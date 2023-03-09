NN N : Group published 2022 Aual Report

Today NN Group published its 2022 Annual Report: 'Supporter of change', which provides an integrated review of the company's performance.

NN Group's Annual Report is available for download at www.nn-group.com/annual-report. Together with this report, NN Group published a Solvency & Financial Condition Report and a Total Tax Contribution Report. NN Group also published the 2022 Community Investment Report, with a comprehensive overview of the initiatives we support as part of our strategic commitment to contribute to society.

NN Group filed the Annual Report 2022 for the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets in European single electronic format (ESEF). All these reports are published on the Group corporate website in the Investors/Financial report section. Other documents related to NN Group's annual general meeting (AGM), including the agenda, will be available from 20 April 2023 at www.nn-group.com. The AGM will be held on 2 June 2023.