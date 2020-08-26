NN N : Group aounces stock fraction for 2020 interim dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend

As NN Group announced on 6 August 2020, its shareholders were given the option to receive the interim dividend for 2020 of EUR 2.26 per ordinary share, comprising the amount of the suspended 2019 final dividend plus the regular 2020 interim dividend, either in cash or in ordinary shares.

Shareholders who have elected to receive the interim dividend in shares will receive one NN Group N.V. ordinary share for every 13.73 ordinary shares held. The stock fraction is based on the volume-weighted average price of EUR 31.0214 for NN Group shares on Euronext Amsterdam for the five trading days from 20 August 2020 up to and including 26 August 2020. Any remaining stock fractions will be paid in cash. The stock and cash dividend are approximately equal in value. For shareholders that did not make a choice during the election period, the dividend will be paid in cash.

Shareholders representing approximately 44.1% of the outstanding number of shares have elected to receive the interim dividend in ordinary shares. Consequently, 10,011,647 new ordinary shares will be issued as stock dividend.

NN Group will neutralise the dilutive effect of the stock dividend through the repurchase of ordinary shares for a total amount of EUR 310 million, equivalent to the value of the stock dividend. These share buybacks will be executed by financial intermediaries under a share buyback programme which will commence on 27 August 2020 and is expected to end no later than 13 November 2020. The shares will be repurchased at a price that does not exceed the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid on the relevant trading platform. The share buyback programme will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the General Meeting on 28 May 2020, and will be performed in compliance with the safe harbour provisions for share buybacks. NN Group intends to cancel any repurchased NN Group shares under the programme unless used to cover obligations under share-based remuneration arrangements or to deliver stock dividend.

This programme is in addition to the existing share buyback programme of EUR 250 million that was announced on 13 February 2020. NN Group reports on the progress of the share buyback programmes on its corporate website on a weekly basis: Share buyback programme.

Payment of the dividend in cash and settlement of fractions in cash, after deduction of statutory withholding tax if applicable, and the transfer of the new ordinary shares will take place on 2 September 2020. For further information: Dividend policy and dividend history

NN Group profile NN Group is an international financial services company, active in 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. With all its employees, the Group provides retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to approximately 18 million customers. NN Group includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN, NN Investment Partners, ABN AMRO Insurance, Movir, AZL, BeFrank and OHRA. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

