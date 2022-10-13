Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
39.95 EUR   +1.71%
03:12pNn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/11Rockbridge TFI S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire MetLife asset management business in Poland from NN Group N.V. (ENXTAM:NN)
CI
10/04Nn N : Insurance Belgium completes the sale of a closed book life portfolio to Athora Belgium
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam

10/13/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction12 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
  • Issuing institutionNN Group N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce52387534
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares580.298,00 Number of voting rights580.298,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares9.179.896,00 Number of voting rights9.179.896,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,15 % Directly real2,96 % Directly potential0,19 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,15 % Directly real2,96 % Directly potential0,19 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 13 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
03:12pNn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/11Rockbridge TFI S.A. entered into an agreement to ac..
CI
10/04Nn N : Insurance Belgium completes the sale of a closed book life portfolio to Athora Belg..
PU
09/23NN GROUP N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the compa..
CO
09/23NN GROUP N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the compa..
CO
09/13NN Group to Sell Former MetLife Pension Business in Poland to Generali
DJ
09/13Nn N : Group agrees to sell former MetLife pension business in Poland to Generali
PU
09/13Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) entered into ag..
CI
09/01Nn N : NN Group announces stock fraction for 2022 interim dividend and repurchase of share..
PU
08/31Nn N : Group aounces stock fraction for 2022 interim dividend and repurchase of shares to ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NN GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 174 M 13 750 M 13 750 M
Net income 2022 2 560 M 2 484 M 2 484 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 276 M 4 276 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 12 385 M 12 093 M 12 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,28 €
Average target price 51,14 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.-17.50%11 813
AIA GROUP LIMITED-12.79%103 624
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-24.30%102 558
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-30.81%99 146
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.64%24 822
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.16%23 679