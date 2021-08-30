Log in
    NNBR   US6293371067

NN, INC.

(NNBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NN : Investor Presentation - KeyBanc Roadshow

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
2021

Investor

Update

A U G U S T 2 0 2 1 - K E Y B A N C R O A D S H O W

Forward Looking

Statement & Disclosures

Forward Looking Statement: With the exception of the historical information contained in this presentation, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, delayed customer product launches, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability of raw materials, pending and completed transactions and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, foreign currency volatility, unstable economic growth, fluctuations in unemployment rates, retention of key employees, outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation, the accompanying information required by SEC Regulation G can be found at the back of this presentation or in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's web site, www.nninc.com, under the heading "News & Events" and subheading "Presentations."

Disclaimer: NN disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments.

NN INC. INVESTOR UPDATE | AUGUST 2021

2

Key Management

NN INC. INVESTOR UPDATE | AUGUST 2021

Warren Veltman

President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Appointed as President and CEO in September 2019
  • Previously served as EVP of the Mobile Solutions Group after NN's acquisition of Autocam in 2014
  • Served as CFO and Treasurer of Autocam Corporation and Autocam Medical from 1991 until 2014
  • Prior to Autocam, worked as an audit manager with Deloitte & Touche
  • Received BBA from University of Michigan; Certified Public Accountant

Mike Felcher

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

  • Appointed CFO on July 1st, 2021; Joined NN in 2018 as Vice President and CAO
  • Prior to NN, he served as Vice President, North America Chief Financial Officer for JELD-WEN, Inc.
  • Held a variety of finance leadership roles with United Technologies Corp. / Goodrich
  • Began career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston
  • Received MBA from Wake Forest University; Certified Public Accountant

3

Today's

Agenda

1

2

3

Business Overview

Transformational Growth

2025 Outlook

NN INC. INVESTOR UPDATE | AUGUST 2021

4

Why Invest in NN, Inc.?

Mobile Solutions and

Culture, manufacturing

Strong organizational

New management team

Power Solutions

processes, and

foundation and recent

and Board, comprised of

segments positioned to

engineering expertise

refinancing create a

industry and financial

take advantage of

along with strong

platform for long-

experts, aligned on

megatrends

customer relationships

term growth and

creating sustainable

surrounding the

and global platform

opportunistic tuck-in

shareholder value and

transition to electric

allows us to exploit end

acquisitions

commitment to

vehicles and power grid

market growth

environmental, social,

modernization

and governance

initiatives

Strategic path to attaining 2025 objectives of $600 million in sales and 16-18%adjusted

EBITDA margins organically to drive capital appreciation for our shareholders

NN INC. INVESTOR UPDATE | AUGUST 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NN Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 493 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 081
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart NN, INC.
Duration : Period :
NN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren A. Veltman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Felcher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeri J. Harman Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Brunner Independent Director
Christina E. Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NN, INC.-17.05%235
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED28.91%5 749
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED58.67%3 063
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED25.47%1 709
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.25.04%517
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED27.95%170