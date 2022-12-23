Advanced search
NN N : Nadine van der Meulen appointed as CFO Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
23 December 2022, 17:45 CET

NN Group has appointed Nadine van der Meulen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) as of 1 February 2023. Van der Meulen succeeds Kees van Kalveen, who will leave Nationale-Nederlanden on 1 January. Pieter Emmen, Chief Risk Officer of NN Bank, will be the acting CFO for the intervening month.

Nadine van der Meulen joined NN Group in 2018 as Head of Corporate Development & Group Strategy. In this position she supported the Management Board of NN Group in strategic decisions about the group's portfolio of businesses and financial objectives. From 2005 to 2018, Van der Meulen worked at Morgan Stanley in London where she held various (management) positions, including as an Insurance Equity Research Analyst. From 1999 to 2005 she was employed by Goldman Sachs in London.

Marcel Zuidam, CEO NN Bank: 'Nadine brings years of broad international experience in the financial sector and knowledge of financial markets. With her energetic personality and strong communication skills, she has achieved impactful results in the field of strategy, mergers & acquisitions and other complex projects. I welcome her to our team and look forward to working with her on the further growth of NN Bank.'

  • About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
    Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 11 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
  • Important legal information

    Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about NN Bank within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

    Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Bank's core markets, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which NN Bank operates, on NN Bank's business and operations and on NN Bank's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (4) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (11) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Bank of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (14) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (15) NN Bank's ability to achieve its strategy, including projected operational synergies, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) the inability to retain key personnel, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Bank and/or related to NN Bank.

    Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Bank speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Bank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

    This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.



Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
