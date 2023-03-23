Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NNIT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:27:42 2023-03-23 am EDT
67.45 DKK   -2.67%
04:03aNnit A/s : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation
PU
04:03aNnit A/s : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NNIT A/S : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation

03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2022 webcast

CEO Pär Fors

CFO Carsten Ringius

March 23, 2023

Agenda

  • 2022 highlights
  • Strategic update
  • Business unit performance
  • Segment and group financials
  • 2023 outlook
  • Q&A

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including projections on future financial results. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please refer to the risk management section in the Annual Report 2022.

2

2022 highlights

  • Transformational year focused on enabling future growth
  • Divestment of infrastructure operations to sharpen profile
  • Consolidation of Global Delivery Center to streamline operations
  • Acquisition of prime4services to boost Production capabilities
  • Important wins to fuel growth

Revenue

Special items

1,50010%

278 34%

DKKm

DKKm

Gross profit

Gross margin

151 19%

10% 1%-pt.

DKKm

Operating profit

Operating margin

(7)

(0.5)% 0.6%-pt.

DKKm

Figures represent NNIT's continuing operations as the Group's infrastructure operations are presented as discontinued operations

in the 2022 annual report and consolidated financial statements. The HCS business unit as well as the SAP Basis and Cloud Native

3

Solutions operations of the CDS business unit combined with some unallocated costs in connection to the carveout process are

presented as 'Allocated to discontinued operations' in note 2.1 in the annual report. Operating profit before special items.

Strategic update

TRANSFORMATION

CLOUD & DIGITAL

LEVERAGE STRONGHOLDS

Specialized IT services provider

Focus on Danish market

Deliver digital solutions internationally

with two strongly positioned

specifically within

with a regional approach in highly

business units

public and enterprise

regulated industries

LIFE SCIENCES

SHARPENED PROFILE

Pursue international

Increasingly international,

growth within Life Sciences

people-centric consultancy

value chain

with asset-light business model

4

Life Sciences

Solutions (LSS)

  • 20% revenue growth driven by acquisitions and currency impact
  • Positive traction in H2 performance after slow H1
  • Positive development expected in coming quarters
  • Several orders won in Production and Regulatory Affairs

Revenue

Employees

873 20%

~600

DKKm

Gross profit

Gross margin

158 15%

18%

DKKm

Operating profit

Operating margin

7

88%

0.8%

DKKm

The HCS business unit as well as the SAP Basis and Cloud Native Solutions operations of the CDS business unit combined with some

unallocated costs in connection to the carveout process are presented as 'Allocated to discontinued operations' in note 2.1 in the

5

annual report. Operating profit before special items.

Disclaimer

NNIT A/S published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NNIT A/S
04:03aNnit A/s : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation
PU
04:03aNnit A/s : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
03:22aNnit A/s : Financial report for 2022
GL
02:46aNnit A/s : Closing of infrastructure operations divestment postponed to first half of Q2, ..
GL
02:45aNnit A/s : Closing of infrastructure operations divestment postponed to first half of Q2, ..
AQ
03/15Nnit A/s : Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT's annual report for 2021, includin..
GL
03/15Nnit A/s : Disclosure of corrective information to NNIT's annual report for 2021, includin..
GL
02/17Nnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
02/17Nnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 909 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2022 -262 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net Debt 2022 944 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 717 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart NNIT A/S
Duration : Period :
NNIT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NNIT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,30 DKK
Average target price 90,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pär Fors President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Ringius Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NNIT A/S5.48%249
ACCENTURE PLC-5.09%162 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.62%137 449
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.95%114 812
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.72%90 370
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.79%69 773
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer