    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35 2022-11-02 pm EDT
42.52 EUR   -0.79%
03:15aNn N : CFO Kees van Kalveen to leave Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
PU
11/02Insurer Athora raises $2 billion from investors
RE
10/28Behind U.S. Supreme Court race cases, a contested push for 'color blindness'
RE
NN N : CFO Kees van Kalveen to leave Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

11/03/2022 | 03:15am EDT
03 November 2022, 08:00 CET

Kees van Kalveen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) will leave the company on 1 January 2023to pursue his career outside Nationale-Nederlanden. The bank has already started the process to find a successor.

Kees van Kalveen has been a member of NN Bank's Management Team since 2013. First as Head of Treasury and since the end of 2019 as CFO. Prior to 2013, he held various management positions in the field of finance, structured finance and treasury at various financial institutions.

Marcel Zuidam, CEO NN Bank: ''From the early stages of the bank, Kees has played a key role in the growth of the bank and its solid financial position. I regret his decision to leave the bank, but I respect his desire to move to a new working environment after so many years at Nationale-Nederlanden. I wish him every success in the next step in his career.'

  • About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
    Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 11 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
  • Important legal information

    Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about NN Bank within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

    Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Bank's core markets, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which NN Bank operates, on NN Bank's business and operations and on NN Bank's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (4) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (11) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Bank of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (14) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (15) NN Bank's ability to achieve its strategy, including projected operational synergies, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) the inability to retain key personnel, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Bank and/or related to NN Bank.

    Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Bank speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Bank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

    This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 07:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
