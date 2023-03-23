NNIT A/S : Annual Report 2022

NNIT provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Together, these companies employ over 3,100 people in Europe, Asia and USA.
OUR BUSINESS UNITS
Life
Science
Solutions
Highly specialized services within regulated IT solutions for the entire Life Sciences value chain globally
Cloud &
Digital
Solutions
Enabling customers to leverage business-critical applications in the cloud and taking full advantage of the growing Microsoft ecosystem
Discontinuing
Hybrid Cloud
Solutions
Supporting customers' digital transformation through development and delivery of infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions.
Employees
3,175
Certifications
3,215
Nationalities
66
Customer satisfaction
4.0
* Non -financial numbers and highlights in the chapters The Bigger Picture, Our
(from 1-5, 5 being the best)
Business, and Governance cover all three business units.
The Bigger Picture
Our Business
Governance
Financial Statements
WORDS FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND THE CEO
Enabling
Future
NNIT Annual Report 2022
5
Carsten Dilling,
Pär Fors,
Chairman of the Board
CEO
Growth
In 2022, we knew we needed to deliver on our promise to accelerate NNIT's strategic journey and position ourselves even better to improve results in the future. And so, in addition to business as usual, the first six months of the year were dedicated to the planning of further strategic initiatives to unlock our full business potential, most notably leading to the announcement of the divestment of our infrastructure business.
Divesting half of the business and staff is a major change and undertaking. In NNIT's case also a necessary change, and the agreement with Agilitas was made with a view to ensure a more successful future for NNIT as a specialized and focused IT consulting business: To center investments, competencies and sales forces around the two core business areas Life Sciences Solutions and Cloud & Digital Solutions with strong growth prospects. At the same time, the infrastructure activities would be better positioned to fulfill service and growth goals and deliver customer value as a specialized, stand-alone infrastructure outsourcing business backed by Agilitas.
Consolidating Global
Delivery Capabilities
Another significant strategic initiative in 2022, driven by geopolitical developments and our search for increased productivity, was the relocation of our Global Delivery Center from China to the Philippines, which was commenced in March and completed in December. With this move, we wanted to both consolidate operational services for our global accounts in the Philippines and accelerate our Life Sciences business in APAC.