    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:24:12 2023-03-09 am EST
38.32 EUR   -0.10%
04:12a Nn N : NN Group published 2022 Annual Report
PU
02:12aNn N : Group published 2022 Aual Report
PU
03/06Fitch Affirms Nationale-Nederlanden's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
NN N : NN Group published 2022 Annual Report

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
NN Group N.V.
NN Group N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date09 mar 2023 - 08:15
Statutory nameNN Group N.V.
TitleNN Group published 2022 Annual Report

Attachments

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 13 946 M 14 734 M 14 734 M
Net income 2022 2 229 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 657 M 4 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 10 794 M 11 404 M 11 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 79,0%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.0.52%11 404
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY3.10%131 745
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.36%125 629
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.34%117 986
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.10.77%34 355
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.67%31 334