NN : 2021 Proxy Statement

NN, Inc.
www.nninc.com
6210 Ardrey Kell Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
phone: 980-264-4300 • fax: 980-264-4389
April 16, 2021
Dear Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.
Stockholders will be asked to vote on the matters described in the enclosed Proxy Statement. You are urged to read the Proxy Statement carefully before voting.
You may vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting by: (i) completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card; (ii) telephone; (iii) Internet; or (iv) appearing in person and voting at the Annual Meeting. Voting instructions are printed on your proxy card. Your vote is important. We
encourage you to vote by proxy, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Warren A. Veltman
President and Chief Executive Officer
NN, INC.
6210 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., a Delaware corporation, will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277, for the following purposes:
To elect the eight directors each named herein to serve for a term of one year;
To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers;
To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our registered independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and
To vote on any other business as properly may come before the Annual Meeting.
Our Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR ALL" director nominees in Item 1 and "FOR" Items 2 and 3, and for any business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, subject to the discretion of the appointed proxies. Details regarding each of the first three items are contained in the accompanying Proxy Statement.
The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 31, 2021. If you hold shares of our common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2021, you are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT.
REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE PROMPTLY VOTE BY TELEPHONE, BY INTERNET, OR COMPLETE, DATE AND SIGN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AND RETURN IT IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE IT IS VOTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Matthew S. Heiter
Secretary
Charlotte, North Carolina
April 16, 2021
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON
MAY 27, 2021
Our Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting is available at www.proxyvote.com.
PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider and you should read the entire Proxy Statement before voting. For more complete information regarding our performance during 2020, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021.
2021 Annual Meeting Information
Time and Date: 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time on Thursday, May 27, 2021
Location:Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Record Date:
March 31, 2021
Voting:Stockholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each other proposal to be voted on. On the record date, there were 43,060,815 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
How to Vote
We encourage you to vote by proxy, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. It is very important that you vote in order to play a part in our future. You can vote using one of the following methods:
Completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card;
By telephone at (800) 690-6903;
By Internet at www.proxyvote.com; and
In person at the Annual Meeting.
If you own shares through a bank, broker, trustee, nominee, or other institution, they will provide you with our Proxy Statement and any other solicitation materials, as well as instructions on how to vote.
Items of Business for Annual Meeting
Proposal
Proposal I
Proposal II
Proposal III
Voting
Proposal Description
Recommendation
Election of the eight directors each named herein to serve for a term of one year
"FOR ALL"
Advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers
"FOR"
Advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our registered independent public
"FOR"
accounting firm
