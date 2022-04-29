NNIT A/S: New financial reporting structure

At the end of 2021, with reporting effect from January 1, 2022, NNIT completed a major organizational change to create three distinct business units:
Life Sciences Solutions (LSS)
Cloud & Digital Solutions (CDS)
Hybrid Cloud Solutions (HCS)
The new organizational structure serves to accommodate the diverse characteristics in our customer base, which requires a tailored approach in each market segment, and the need to speed up business development further in close alignment with our customers’ needs. Please see further details on the strategic rationale in the 2021 Annual Report on pages 22-25.
From the publication of the Q1 2022 interim report, NNIT’s external reporting structure has been revised to ensure alignment with the new organizational structure and consistency with internal management reporting. Comparative figures have been restated and are presented in this announcement to reflect the new reporting structure. Implementation of the new business units is still ongoing with regards to shared production costs (e.g. buildings, legal and other overhead costs) as well as split of sales, marketing and administrative costs. These items are presented at Group level below.
Life Sciences Solutions The business unit develops and delivers the best digital solutions to support the entire life sciences value chain. LSS services are mainly characterized by projects, which are only partly recurring on customer level with some services being replicable. There is some seasonality related to holiday seasons etc. The business unit includes revenue from the former Life Sciences customer segment and a minor contribution from public customers.
Cloud & Digital Solutions The business unit develops and delivers the best digital solutions, enabling business-critical applications in the cloud and taking full advantage of the growing Microsoft ecosystem. CDS services are mainly characterized by projects, which are only partly recurring on customer level with some services being replicable. There is some seasonality related to holiday seasons etc. The business unit includes revenue from all former customer segments except Life Sciences.
Hybrid Cloud Solutions The business unit develops and delivers the best infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions to enable digital transformation to our customers. HCS services mainly comprise Service Level Agreements, which are recurring in nature with limited seasonality. The business unit includes revenue from all former customer segments with Novo Nordisk being the largest single customer.
The Q1 2022 interim report will be published on 6 May, 2022.
Overview – Group and restated business unit financial figures
2021
NNIT
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
NNIT Group
Revenue
731
710
699
738
2,878
BU Production costs
596
599
608
620
2,422
BU gross profit
135
111
91
119
455
BU gross profit margin
18%
16%
13%
16%
16%
Production cost indirect
35
25
17
32
110
Gross profit
100
86
74
86
345
Gross profit margin
13.6%
12.1%
10.5%
11.7%
12.0%
Sales and marketing costs
30
31
29
32
122
Administrative expenses
21
20
22
18
80
Operating profit bf. special items
48
35
23
37
143
OPM bf. special items
6.6%
5.0%
3.2%
5.0%
5.0%
LSS
Revenue
167
166
191
199
723
BU Production costs
125
132
158
159
574
BU gross profit
42
34
33
41
149
BU gross profit margin
25%
20%
17%
20%
21%
CDS
Revenue
211
213
199
226
848
BU Production costs
175
179
176
178
708
BU gross profit
36
34
23
48
140
BU gross profit margin
17%
16%
11%
21%
17%
HCS
Revenue
353
331
309
314
1,306
BU Production costs
296
288
274
283
1,140
BU gross profit
57
43
35
30
166
BU gross profit margin
16%
13%
11%
10%
13%
Customer segments / new BUs
HCS
LSS
CDS
Total
Life Sciences (excl. NNG)
195
632
139
966
-Life Sciences (Int.)
55
601
54
709
-Life Sciences (DK)
140
31
85
257
Novo Nordisk Group
427
89
91
606
Enterprise
328
0
411
739
Public
121
3
177
300
Finance
236
0
31
267
Total revenue
1,306
723
848
2,878
