company.'

Delfin Rueda: 'It has been an honour and pleasure to be the CFO of NN Group during a period of transition and growth. I very much enjoyed working with many inspirational teams and being part of our company's journey. I would like to thank my many colleagues, both in the Management Board and throughout our organisation in all our different markets, for the great cooperation over the years.'

The Central Works Council of NN Group has been asked for advice on the intended appointment.

Further information will be included in the AGM convocation, which will be available on 6 April 2022 at www.nn‐group.com.

NN Group profile NN Group is an international financial services company, active in 19 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. With all its employees, the Group provides retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to approximately 18 million customers. NN Group includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN, NN Investment Partners, ABN AMRO Insurance, Movir, AZL, BeFrank and OHRA. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

