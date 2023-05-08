Advanced search
    NNIT   DK0060580512

NNIT A/S

(NNIT)
  Report
2023-05-08
80.00 DKK   +8.40%
Nnit A/s : Reporting of transactions in NNIT's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
05:06aNnit A/s : Reporting of transactions in NNIT's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
05/04Transcript : NNIT A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
NNIT A/S: Reporting of transactions in NNIT's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

05/08/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
NNIT has pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation received notification of transactions by person with managerial responsibilities in NNIT.

Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transactions.

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media relations:
Tina Joanne Hindsbo
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 3077 9578
tnjh@nnit.com

 

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2023 1 652 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2023 507 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net cash 2023 431 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 1 833 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,80 DKK
Average target price 95,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pär Fors President & Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Ringius Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carsten Dilling Chairman
Anne Broeng Independent Director
Eivind Drachmann Kolding Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NNIT A/S12.33%271
ACCENTURE PLC-0.45%167 767
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.80%144 663
SIEMENS AG16.08%131 404
IBM-12.24%112 280
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%89 020
