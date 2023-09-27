NN Group N.V. is an insurance and investment management group with leading positions in life and non-life insurance in the Netherlands, a strong life and pensions presence in a number of other European markets (such as Poland, Hungary and Romania) and in Japan. NN Group N.V.'s insurance business is active in mature markets in Western Europe and Japan as well as growth markets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). NN Group N.V.'s investment management business offers its products and services globally, with the Netherlands as its main investment management hub. NN Group N.V. offers a comprehensive range of retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to its retail, small or medium sized enterprises (SME), corporate and institutional customers.