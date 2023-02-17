Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. NNIT A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:38 2023-02-17 am EST
72.00 DKK   -1.37%
01:12pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
01:12pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
01/28Nnit A/s : The Danish Business Authority has issued a decision requiring NNIT to update its accounting treatment of earn-out payments in the annual reports for 2020 and 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NNIT A/S: Major shareholder announcement

02/17/2023 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”) hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S regarding its indirect holdings of voting rights in NNIT A/S.

Danske Bank A/S has reported that Danske Bank A/S indirectly holds an aggregate of 11,932,160 voting rights, corresponding to 4.77% of the total voting rights in NNIT A/S. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com


The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about NNIT A/S
01:12pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
01:12pNnit A/s : Major shareholder announcement
GL
01/28Nnit A/s : The Danish Business Authority has issued a decision requiring NNIT to update it..
GL
01/28The Danish Business Authority Issues a Decision Requiring NNIT to Update its Accounting..
CI
01/28Nnit A/s : The Danish Business Authority has issued a decision requiring NNIT to update it..
GL
01/17Nnit A/s : Updated financial calendar 2023
GL
01/17Nnit A/s : Updated financial calendar 2023
AQ
2022NNIT Postpones Completion Of Infrastructure Operations' Sale
MT
2022Nnit A/s : NNIT now expects closing of infrastructure operations divestment in Q1, 2023
GL
2022Nnit A/s : NNIT now expects closing of infrastructure operations divestment in Q1, 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 909 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2022 -262 M -37,6 M -37,6 M
Net Debt 2022 944 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 809 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart NNIT A/S
Duration : Period :
NNIT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NNIT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,00 DKK
Average target price 90,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pär Fors President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Ringius Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NNIT A/S11.11%259
ACCENTURE PLC5.39%177 096
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.25%157 308
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.18%122 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.61%94 257
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%79 670