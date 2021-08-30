NN : Investor Presentation - KeyBanc Roadshow

A U G U S T 2 0 2 1 - K E Y B A N C R O A D S H O W
Forward Looking
Statement & Disclosures
Forward Looking Statement: With the exception of the historical information contained in this presentation, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, delayed customer product launches, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability of raw materials, pending and completed transactions and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, foreign currency volatility, unstable economic growth, fluctuations in unemployment rates, retention of key employees, outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation, the accompanying information required by SEC Regulation G can be found at the back of this presentation or in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's web site, www.nninc.com, under the heading "News & Events" and subheading "Presentations."
Disclaimer: NN disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments.
Key Management
Warren Veltman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as President and CEO in September 2019
Previously served as EVP of the Mobile Solutions Group after NN's acquisition of Autocam in 2014
Served as CFO and Treasurer of Autocam Corporation and Autocam Medical from 1991 until 2014
Prior to Autocam, worked as an audit manager with Deloitte & Touche
Received BBA from University of Michigan; Certified Public Accountant
Mike Felcher
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Appointed CFO on July 1st, 2021; Joined NN in 2018 as Vice President and CAO
Prior to NN, he served as Vice President, North America Chief Financial Officer for JELD-WEN, Inc.
Held a variety of finance leadership roles with United Technologies Corp. / Goodrich
Began career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston
Received MBA from Wake Forest University; Certified Public Accountant
Today's
Agenda
1
2
3
Business Overview
Transformational Growth
2025 Outlook
Why Invest in NN, Inc.?
Mobile Solutions and
Culture, manufacturing
Strong organizational
New management team
Power Solutions
processes, and
foundation and recent
and Board, comprised of
segments positioned to
engineering expertise
refinancing create a
industry and financial
take advantage of
along with strong
platform for long-
experts, aligned on
megatrends
customer relationships
term growth and
creating sustainable
surrounding the
and global platform
opportunistic tuck-in
shareholder value and
transition to electric
allows us to exploit end
acquisitions
commitment to
vehicles and power grid
market growth
environmental, social,
modernization
and governance
initiatives
Strategic path to attaining 2025 objectives of $600 million in sales and 16-18%adjusted
EBITDA margins organically to drive capital appreciation for our shareholders
