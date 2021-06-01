Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NN Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   NL0010773842

NN GROUP N.V.

(NN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NN N : Chair of the Supervisory Board of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank Hein Blocks steps down, André Bergen appointed as successor

06/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01 June 2021, 07:58 CEST

Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) announced today that Hein Blocks has stepped down as Chair of the Supervisory Board of NN Bank as of 1 June 2021. André Bergen has been appointed as his successor.

Mr Bergen, currently an independent member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, has been appointed as the new Chair of NN Bank's Supervisory Board as of 1 June 2021. Mr Bergen has extensive experience in the field of management and supervision in the banking sector, including as board member of Generale Bank, later Fortis Bank; CEO of KBC Group; member of the supervisory board of Delta Lloyd Group and Delta Lloyd Bankengroep and NIBC. André Bergen's appointment as Chair has been approved by The Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the Dutch supervisory authority.

Nationale-Nederlanden expresses its gratitude and appreciation for Hein Blocks for his long-term commitment and his unwavering support as Chair of NN Bank's Supervisory Board.

Anne Snel has been appointed Chair of the bank's Audit & Risk Committee as of the same date. Ms Snel is already an independent member of the supervisory board of NN Bank and a member of the supervisory board of NatWest Markets. Ms Snel is currently partner at DIF Capital Partners and is responsible for risk management, compliance and legal activities. Previously she headed Integrated Risk at Rabobank and worked at DNB as senior supervisor and interim department head. Before this, she held a variety of roles at ABN-AMRO Bank over the course of her 16-year career there.

  • About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank

    Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers approximately one million mainly Dutch customers financial services in the field of savings, bank savings, investing, mortgages and lending. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 20 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

  • Legal information

    Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about NN Bank within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

    NN Bank's Interim Accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code.

    Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Bank's core markets, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which NN Bank operates, on NN Bank's business and operations and on NN Bank's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (4) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit markets generally, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer behavior, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (11) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Bank of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (14) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (15) NN Bank's ability to achieve projected operational synergies, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) the inability to retain key personnel, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Bank and/or related to NN Bank.

    Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Bank speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Bank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

    This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Disclaimer

NN Group NV published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NN GROUP N.V.
02:10aNN N  : Chair of the Supervisory Board of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank Hein Blocks..
PU
05/26NN N  : Group holds deep-dive webinar on Non-life business and interest rate ris..
PU
05/25NN N  : Nationale-Nederlanden Bank and Woonnu join European sustainability initi..
PU
05/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ford, Intel, Cisco, EasyJet, Oatly...
05/20NN N  : AGM 2021 Full presentation_incl voting results (ENG)
PU
05/20NN N  : Resolutions AGM 2021 (ENG)
PU
05/20NN N  : Group General Meeting adopts all proposals
PU
05/20NN GROUP N.V.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/26NN N  : Group Mulls Sale Of Asset Management Unit
MT
04/26NN N  : Group aounces review of strategic options for Investment Partners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 045 M 17 176 M 17 176 M
Net income 2021 1 469 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
Net cash 2021 322 M 394 M 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 12 831 M 15 687 M 15 691 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 13 002
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart NN GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
NN Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,71 €
Last Close Price 41,53 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Knibbe Chief Executive Officer
Delfin Rueda Arroyo Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
David Cole Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heijo Hauser Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Schoen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN GROUP N.V.16.89%15 687
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-11.11%204 741
AIA GROUP LIMITED4.42%160 464
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.33%135 765
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.42%48 204
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.45%34 146