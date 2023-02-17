Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:19 2023-02-17 am EST
40.61 EUR   -0.78%
03:26pNn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/16Dutch insurer NN beats solvency estimates, upbeat on insurance sales
RE
02/16Transcript : NN Group N.V., H2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam

02/17/2023 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionNN Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce52387534
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares14.874.974,00 Number of voting rights14.874.974,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,04 % Directly real5,04 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,04 % Directly real5,04 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 17 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
03:26pNn N : Norges Bank - NN Group N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/16Dutch insurer NN beats solvency estimates, upbeat on insurance sales
RE
02/16Transcript : NN Group N.V., H2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Nn N : David Knibbe to be reappointed as CEO of NN Group
PU
02/16Nn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
02/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/15Nn N : Strong OCG and resilient commercial performance for second-half and full-year 2022
PU
01/23Insurer ASR to consider sale of bank acquired in Aegon deal, source says
RE
01/17Nn N : Net-Zero Insurance Alliance launches Target-setting Protocol
PU
01/17Nn N : Philippa Michali appointed Chief Executive Officer, NN Hellas
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NN GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 946 M 14 871 M 14 871 M
Net income 2022 2 229 M 2 377 M 2 377 M
Net Debt 2022 4 408 M 4 700 M 4 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 11 980 M 12 775 M 12 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,93 €
Average target price 49,48 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Annemiek van Melick CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.7.26%12 889
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY11.23%140 282
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.84%126 305
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.94%117 441
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.10.60%35 347
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.16%31 179