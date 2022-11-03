NN N : CFO Kees van Kalveen to leave Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
03 November 2022, 08:00 CET
Kees van Kalveen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) will leave the company on 1 January 2023to pursue his career outside Nationale-Nederlanden. The bank has already started the process to find a successor.
Kees van Kalveen has been a member of NN Bank's Management Team since 2013. First as Head of Treasury and since the end of 2019 as CFO. Prior to 2013, he held various management positions in the field of finance, structured finance and treasury at various financial institutions.
Marcel Zuidam, CEO NN Bank: ''From the early stages of the bank, Kees has played a key role in the growth of the bank and its solid financial position. I regret his decision to leave the bank, but I respect his desire to move to a new working environment after so many years at Nationale-Nederlanden. I wish him every success in the next step in his career.'
About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 11 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
