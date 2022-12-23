NN N : Nadine van der Meulen appointed as CFO Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
23 December 2022, 17:45 CET
NN Group has appointed Nadine van der Meulen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) as of 1 February 2023. Van der Meulen succeeds Kees van Kalveen, who will leave Nationale-Nederlanden on 1 January. Pieter Emmen, Chief Risk Officer of NN Bank, will be the acting CFO for the intervening month.
Nadine van der Meulen joined NN Group in 2018 as Head of Corporate Development & Group Strategy. In this position she supported the Management Board of NN Group in strategic decisions about the group's portfolio of businesses and financial objectives. From 2005 to 2018, Van der Meulen worked at Morgan Stanley in London where she held various (management) positions, including as an Insurance Equity Research Analyst. From 1999 to 2005 she was employed by Goldman Sachs in London.
Marcel Zuidam, CEO NN Bank: 'Nadine brings years of broad international experience in the financial sector and knowledge of financial markets. With her energetic personality and strong communication skills, she has achieved impactful results in the field of strategy, mergers & acquisitions and other complex projects. I welcome her to our team and look forward to working with her on the further growth of NN Bank.'
About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 11 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
Important legal information
