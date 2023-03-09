Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-03-08 am EST
38.36 EUR   +0.42%
02:12aNn N : Group published 2022 Aual Report
PU
03/06Fitch Affirms Nationale-Nederlanden's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
02/23Nn N : Group and Rivage Investment launch EUR 300 million sustainable infrastructure debt fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Group published 2022 Aual Report

03/09/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today NN Group published its 2022 Annual Report: 'Supporter of change', which provides an integrated review of the company's performance.

NN Group's Annual Report is available for download at www.nn-group.com/annual-report. Together with this report, NN Group published a Solvency & Financial Condition Report and a Total Tax Contribution Report. NN Group also published the 2022 Community Investment Report, with a comprehensive overview of the initiatives we support as part of our strategic commitment to contribute to society.

NN Group filed the Annual Report 2022 for the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets in European single electronic format (ESEF). All these reports are published on the Group corporate website in the Investors/Financial report section. Other documents related to NN Group's annual general meeting (AGM), including the agenda, will be available from 20 April 2023 at www.nn-group.com. The AGM will be held on 2 June 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
02:12aNn N : Group published 2022 Aual Report
PU
03/06Fitch Affirms Nationale-Nederlanden's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
02/23Nn N : Group and Rivage Investment launch EUR 300 million sustainable infrastructure debt ..
PU
02/22Nn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/17Nn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/16Dutch insurer NN beats solvency estimates, upbeat on insurance sales
RE
02/16Transcript : NN Group N.V., H2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Nn N : David Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group
PU
02/16Nn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
02/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NN GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 946 M 14 734 M 14 734 M
Net income 2022 2 229 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 657 M 4 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 10 794 M 11 404 M 11 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 38,36 €
Average target price 49,16 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.0.52%11 404
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY7.45%135 091
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.29%128 296
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED3.43%119 473
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.10.77%34 764
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.00%30 886