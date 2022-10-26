Advanced search
    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-10-26 am EDT
53.00 DKK   -0.38%
02:48pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
02:48pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
10/14Nnit A/s : NNIT wins contract for the Future State Educational Grant and Loan Payment System in Denmark
GL
NNIT A/S: Major shareholder announcement

10/26/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
NNIT A/S (“NNIT”) hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S regarding its indirect holdings of voting rights in NNIT A/S.

Danske Bank A/S has reported that Danske Bank A/S indirectly holds an aggregate of 12,885,570 voting rights, corresponding to 5.15% of the total voting rights in NNIT A/S. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Contact for further information

Pernille Fabricius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 9500
pnfa@nnit.com 

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

 

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES Excellis Health Solutions, SL Controls, and prime4services. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment


