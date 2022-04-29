NNIT A/S: New financial reporting structure

At the end of 2021, with reporting effect from January 1, 2022, NNIT completed a major organizational change to create three distinct business units:

Life Sciences Solutions (LSS)

Cloud & Digital Solutions (CDS)

Hybrid Cloud Solutions (HCS)



The new organizational structure serves to accommodate the diverse characteristics in our customer base, which requires a tailored approach in each market segment, and the need to speed up business development further in close alignment with our customers’ needs. Please see further details on the strategic rationale in the 2021 Annual Report on pages 22-25.



From the publication of the Q1 2022 interim report, NNIT’s external reporting structure has been revised to ensure alignment with the new organizational structure and consistency with internal management reporting. Comparative figures have been restated and are presented in this announcement to reflect the new reporting structure. Implementation of the new business units is still ongoing with regards to shared production costs (e.g. buildings, legal and other overhead costs) as well as split of sales, marketing and administrative costs. These items are presented at Group level below.

Life Sciences Solutions

The business unit develops and delivers the best digital solutions to support the entire life sciences value chain. LSS services are mainly characterized by projects, which are only partly recurring on customer level with some services being replicable. There is some seasonality related to holiday seasons etc. The business unit includes revenue from the former Life Sciences customer segment and a minor contribution from public customers.

Cloud & Digital Solutions

The business unit develops and delivers the best digital solutions, enabling business-critical applications in the cloud and taking full advantage of the growing Microsoft ecosystem. CDS services are mainly characterized by projects, which are only partly recurring on customer level with some services being replicable. There is some seasonality related to holiday seasons etc. The business unit includes revenue from all former customer segments except Life Sciences.

Hybrid Cloud Solutions

The business unit develops and delivers the best infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions to enable digital transformation to our customers. HCS services mainly comprise Service Level Agreements, which are recurring in nature with limited seasonality. The business unit includes revenue from all former customer segments with Novo Nordisk being the largest single customer.

The Q1 2022 interim report will be published on 6 May, 2022.



Overview – Group and restated business unit financial figures



2021 NNIT Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total NNIT Group Revenue 731 710 699 738 2,878 BU Production costs 596 599 608 620 2,422 BU gross profit 135 111 91 119 455 BU gross profit margin 18% 16% 13% 16% 16% Production cost indirect 35 25 17 32 110 Gross profit 100 86 74 86 345 Gross profit margin 13.6% 12.1% 10.5% 11.7% 12.0% Sales and marketing costs 30 31 29 32 122 Administrative expenses 21 20 22 18 80 Operating profit bf. special items 48 35 23 37 143 OPM bf. special items 6.6% 5.0% 3.2% 5.0% 5.0% LSS Revenue 167 166 191 199 723 BU Production costs 125 132 158 159 574 BU gross profit 42 34 33 41 149 BU gross profit margin 25% 20% 17% 20% 21% CDS Revenue 211 213 199 226 848 BU Production costs 175 179 176 178 708 BU gross profit 36 34 23 48 140 BU gross profit margin 17% 16% 11% 21% 17% HCS Revenue 353 331 309 314 1,306 BU Production costs 296 288 274 283 1,140 BU gross profit 57 43 35 30 166 BU gross profit margin 16% 13% 11% 10% 13% Customer segments / new BUs HCS LSS CDS Total Life Sciences (excl. NNG) 195 632 139 966 -Life Sciences (Int.) 55 601 54 709 -Life Sciences (DK) 140 31 85 257 Novo Nordisk Group 427 89 91 606 Enterprise 328 0 411 739 Public 121 3 177 300 Finance 236 0 31 267 Total revenue 1,306 723 848 2,878





