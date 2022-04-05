Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/05 11:35:22 am EDT
46.75 EUR   +2.05%
02:58pNN N : Regulatory approvals obtained for sale of NN Investment Partners
PU
03/29NN N : Nationale-Nederlanden Life publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/28NN N : Nederlanden Life publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Regulatory approvals obtained for sale of NN Investment Partners

04/05/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today NN Group announces that the necessary approvals from all relevant regulators have been received with regard to the intended sale of its asset manager NN Investment Partners (NN IP) to Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The intended sale was announced on 19 August 2021.

Goldman Sachs has received formal approval from the Dutch, Belgian, Polish and Singaporean regulators. This follows the competition clearance already received from the European Commission in February, which means that all formal steps for the divestment of NN IP, including a positive advice from the NN IP works council, have now been completed. The transaction is expected to close in the course of next week.

For further information on NN Group, please visit www.nn-group.com.

  • NN Group profile

    NN Group is an international financial services company, active in 19 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. With all its employees, the Group provides retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to approximately 18 million customers. NN Group includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN, NN Investment Partners, ABN AMRO Insurance, Movir, AZL, BeFrank and OHRA. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

  • Important legal information

    Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about NN Group N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

    All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union, (4) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8) changes affecting interest rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (10) changes in investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11) changes in general competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (13) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Group of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve projected operational synergies, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Group.

    Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Group assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

    This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
02:58pNN N : Regulatory approvals obtained for sale of NN Investment Partners
PU
03/29NN N : Nationale-Nederlanden Life publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/28NN N : Nederlanden Life publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/24NN N : Nationale-Nederlanden Bank publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/24NN N : Nationale-Nederlanden Bank publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/10NN N : NN Group announces changes to the composition of its Supervisory Board
PU
03/10NN N : GRI index 2021
PU
03/10NN N : Group Aual Report 2021
PU
03/10NN N : Solvency and Financial Condition Report 2021
PU
03/10NN N : Total Tax Contribution 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NN GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 249 M 15 571 M 15 571 M
Net income 2022 1 623 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net Debt 2022 4 420 M 4 830 M 4 830 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 14 240 M 15 561 M 15 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,81 €
Average target price 53,08 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Knibbe Member-Management Board
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Chief Financial Officer
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heijo Hauser Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.-3.78%15 338
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY5.52%138 539
AIA GROUP LIMITED6.74%129 025
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-3.72%100 537
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.05%36 025
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.45%32 060