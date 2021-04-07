Log in
NN : Investor Presentation

04/07/2021 | 07:10am EDT
2021 Investor Update

Forward Looking Statement & Disclosures

Forward Looking Statement: With the exception of the historical information contained in this presentation, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, delayed customer product launches, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability of raw materials, pending and completed transactions and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, foreign currency volatility, unstable economic growth, fluctuations in unemployment rates, retention of key employees, outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and investigations and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation, the accompanying information required by SEC Regulation G can be found at the back of this presentation or in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's web site, www.nninc.com, under the heading "News & Events" and subheading "Presentations."

Disclaimer: NN disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments.

2

Key Management

Warren Veltman

President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Appointed as President and CEO in September 2019
  • Previously served as EVP of the Mobile Solutions Group after NN's acquisition of Autocam in 2014
  • Served as CFO and Treasurer of Autocam Corporation and Autocam Medical from 1991 until 2014
  • Prior to Autocam, worked as an audit manager with Deloitte & Touche
  • Received BBA from University of Michigan; Certified Public Accountant

Thomas DeByle

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

  • Joined NN in September 2019 as Senior Vice President and CFO
  • Prior to NN, he served as the CFO, VP, and Treasurer of Standex International since 2008
  • Held multiple finance leadership roles with Ingersoll Rand, Actuant Corporation and Johnson Controls
  • Serves on Chase Corporation Board of Directors
  • Received MBA from Marquette University; Certified Public Accountant

3

Today's Agenda

  1. Business Overview
  1. Transformational Growth o 2025 Outlook
  1. at a Glance: Highly customized end-to-end solutions provider…

Two Segments: Power

Solutions and Mobile Solutions

Best-in-classhigh-precision components and assemblies

Strong reputation and steady

foundational business

Key partner in the

supply chain

Adds strategic value

throughout the life cycle

Revenue by end market

Medical

Aerospace

3%

2%

Industrial

ICE-

Dependent

29%

28%

Electrical

ICE-

Independent

10%

28%

Manufacturing locations:

2020 revenue:

$428 mm

28 worldwide

5 countries

2020 Adj. EBITDA:

$46.5 mm

Operating tolerance:

Repeatable manufacturing:

Best-in-class product quality:

Customers:

Employees:

1.5 billion+

<10 microns

routinely <5 PPM

1,150+ globally

~3,500

components sold in the last 12 months

5

Adj. EBITDA includes corporate expenses

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

NN Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NN, INC.
07:10aNN  : Investor Presentation
04/06NN  : CJS Securities Downgrades NN to Market Perform from Outperform, Lowers PT ..
04/01NN  : To Host Investor Update on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
03/22NN INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material ..
03/12NN INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
03/11NN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
03/11NN  : Swings to Profit in Q4 as Sales Increase
03/11NN  : Earnings Flash (NNBR) NN Posts Q4 Revenue $119M, vs. Street Est of $108.8M
03/11NN  : Earnings Flash (NNBR) NN Reports Q4 EPS $0.17, vs. Street Est of $-0.05
03/10NN  : Q4 2020 NN, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 475 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 081
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends NN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 7,06 $
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Warren A. Veltman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas D. DeByle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeri J. Harman Non-Executive Chairman
Robert E. Brunner Independent Director
Christina E. Carroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NN, INC.7.46%302
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED10.78%4 869
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED18.18%2 281
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-3.26%1 317
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.39.75%572
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED7.35%143
