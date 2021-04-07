NN : Investor Presentation

Forward Looking Statement: With the exception of the historical information contained in this presentation, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, delayed customer product launches, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability of raw materials, pending and completed transactions and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, foreign currency volatility, unstable economic growth, fluctuations in unemployment rates, retention of key employees, outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation, the accompanying information required by SEC Regulation G can be found at the back of this presentation or in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's web site, www.nninc.com, under the heading "News & Events" and subheading "Presentations."
Disclaimer: NN disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments.
Key Management
Warren Veltman
President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as President and CEO in September 2019
Previously served as EVP of the Mobile Solutions Group after NN's acquisition of Autocam in 2014
Served as CFO and Treasurer of Autocam Corporation and Autocam Medical from 1991 until 2014
Prior to Autocam, worked as an audit manager with Deloitte & Touche
Received BBA from University of Michigan; Certified Public Accountant
Thomas DeByle
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Joined NN in September 2019 as Senior Vice President and CFO
Prior to NN, he served as the CFO, VP, and Treasurer of Standex International since 2008
Held multiple finance leadership roles with Ingersoll Rand, Actuant Corporation and Johnson Controls
Serves on Chase Corporation Board of Directors
Received MBA from Marquette University; Certified Public Accountant
Today's Agenda
Business Overview
Transformational Growtho 2025 Outlook
at a Glance: Highly customized end-to-end solutions provider…
Two Segments: Power
Solutions and Mobile Solutions
Best-in-classhigh-precision components and assemblies
Strong reputation and steady
foundational business
Key partner in the
supply chain
Adds strategic value
throughout the life cycle
Revenue by end market
Medical
Aerospace
3%
2%
Industrial
ICE-
Dependent
29%
28%
Electrical
ICE-
Independent
10%
28%
Manufacturing locations:
2020 revenue:
$428 mm
28 worldwide
5 countries
2020 Adj. EBITDA:
$46.5 mm
Operating tolerance:
Repeatable manufacturing:
Best-in-class product quality:
Customers:
Employees:
1.5 billion+
<10 microns
routinely <5 PPM
1,150+ globally
~3,500
components sold in the last 12 months
Source: Company financial statements; Adj. EBITDA includes corporate expenses
