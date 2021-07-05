NN N : NN Group to acquire MetLife's business activities in Poland and Greece

NN Group (NN) to acquire MetLife's business activities in Poland and Greece for a consideration of EUR 584 million 1

Bolstering NN's leading positions in two attractive European growth markets by adding strong and profitable businesses and creating synergies

Strengthening current top positions in life and pensions in Poland, and creating the number one life insurance company in Greece

Expanding distribution capabilities by adding strong (tied) agent and broker networks

Incremental operating capital generation expected to grow to around EUR 50 million in 2024 partially excluding cost synergies; expected double‐digit return on investment

Maintaining strong solvency post transaction, solvency ratio negative impact of around 6%‐points (proforma 31 Dec 2020)

Group today announces that it has agreed to acquire MetLife's business activities in Poland and Greece, for a total consideration of EUR 584 million. The acquisition will further bolster NN's leading market positions, strengthening its position in life and pensions in Poland, while creating the market leading insurance company in Greece.

David Knibbe, CEO of NN Group: 'Strategically and financially this is a unique opportunity for NN to enhance value and consolidate our leading positions in these markets. The acquisition will add scale, provide growth opportunities and drive diversification in life and protection in markets with low insurance penetration rates. Having built our NN business in Greece since 1980 and in Poland since 1994, we know and understand these markets well. MetLife's activities tie in well with ours, with a cultural fit and a mirrored business model, allowing for a smooth integration. While combining the strengths of both companies, we will continue to focus on the well‐being of both our new and existing customers. We look forward to welcome around 2.7 million new customers and 450 new colleagues to our company, and to work together with around 1,600 additional (tied) agents and brokers.'

Strategic rationale

The acquisition will almost double NN's total customer base in Poland and Greece and will create a strong platform for future growth, with potential for cost synergies.

Poland

In Poland, the largest market in Central and Eastern Europe, NN's market share in life will increase to 12% from 8%, which strengthens its position to around EUR 500 million annual gross written premium (GWP). NN's distribution reach will be expanded by adding a large network of 1,200 tied agents, as well as external partnerships.

Greece

In Greece, the transaction will make NN a leading life insurance company, with a combined 31% market share in life and health, and an 18% overall market share. NN will become market leader in employee