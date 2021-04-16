NN : 2021 Proxy Statement

Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule

You may vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting by: (i) completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card; (ii) telephone; (iii) Internet; or (iv) appearing in person and voting at the Annual Meeting. Voting instructions are printed on your proxy card. Your vote is important. We

Stockholders will be asked to vote on the matters described in the enclosed Proxy Statement. You are urged to read the Proxy Statement carefully before voting.

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., which will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.

NN, INC.

6210 Ardrey Kell Road

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NN, Inc., a Delaware corporation, will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277, for the following purposes:

To elect the eight directors each named herein to serve for a term of one year; To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; To cast an advisory (non-binding) vote to ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as our registered independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and To vote on any other business as properly may come before the Annual Meeting.

Our Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR ALL" director nominees in Item 1 and "FOR" Items 2 and 3, and for any business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, subject to the discretion of the appointed proxies. Details regarding each of the first three items are contained in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 31, 2021. If you hold shares of our common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2021, you are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Matthew S. Heiter

Secretary

Charlotte, North Carolina

April 16, 2021

