NN N : Chair of the Supervisory Board of Nationale-Nederlanden Bank Hein Blocks steps down, André Bergen appointed as successor
06/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
01 June 2021, 07:58 CEST
Nationale-Nederlanden Bank (NN Bank) announced today that Hein Blocks has stepped down as Chair of the Supervisory Board of NN Bank as of 1 June 2021. André Bergen has been appointed as his successor.
Mr Bergen, currently an independent member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, has been appointed as the new Chair of NN Bank's Supervisory Board as of 1 June 2021. Mr Bergen has extensive experience in the field of management and supervision in the banking sector, including as board member of Generale Bank, later Fortis Bank; CEO of KBC Group; member of the supervisory board of Delta Lloyd Group and Delta Lloyd Bankengroep and NIBC. André Bergen's appointment as Chair has been approved by The Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the Dutch supervisory authority.
Nationale-Nederlanden expresses its gratitude and appreciation for Hein Blocks for his long-term commitment and his unwavering support as Chair of NN Bank's Supervisory Board.
Anne Snel has been appointed Chair of the bank's Audit & Risk Committee as of the same date. Ms Snel is already an independent member of the supervisory board of NN Bank and a member of the supervisory board of NatWest Markets. Ms Snel is currently partner at DIF Capital Partners and is responsible for risk management, compliance and legal activities. Previously she headed Integrated Risk at Rabobank and worked at DNB as senior supervisor and interim department head. Before this, she held a variety of roles at ABN-AMRO Bank over the course of her 16-year career there.
About Nationale-Nederlanden Bank
Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V. (NN Bank) offers approximately one million mainly Dutch customers financial services in the field of savings, bank savings, investing, mortgages and lending. NN Bank is a subsidiary of NN Group N.V., an international financial services company, active in 20 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. NN Group N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).
Legal information
