NN N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
Date of transaction12 oct 2022
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionNN Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce52387534
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in percentages
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares580.298,00
Number of voting rights580.298,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares9.179.896,00
Number of voting rights9.179.896,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding3,15 %
Directly real2,96 %
Directly potential0,19 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,15 %
Directly real2,96 %
Directly potential0,19 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Share information
Date last update: 13 October 2022
|Sales 2022
|
14 174 M
13 750 M
13 750 M
|Net income 2022
|
2 560 M
2 484 M
2 484 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 408 M
4 276 M
4 276 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,59x
|Yield 2022
|6,98%
|Capitalization
|
12 385 M
12 093 M
12 014 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,18x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,17x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 182
|Free-Float
|83,7%
Income Statement Evolution
