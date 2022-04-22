NN N : Group completes the acquisition of MetLife's businesses in Poland and Greece

Today NN Group announces the completion of the acquisition of MetLife's businesses in Poland, following the approval obtained by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego, KNF) on 14 April 2022. NN Group completed the acquisition of MetLife's businesses in Greeceon 31 January 2022.

David Knibbe, CEO of NN Group: 'Today we have achieved an important milestone for NN in Poland and Greece, as this transaction strengthens our positions in these attractive growth markets. In the coming months, we will integrate MetLife's businesses into the local NN organisations. While combining the strengths of the two companies, we are committed to respecting the talents and experience of employees in both organisations and applying a fair and transparent approach. During this process, we will continue to focus on delivering an excellent service to our customers and improving the performance of the combined company, by capturing the opportunities of these markets and realising the expected synergy benefits. We welcome MetLife Poland and Greece's employees, customers and partners and look forward to a successful joint future.'

CEO Nationale-Nederlanden Poland, Paweł Kacprzyk: 'Today we start our journey towards building together our new, combined company, with a stronger position in life insurance in the Polish market and an expanded distribution network. I am excited and committed to realise the integration guided by our values, 'care, clear, commit', while keeping our focus on our customers and the Polish communities'.

As the acquisition of MetLife's businesses in Greece was completed on 31 January 2022, NN Hellas has already started the integration, while continuing to focus on the needs of our customers and colleagues.

Chairperson and CEO of NN Hellas, Marianna Politopoulou: 'Since the end of January we have begun the integration process. The acquisition will enable us to enrich our product and service offering and diversify our distribution platform. Having carefully prepared our plan, we are working together to implement the merger of the two companies, with the aim of creating the market leading insurance company in Greece'.

For further information on NN Group, please visit www.nn-group.com.