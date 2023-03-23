NNIT A/S : Full-year 2022 Roadshow Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements including projections on future financial results. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please refer to the risk management section in the Annual Report 2022.
2022 highlights
Transformational year focused on enabling future growth
Divestment of infrastructure operations to sharpen profile
Consolidation of Global Delivery Center to streamline operations
Acquisition of prime4services to boost Production capabilities
Important wins to fuel growth
Revenue
Special items
1,50010%
278 34%
DKKm
DKKm
Gross profit
Gross margin
151 19%
10% 1%-pt.
DKKm
Operating profit
Operating margin
(7)
(0.5)% 0.6%-pt.
DKKm
Figures represent NNIT's continuing operations as the Group's infrastructure operations are presented as discontinued operations
in the 2022 annual report and consolidated financial statements. The HCS business unit as well as the SAP Basis and Cloud Native
Solutions operations of the CDS business unit combined with some unallocated costs in connection to the carveout process are
presented as 'Allocated to discontinued operations' in note 2.1 in the annual report. Operating profit before special items.
Strategic update
TRANSFORMATION
CLOUD & DIGITAL
LEVERAGE STRONGHOLDS
Specialized IT services provider
Focus on Danish market
Deliver digital solutions internationally
with two strongly positioned
specifically within
with a regional approach in highly
business units
public and enterprise
regulated industries
LIFE SCIENCES
SHARPENED PROFILE
Pursue international
Increasingly international,
growth within Life Sciences
people-centric consultancy
value chain
with asset-light business model
Life Sciences
Solutions (LSS)
20% revenue growth driven by acquisitions and currency impact
Positive traction in H2 performance after slow H1
Positive development expected in coming quarters
Several orders won in Production and Regulatory Affairs
Revenue
Employees
873 20%
~600
DKKm
Gross profit
Gross margin
158 15%
18%
DKKm
Operating profit
Operating margin
7
88%
0.8%
DKKm
The HCS business unit as well as the SAP Basis and Cloud Native Solutions operations of the CDS business unit combined with some
unallocated costs in connection to the carveout process are presented as 'Allocated to discontinued operations' in note 2.1 in the
annual report. Operating profit before special items.