NN N : Remuneration Policy members Supervisory Board - including proposed amendments

A.Introduction

This document contains the remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board (SB) of NN Group N.V. (NN Group). The primary objective of this SB Remuneration Policy is to attract and retain highly qualified SB members via a transparent and market-based pay practice. A highly skilled SB is able to perform its statutory duties of supervising the management performed by the Executive Board (EB) of NN Group and the general course of affairs of NN Group and its business, and assisting the EB with advice, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders. The remuneration of the SB members promotes an adequate performance of their role.

This Remuneration Policy contributes to the NN Group strategy, the long-term interest of the company, the sustainability of the company and takes into account the identity, mission and values of NN Group. Key in this respect is

Group's focus on long-term value creation over short-term gains. By doing so, NN Group creates value for its stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders, business partners and society at large. Feedback from various stakeholders is taken into account in the design of this policy. A summary of the amendments compared to the previous remuneration scheme is included in appendix 1.

Following market-based pay, this Remuneration Policy enables

Group, a company operating in an international context, to attract and retain qualified SB members with an international focus and the required experience, knowledge and skills. In this respect NN Group aims for an SB remuneration level that is below market median level for comparable positions in relevant markets. This follows from the need to have prudent pay practices in place given NN Groups strategy and position in society and the need to attract and retain highly qualified

SB members. This further aligns with the pay practices that NN Group applies to its employees. NN Group employees are remunerated in line with their responsibilities, based on job grading, seniority and relevant benchmarks. For the different groups of employees and different geographies, NN Group aims to set total direct compensation levels in general around market median level.

In designing the policy the following guiding principles were used:

Simple and transparent

Aimed at attracting and retaining highly qualified SB members

Section B of this policy explains the governance. Section C subsequently describes the policy details.