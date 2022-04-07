NN N : NN Group publishes agenda for 2022 annual general meeting

Press release

6 April 2022

NN Group publishes agenda for 2022 annual general meeting

NN Group has today published the agenda for its annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 10:00 CET.

The AGM of NN Group will be held in a hybrid form, which means that shareholders can attend and vote during the meeting either in person or virtually. Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by providing an electronic proxy with voting instructions in advance. The meeting will take place at the NH Hotel The Hague, Prinses Margrietplantsoen 100, 2595 BR, The Hague, the Netherlands. The AGM will be broadcast via a live webcast on the NN Group website.

Shareholders who wish to ask questions on any agenda item can submit these in advance. Those who have registered to attend in person or virtually can also ask questions during the meeting.

The meeting documents are available on the NN Group website and include:

• the convocation letter including the agenda, an explanation of the agenda items and instructions for attending the meeting, voting and asking questions

• the 2021 Annual Report of NN Group

Shareholders can register to attend and vote during the meeting in person or virtually, or grant an electronic proxy with voting instructions via www.abnamro.com/shareholder,or through their intermediary, from 22 April 2022 and no later than 12 May 2022, 17:00 CET.

