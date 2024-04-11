NN Group today published the agenda for its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday 24 May 2024 at 10:00 CEST.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid form. Shareholderscan attend and vote during the meeting in person or virtually, or they can exercise their voting rights by providing an electronic proxy with voting instructions in advance. Details on how to register, participate and vote can be found in the convocation letter published today. The meeting will take place at NN Group's office at Prinses Beatrixlaan 35, The Hague, the Netherlands, and there will also be a live webcast on NN Group's website.

Full details of all agenda items are included in the meeting documents published today on the NN Group website. The materials include the 2023 Annual Report of NN Group as published on 21 March 2024.