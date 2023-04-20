NN N : Convocation letter

to be held on 2 June 2023 for a term of four years, which term will end at the close of the annual general meeting in 2027.

The Supervisory Board also has the intention to designate David Knibbe again as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a result as chair of the Executive Board for the same term. With the reappointment of David Knibbe, his membership and chairpersonship of the Management Board of the Company also continue for the same term.

The Supervisory Board intends to reappoint

David Knibbe because of his deep understanding of and experience with the Company's businesses, the sector, and the markets in which the Company operates, as well as the professional manner in which he fulfils his membership and chairpersonship of the Executive Board. His intended reappointment also

serves continuity.

David Knibbe is a dynamic, customer-focused and values-driven business leader, with a strong commitment to the Company's role in society. Under his leadership, the Company has made good progress on the execution of its strategy while reporting a strong commercial and financial performance. This has created

solid foundation for long-term growth and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

David Knibbe was born on 15 March 1971 and has Dutch nationality.

The intended reappointment of David Knibbe is in accordance with the profile of the Executive Board and Management Board of the Company as available on the Company's website.

Besides being a member and chair of the Executive Board David Knibbe is member of the board and treasurer of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), as well as member of the Federative Board VNO-NCW and MKB NL. He is also member of the board of the Johan Cruyff Foundation, member of the advisory board of JINC, member of the Hoogeschoolraad of Vereniging Trustfonds Erasmus University, member of the Geneva Association, member of the Pan European Insurance Forum, member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and Governors meeting Financial Sector, and member of the supervisory board of Stichting Erasmus Trustfonds.

The number of directorships held by David Knibbe meets the requirements of Dutch law.

The central works council of the Company ('Central Works Council') has informed the Supervisory Board that it supports the intended reappointment of David Knibbe.