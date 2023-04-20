Advanced search
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:11:27 2023-04-20 am EDT
34.81 EUR   -0.06%
02:44aNn N : Convocation letter
PU
02:44aNn N : Remuneration Policy members Supervisory Board - including proposed amendments
PU
02:44aNn N : Group publishes agenda for 2023 aual general meeting
PU
NN N : Group publishes agenda for 2023 aual general meeting

04/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
NN Group today published the agenda for its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday 2 June 2023 at 10:00 CEST.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid form. Shareholderscan attend and vote during the meeting in person or virtually, or they can exercise their voting rights by providing an electronic proxy with voting instructions in advance. Details on how to register, participate and vote can be found in the convocation letter published today. The meeting will take place at the NN Group office at Prinses Beatrixlaan 35, The Hague, the Netherlands, and there will also be a live webcast on NN Group's website.

Full details of all agenda items are included in the meeting documents published today on the NN Group website. The materials include the 2022 Annual Report of NN Group as published on 9 March 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 977 M 15 320 M 15 320 M
Net income 2023 1 354 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
Net Debt 2023 8 476 M 9 291 M 9 291 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,19x
Yield 2023 8,50%
Capitalization 9 798 M 10 740 M 10 740 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 13 471
Free-Float 85,1%
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,83 €
Average target price 49,22 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.-8.73%10 740
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY6.29%127 462
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.21%126 689
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.67%125 473
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.23.37%38 674
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.18%28 599
