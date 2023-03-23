NNIT A/S : Annual Report 2022

Growth In 2022, we knew we needed to deliver on our promise to accelerate NNIT's strategic journey and position ourselves even better to improve results in the future. And so, in addition to business as usual, the first six months of the year were dedicated to the planning of further strategic initiatives to unlock our full business potential, most notably leading to the announcement of the divestment of our infrastructure business.

Divesting half of the business and staff is a major change and undertaking. In NNIT's case also a necessary change, and the agreement with Agilitas was made with a view to ensure a more successful future for NNIT as a specialized and focused IT consulting business: To center investments, competencies and sales forces around the two core business areas Life Sciences Solutions and Cloud & Digital Solutions with strong growth prospects. At the same time, the infrastructure activities would be better positioned to fulfill service and growth goals and deliver customer value as a specialized, stand-alone infrastructure outsourcing business backed by Agilitas.