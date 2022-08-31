NN N : Group aounces stock fraction for 2022 interim dividend and repurchase of shares to neutralise stock dividend

As announced on 11 August 2022, NN Group shareholders were given the option to receive the interim dividend for 2022 of EUR 1.00 per ordinary share either in cash or in ordinary shares.

Shareholders who have elected to receive the interim dividend in shares will receive one NN Group N.V. ordinary share for every 40.55 ordinary shares held. The stock fraction is based on the volume-weighted average price of EUR 40.5479 for NN Group shares on Euronext Amsterdam for the five trading days from 25 August 2022 up to and including 31 August 2022. Any remaining stock fractions will be paid in cash. The stock and cash dividend are approximately equal in value. For shareholders that have not made a choice during the election period, the dividend will be paid in cash.

Shareholders representing approximately 44.76% of the outstanding number of shares have elected to receive the interim dividend in ordinary shares. Consequently, 3,237,558 ordinary shares will be delivered from NN Group treasury shares.

NN Group will neutralise the dilutive effect of the stock dividend through the repurchase of ordinary shares for a total amount of EUR 131 million, equivalent to the value of the stock dividend. These share buybacks will be executed by financial intermediaries under a share buyback programme which is expected to end no later than 31 October 2022. The shares will be repurchased at a price that does not exceed the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid on the relevant trading platform. The share buyback programme will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the General Meeting on 19 May 2022, and will be performed in compliance with the safe harbour provisions for share buybacks. NN Group intends to cancel any repurchased NN Group shares under the programme unless used to cover obligations under share-based remuneration arrangements or to deliver stock dividend.

This programme is in addition to the existing share buyback programmes for a total amount of EUR 1.0 billion that were announced on 17 February 2022. NN Group reports on the progress of the share buyback programmes on its corporate website on a weekly basis.

Payment of the dividend in cash, after deduction of withholding tax if applicable, or payment of the dividend in the form of ordinary shares, as well as settlement of fractions in cash will take place on 7 September 2022.

For further information: dividend policy and dividend history