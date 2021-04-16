Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NN, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNBR

NN, INC.

(NNBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NN : 2021 Proxy Statement

04/16/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

NN, INC.

(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)

(Name of person(s) filing proxy statement, if other than the registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

NN, Inc.

www.nninc.com

6210 Ardrey Kell Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

phone: 980-264-4300 • fax: 980-264-4389

April 16, 2021

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.

Stockholders will be asked to vote on the matters described in the enclosed Proxy Statement. You are urged to read the Proxy Statement carefully before voting.

You may vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting by: (i) completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card; (ii) telephone; (iii) Internet; or (iv) appearing in person and voting at the Annual Meeting. Voting instructions are printed on your proxy card. Your vote is important. We

encourage you to vote by proxy, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Warren A. Veltman

President and Chief Executive Officer

NN, INC.

6210 Ardrey Kell Road

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., a Delaware corporation, will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277, for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the eight directors each named herein to serve for a term of one year;
  2. To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers;
  3. To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our registered independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and
  4. To vote on any other business as properly may come before the Annual Meeting.

Our Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR ALL" director nominees in Item 1 and "FOR" Items 2 and 3, and for any business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, subject to the discretion of the appointed proxies. Details regarding each of the first three items are contained in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 31, 2021. If you hold shares of our common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2021, you are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT.

REGARDLESS OF WHETHER YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE PROMPTLY VOTE BY TELEPHONE, BY INTERNET, OR COMPLETE, DATE AND SIGN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AND RETURN IT IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED. YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE IT IS VOTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Matthew S. Heiter

Secretary

Charlotte, North Carolina

April 16, 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON

MAY 27, 2021

Our Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting is available at www.proxyvote.com.

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider and you should read the entire Proxy Statement before voting. For more complete information regarding our performance during 2020, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021.

2021 Annual Meeting Information

Time and Date: 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Location:Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Record Date:

March 31, 2021

Voting:Stockholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each other proposal to be voted on. On the record date, there were 43,060,815 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

How to Vote

We encourage you to vote by proxy, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. It is very important that you vote in order to play a part in our future. You can vote using one of the following methods:

  • Completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card;
  • By telephone at (800) 690-6903;
  • By Internet at www.proxyvote.com; and
  • In person at the Annual Meeting.

If you own shares through a bank, broker, trustee, nominee, or other institution, they will provide you with our Proxy Statement and any other solicitation materials, as well as instructions on how to vote.

Items of Business for Annual Meeting

Proposal

Proposal I

Proposal II

Proposal III

Voting

Proposal Description

Recommendation

Election of the eight directors each named herein to serve for a term of one year

"FOR ALL"

Advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

"FOR"

Advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our registered independent public

"FOR"

accounting firm

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NN Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NN, INC.
05:38pNN  : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
04/14NN INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
04/07NN  : Investor Presentation
PU
04/06NN  : CJS Securities Downgrades NN to Market Perform from Outperform, Lowers PT ..
MT
04/01NN  : To Host Investor Update on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
AQ
03/22NN INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
AQ
03/12NN INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/11NN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11NN  : Swings to Profit in Q4 as Sales Increase
MT
03/11NN  : Earnings Flash (NNBR) NN Posts Q4 Revenue $119M, vs. Street Est of $108.8M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 480 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 081
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart NN, INC.
Duration : Period :
NN, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 7,69 $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warren A. Veltman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas D. DeByle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeri J. Harman Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Brunner Independent Director
Christina E. Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN, INC.17.05%329
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED9.32%4 805
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED13.86%2 177
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-0.13%1 346
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.46.88%594
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED3.87%136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ