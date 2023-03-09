|
NN N : NN Group published 2022 Annual Report
NN Group N.V.
09 mar 2023
Statutory nameNN Group N.V.
TitleNN Group published 2022 Annual Report
09 March 2023
|
|Sales 2022
|
13 946 M
|Net income 2022
|
2 229 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 408 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,96x
|Yield 2022
|7,08%
|Capitalization
10 794 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,09x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 182
|Free-Float
|79,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|38,36 €
|Average target price
|49,16 €
|Spread / Average Target
|28,1%