Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:42:04 2023-02-16 am EST
41.59 EUR   +3.43%
03:09aNn N : David Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group
PU
03:09aNn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : David Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group

02/16/2023 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NN Group N.V.
NN Group N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date16 feb 2023 - 07:12
Statutory nameNN Group N.V.
TitleDavid Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group

Attachments

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
03:09aNn N : David Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group
PU
03:09aNn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/15Nn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
01/23Insurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
RE
01/17Nn N : Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches Target-setting Protocol
PU
01/17Nn N : Philippa Michali appointed Chief Executive Officer, NN Hellas
PU
2022Nn N : Nadine van der Meulen appointed as CFO Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
PU
2022Nn N : Amsterdam
PU
2022Miners drag Europe's STOXX 600 lower; German shares rise after Siemens' profit beat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NN GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 946 M 14 882 M 14 882 M
Net income 2022 2 229 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 704 M 4 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,20x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 11 862 M 12 658 M 12 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,21 €
Average target price 49,23 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.5.37%12 658
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY9.78%139 120
AIA GROUP LIMITED-3.11%124 680
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.19%118 508
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.68%35 367
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.12%30 824