NN N : Nationale-Nederlanden Bank publishes 2021 Interim financial information

08/27/2021 | 02:11am EDT
27 August 2021, 08:00 CEST

Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. has published its Condensed consolidated interim financial information as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, which is available for download here.

  • Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

    Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers retail banking services - savings, bank annuities, retail investments, mortgages and consumer loans - to approximately one million customers, primarily in the Netherlands. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 19 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

  • Important legal information

    Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about NN Bank within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

    NN Bank's Interim Accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code.

    In preparing the financial information in this document, the same accounting principles are applied as in the 2020 NN Bank Consolidated Annual Accounts, except as indicated in Note 1 of the 30 June 2021 Condensed consolidated interim financial information.

    All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Bank's core markets, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which NN Bank operates, on NN Bank's business and operations and on NN Bank's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (4) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (11) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Bank of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (14) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (15) NN Bank's ability to achieve its strategy, including projected operational synergies, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) the inability to retain key personnel, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Bank and/or related to NN Bank.

    Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Bank speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Bank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

    This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 189 M 16 685 M 16 685 M
Net income 2021 1 926 M 2 265 M 2 265 M
Net cash 2021 322 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,36x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 13 745 M 16 165 M 16 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 13 002
Free-Float 85,8%
