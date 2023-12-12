Official NNIT A/S press release

As employee-elected member Anders Vidstrup is leaving NNIT effective December 12, 2023, he is succeeded by alternate Frederik Sparre Willumsen as employee-elected member of the Board of Directors.





Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com





