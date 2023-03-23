Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NNIT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27:42 2023-03-23 am EDT
67.45 DKK   -2.67%
04:03aNnit A/s : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation
PU
04:03aNnit A/s : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NNIT A/S : Annual Report 2022

03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

Bringing Digital Transformation to Life

NNIT A/S, Oestmarken 3A, DK-2860 Soeborg • CVR no. 21 09 31 06

The Bigger Picture

Our Business

Governance

Financial Statements

NNIT  Annual Report 2022

2

Table of Contents

The Bigger Picture

Our Business

Governance

The NNIT Group at a Glance

4

Strategy

13

Corporate Governance

Words from Management

5

Outlook 2023

14

Risk Management

Highlights

7

Life Sciences Solutions

16

Board of Directors

Key Events

8

Cloud & Digital Solutions

17

Group Management

Financial Performance

9

Markets and Customers

18

Shareholder Information

Key Figures

11

People and Sustainability

20

Related Reports

Sustainability Report 2022

Remuneration Report 2022

Corporate Governance Report 2022

Financial Statements

23 Consolidated Financial Statements

27

Income Statement

37

29

Statement of Comprehensive Income

37

32

Balance Sheet

38

33

Statement of Cash Flows

39

Statement of Changes in Equity

40

Notes

42

Parent Company Financial Statements

Income Statement

82

Balance Sheet

83

Statement of Changes in Equity

84

Notes

86

Statements

Management's Statement

97

Independent Auditor's Reports

98

NNIT  Annual Report 2022

3

The Bigger

Picture

The NNIT Group at a Glance

Words from Management

Highlights

Key Events

Financial Performance

Key Figures

The Bigger Picture

Our Business

Governance

Financial Statements

NNIT  Annual Report 2022

4

The NNIT Group at a Glance

NNIT provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ over 3,100 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

OUR BUSINESS UNITS

Life

Science

Solutions

Highly specialized services within regulated IT solutions for the entire Life Sciences value chain globally

Cloud &

Digital

Solutions

Enabling customers to leverage business-­critical applications in the cloud and taking full advantage of the growing Microsoft ecosystem

Discontinuing

Hybrid Cloud

Solutions

Supporting customers' digital transformation through development and delivery of infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions.

Employees

3,175

Certifications

3,215

Nationalities

66

Customer satisfaction

4.0

* Non -financial numbers and highlights in the chapters The Bigger Picture, Our

(from 1-5, 5 being the best)

Business, and Governance cover all three business units.

The Bigger Picture

Our Business

Governance

Financial Statements

WORDS FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE CEO

Enabling

Future

NNIT  Annual Report 2022

5

Carsten Dilling,

Pär Fors,

Chairman of the Board

CEO

Growth

In 2022, we knew we needed to deliver on our promise to accelerate NNIT's strategic journey and position ourselves even better to improve results in the future. And so, in addition to business as usual, the first six months of the year were dedicated to the planning of further strategic initiatives to unlock our full business potential, most notably leading to the announcement of the divestment of our infrastructure business.

Divesting half of the business and staff is a major change and undertaking. In NNIT's case also a necessary change, and the agreement with Agilitas was made with a view to ensure a more successful future for NNIT as a specialized and focused IT consulting business: To center investments, competencies and sales forces around the two core business areas Life Sciences Solutions and Cloud & Digital Solutions with strong growth prospects. At the same time, the infrastructure activities would be better positioned to fulfill service and growth goals and deliver customer value as a specialized, stand-alone infrastructure outsourcing business backed by Agilitas.

Consolidating Global

Delivery Capabilities

Another significant strategic initiative in 2022, driven by geopolitical developments and our search for increased productivity, was the relocation of our Global Delivery Center from China to the Philippines, which was commenced in March and completed in December. With this move, we wanted to both consolidate operational services for our global accounts in the Philippines and accelerate our Life Sciences business in APAC.

Disclaimer

NNIT A/S published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NNIT A/S
04:03aNnit A/s : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation
PU
04:03aNnit A/s : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
02:46aNnit A/s : Closing of infrastructure operations divestment postponed to first half of Q2, ..
GL
02:45aNnit A/s : Closing of infrastructure operations divestment postponed to first half of Q2, ..
AQ
03/15Nnit A/s : Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT's annual report for 2021, includin..
GL
03/15Nnit A/s : Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT's annual report for 2021, includin..
GL
02/17Nnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
02/17Nnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 909 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2022 -262 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net Debt 2022 944 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 717 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart NNIT A/S
Duration : Period :
NNIT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NNIT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,30 DKK
Average target price 90,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pär Fors President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Ringius Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NNIT A/S5.48%249
ACCENTURE PLC-5.09%162 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.62%137 449
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.95%114 812
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%90 370
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.79%69 773
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer